Shake Shack: Avoid The Shakedown

Shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) are down about 7% over the past 12 months and in my view there are more losses ahead. I'll go through my reasoning by reviewing the short financial history of the company, particularly the tenuous relationship between revenue and net income. I'll try to model the future price by reviewing the history of retained earnings growth at the firm, and I'll also suggest that we should take a lesson from insiders and begin to sell this name.

Financial History

Since Shake Shack went public, the number of shares outstanding has ballooned by 91%. At the same time, revenue has also grown dramatically (by 41%), but net income remains stubbornly small. In fact, reviewing the relationship between revenue and net income here reveals a very tenuous relationship between sales and profitability. The correlation is weak at .39, and this prompts the question, if rising revenues won't lead to increased profits, what on Earth will?! Since profits are the source of all sustainable shareholder returns, this disconnect is problematic and significant. Perhaps the fact that this company generates net margins in the low single digits suggests that we shouldn't expect much in terms of profitability, but at least there should be a strong positive correlation between the amount of food they sell and the profitability they generate.

Forecasting The Future Using Retained Earnings

Obviously investors buy a future and not a past, so I must spend some time thinking about the future here. As I've said many times, though, trying to model the future is an inherently difficult task. For that reason, I try to keep it as simple as possible by focusing on one variable and holding all else constant. I try to focus on the one variable that creates the most value or "moves the needle most." In the case of Shake Shack, I believe retained earnings are a good way to work out what the future price might be for this company.

Over the past three years, retained earnings have grown at the firm at a CAGR of about 25.8%, but share count has ballooned. For that reason, I'll focus on retained earnings per share. Since 2015, retained earnings per share are actually down from $.94 in 2014 to $.73 now. This is a function of dilution. In my analysis, I'll give the company the benefit of the doubt and assume no further dilution and will grow retained earnings in my model by 10% for the next four years.

When I perform this exercise, the shares grow at a CAGR of only about 9.5%, which I consider to be too low a growth rate for the risks present. This analysis gives the company and the market the benefit of the doubt in many ways. In particular, I'm assuming no further dilution (which is a stretch given the dilution that's gone on in the short history here) and I'm assuming the market will continue to pay the same price to retained earnings for the firm. This is far from certain, and possibly unlikely. In any event, even with these supporting assumptions, the results are paltry in my view.

Asymmetric Knowledge

In my view, it makes sense to try to follow the lead of those investors who have an informational advantage over the rest of us. Since insiders live and breathe this company, they obviously know more about it than we ever could. It thus makes sense to follow what they're doing as much as possible. When it comes to following the lead of insiders, a picture speaks a thousand words:

It seems that insiders have cut their percentage ownership here by about 1/3, and the rate at which they seem to have left the firm correlates quite tightly with the drop in share price over the past few years. I try to be humble and acknowledge that there are people who know much more than I do. Insiders here know much more than I do, so I would follow their lead and sell.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for SHAK turned bearish with a daily close below $37.00. This signals a bearish breakdown from a Descending Triangle Pattern on the daily charts. From here we see the shares falling to the $34.00 level over the next three months.

Today we will buy SHAK Put Options which will provide us with approximately 10x leverage on our SHORT trade (for details on the option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $37.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you sell to avoid any further drop in the share value.

Conclusion

This company may be an interesting investment if the shares were on sale. Strangely, though, they are trading at a premium to the overall market. This makes no sense in my view, in light of the poor margins here, the loose relationship between revenue and net income, and the fact that management seems to have continuously issued more shares to the market as they sell their own.

The company plans to expand its footprint, just like every other business in this crowded space, but the shares are trading today as if they have expanded. In my view, they should trade as though successful expansion isn't a foregone conclusion - there's very little compelling here, and absolutely nothing to justify the current valuation. Shake Shack is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SHAK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.