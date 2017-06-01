Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Worth $20 And Not Much More

Until a new CEO is installed, HPE stock will be capped at $20 on the basis of the lack of trust the Street has developed about the company’s direction.

Although CEO Meg Whitman continues to exert confidence about the company’s direction, it’s possible she has taken this company as far as it can go.

What is Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and what does the company think it can become? These are two questions investors should seek answers to before making a long term bet on HPE stock, which are falling in the pre-market session Thursday after the tech giant posted yet another dismal earnings results.

Although CEO Meg Whitman continues to exert confidence about the company's direction, it's possible she has taken this company as far as it can go. And until a new leader is installed, I don't believe HPE stock is worth more than $20 per share when projecting out to the next 12 to 18 months. Given the rate at which revenue continue to decline (13% this quarter), HPE's multiple should decline too.

The stock is priced at 13 times this year's estimates and 14 times next year's, which is cheap by today's standards (S&P 500 is at 18.5). But the company is forecasting weak third quarter earnings between 24 cents and 28 cents per share versus consensus estimates of 31 cents per share. Multiply those projections by the next four to six quarters and good luck coming up with a worthwhile argument for a higher stock price.

After the market close Wednesday, HPE reported adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share, which was inline with analyst expectations. Revenue of $9.9 billion came out ahead of Street's expectations for $9.64 billion. The disappointing results were blamed to a combination of higher memory costs and the ongoing impact of the loss of "one big server customer."

As it did in the first quarter, HPE stopped short of saying who this "major tier-1 customer" is, but if you've read the transcripts of past two earnings reports, the explanation of this quarter's disappointment is a mirror image of what the company has previously cited. That "major tier-1 customer" that is impacting HPE's server business is likely Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), according to Patrick Moorhead, principal analyst with Moor Insights & Strategy.

Seemingly in a "perpetual transition," Whitman has inked a string of deals to sharpen the company's focus on the enterprise group business, which now accounts for roughly 62% of total revenue. The company just has sold its consulting and outsourcing services segment and signed a deal to sell its software division. Last month, it bought data storage provider Nimble Storage for about $1 billion. Meanwhile, it is still "restructuring" from its split of its printing arm HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) eighteen months ago.

And if you're one of the investors who placed a wager on HPE instead of HPQ how do you feel about that decision today? The latest earnings results from HPQ released last week arrived better-than-expected, thanks to growth in both its PC and printer business, which trended higher for the first time in seven years. In the case of HPE, however, with each forward step, doubt is raised as evidenced by the fact that revenue continues to shrink. And until a new CEO is installed, HPE stock will be capped at $20 on the basis of the lack of trust the Street has developed about the company's direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.