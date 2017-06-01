Foot Locker: Embrace The Crash

The post-earnings selloff in Foot Locker stock should be seen as an opportunity.

Whenever I see a plunging stock of a strong and profitable company, it always reminds me of Benjamin Graham's famous Mr. Market metaphor.

May was one of Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) worst months ever, after shares fell by 25.2% from $77.71 to as low as $58.13. Usually, when a stock crashes like that, there must be something very wrong with the underlying company.

So what happened? Did Foot Locker go bankrupt? No. Did it take a huge amount of debt in order to remain liquid? No. Did it announce a devastating net loss? No.

The stock crashed simply because the company slightly missed the estimates for the first quarter оf 2017. For instance, EPS fell by a mere 2% YoY, but the following overreaction erased a fourth of the company's market capitalization.

Bargain Hunting

So, instead of relying on Mr. Market's irrationality, we should focus on Foot Locker's business, which, as the chart below shows, has been consistently profitable and growing in the last decade.

As its annual reports clearly show, Foot Locker has not stopped being a good business just because it failed to beat its Q1 results from the record-breaking 2016 by 2%. This means we should be able to take advantage of this irrationality. But first, let's see if Foot Locker would qualify as a bargain according to old school value investing criteria.

First of all, the size of the company's revenue is more than sufficient at $7.77 billion last year. Furthermore, while many retailers are currently closing stores and cutting costs in order to survive the so-called "retail apocalypse", Foot Locker's results suggest it does not even notice that there is a crisis in the sector.

Also, the company's last reported current ratio of 4.9 is well over the 2.0 Graham considered sufficient, which speaks for a financially stable business. In addition, Foot Locker's working capital is enough to cover its entire long-term debt 16.4 times.

Being profitable and debt-free allows the apparel retailer to distribute large amounts of money to its shareholders through common dividends and share repurchases. The latter is known to increase investors' fortunes in the long term, especially for companies with a high return on equity - Foot Locker's stood at 24.5% in 2016.

And last but not least using three-year averages at the beginning and end, we see that Foot Locker's 10-year earnings per share growth is 245%, which is well above Graham's 33% recommended minimum. The following chart sums up the analysis so far:

The only thing standing between Foot Locker and the perfect bargain is the high price-to-book ratio. Value investors feel comfortable paying no more than 1.5 times book value, but FL's is 3.12. Even if we include intangibles, it will not drop below 2.8.

"That is a pity", conservative Graham followers would say and forget about Foot Locker. But should we really allow a high P/B ratio discourage us from a possible good investment? It depends on how good the business is. So, in order to find out if Foot Locker is really worth it, let's take a closer look at its financial statements and margins.

More Than a Bargain

Focusing on a single year could often be deceptive, which is why I prefer using the company's average results for the past three years. Foot Locker's average gross margin in 2014-2016 is quite satisfying at 31.7%. The company also keeps its SG&A expenses under control at less than 61% of the gross profit.

Low depreciation and amortization and absent research and development expenses help the company reach 15.4% return on assets. Also, apparel retailing is not a capital intensive industry, which allows FL to spend less than 40% of its net income on capital expenditures.

I already mentioned the fact that Foot Locker does not have to rely on debt to operate, but think about this: if the company wanted to, it could pay off its entire long-term debt in under three months using only the profit in 2016. I usually pay more attention to the debt/equity ratio, where debt is just a part of the total liabilities, but in Foot Locker's case, even if we take the total liabilities-to-equity ratio, it will still make the company look very healthy at only 37.6%.

If I have to point out some negative aspects of Foot Locker's performance, it would be the 7.7% net profit margin, which is relatively low, and last year's decrease in retained earnings. Still, nothing to worry about since the company has been regularly adding money to retained earnings until 2015. There is no reason to suspect that this uptrend will not resume as soon as possible.

Conclusion

Foot Locker is not perfect, but it is very close to perfection. In such cases, Warren Buffett's advice to "buy a wonderful company at a fair price" sounds quite appropriate. I believe $60 a share for FL stock is fair. The lower, the better, of course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.