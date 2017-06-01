Trading U.S. Credit At Historically Low Spreads

Credit spreads in the U.S. and Europe are at historical lows. With inflation expectations rising and upcoming monetary tightening cycle during the next few years, many offer to sell holdings in investment grade (IG) and high yield (HY) credit.

However, there are few reasons why such advice may prove to be wrong and why credit might be one of the best instruments to trade right now.

Especially the U.S. credit ETFs, which have over 1000 different names in them and actually reflect the underlying market. These ETFs have low default risk, but at the same time may offer enough volatility to trade them.

So few main reasons to go into the U.S. credit market and trade ETFs like the SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) and the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (VCLT).

First, if we look at inflation rate and long-term inflation expectations, leaving aside wishful thinking, it is increasing rather slowly. PCE and CPI in the U.S. are stuck somewhere between 1.5-2 percent for over a year. Analysts love to repeat that as wage growth picks up, inflation will also follow - however given the current pace of automation's it is very naive to expect a major hike in economy wide long-term wage growth.

In addition, oil prices are and will be stuck at current levels for the foreseeable future. One can not expect to stop technological advances in shale, what makes it more or less impossible for OPEC to cut supply enough in order to achieve both at the same time:

Not to bankrupt weaker OPEC members; Keep the shale business shut.

Thus actual increase in mid- and long-term inflation in real economy will be moderate.

Second reason why credit is very interesting - its conditional safety and volatility. As investors and corporations sit on large cash piles and real economy is growing at a moderate speed, credit markets remain rather safe.

There is no real reason for larger investors to finance and especially refinance credit seeking companies, as there is no need for liquidity - it is already excessive. At the same time, moderate growth in real economy helps these companies to build their business and avoid delinquencies and defaults.

There was a jump in high yield credit defaults during the last few years, however they remain at low levels.

On the other hand, as there are number of geopolitical risks and many assets already moved into overvalued territory, any kind of negative news tend to translate into short-to-mid-term negative shock in risky assets (from equities, to riskier credit).

And while such news and shocks may leave equity investors with 30-50 percent drawdowns, investors in bonds and credits, as long as actual default rates do not increase, may weather these shocks by simply waiting and collecting yield, or increasing their positions.

The main point is that economy is growing at fast enough pace for new businesses to survive and grow, however growth should not translate into high levels of inflation, what will not allow interest rates above 2-3 percent.

Thus leaving traders and investors in credits with goldilock environment.

Take JNK:

JNK data by YCharts

JNK invests in U.S. high yield bonds - junk bonds. Currently it pays out a bit more than 6 percent per year. It has an average duration of approximately 6 years. Implying that 0.25 increase in interest rates should draw the price down by ~1.5 percent. Price, despite credit yields being at historical lows, stands at lower range of where it was trading for the last 5-7 years. Thus there is some undervaluation based on real and expected risks.

However, whilst no major shocks occur, one should expect to see JNK bouncing back to 40-42 range, what implies 8-12 percent upside plus accrued dividends.

Another example of potentially interesting credit trade is VCLT:

VCLT data by YCharts

This ETF holds long-term U.S. corporate bonds (investment rate credit). It pays out approximately 4 percent in yearly distribution. However, it has an average duration of 14 years, what implies that 0.25 interest rate hike should decrease its price by ~3.5 percent. It trades at the higher side of range witnessed during last 5-7 years.

Thus VCLT may not seem that interesting right now, nevertheless its long duration makes this instrument volatile, allowing for opportunities to buy on dips and generate generous yield in addition to good capital gains - almost 20 percent in 2016.

Overall, the U.S. credit market, especially the higher risk side, offers very good risk-reward ratios if traded correctly. It is not necessary to jump right in, however long-term investors might add such instruments into their portfolios in order to generate yield, which may be used later on as reinvestment to increase these positions during times of turmoil at better prices - that would allow to decrease average price and increase average yield.

For more active traders, credit markets offer fast and rather safe capital appreciation as in contrast to stocks, due to the nature of bonds, if defaults economy wide remain at low-to-moderate levels, prices of ETFs reflecting whole credit markets should rebound in no time.

Therefore, as long as inflation does not get out of hand, real economy continues to grow at moderate pace and most of asset classes remain on the overvalued side, rational traders and investors should focus on credit markets and profit from the volatility and conditional safety they currently offer.