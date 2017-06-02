Retirement, For People In A Hurry

Perhaps you know little about investing and find the whole topic daunting.

Do you find yourself so tied up with the everyday business of life that you can’t find the time to plan for your retirement?

In a recent article "You've Accumulated $1 Million For Retirement: Time To Cash Out?" over 73,000 people read it, and over 1000 comments ensued in the very lively comment stream. If you're interested in finding out what millions of investors are contemplating while we're near record highs, what course to pursue now that they've attained that coveted $1 million, I'd recommend taking a minute to read it. Everyone wants a chance to grab that brass ring. As much as they want to, many find themselves too busy, too harried in their everyday lives. If this is you, please read on.

Did you ever get the feeling that you just can't be bothered? Perhaps you're so tied up with all the business of life that you simply don't have the time. Or, maybe it's just that you don't want to devote the necessary time to master a particular subject matter.

Practice Makes Perfect

These scenarios, of course, could be applied to all manner of subjects in our lives. You might love music and be willing to practice your chosen musical instrument 30 minutes each day, for years or decades, just because you approach anything of interest with the greatest intensity and won't desist until you've mastered it.

Your spouse, on the other hand, couldn't care less to learn an instrument. He'd rather leave that to the experts, the rock musicians he listens to on the radio or web. No, his passion is learning how to cook the best omelet and serve it to you on a Sunday morning, hoping you enjoy it as much as he does.

As they say, different strokes for different folks.

When it comes to preparing for retirement, there's a whole cohort of folks who experience one or more of the aforesaid emotions. No interest in the topic, not interested in devoting the time to learn, no passion for it, or even distrust in their own ability to learn and master the subject matter. Often, they're just too busy making a living or raising the kids.

Some of these folks give their hard-earned savings to a financial advisor and give him the responsibility. They pay a high price for this as many advisors charge a percentage of your assets as their fee, each and every year they manage it for you. This could range from a financial manager's 2-5% management fee on assets under management, to the standard 2 and 20 at hedge funds. This translates to 2% of assets under management, plus 20% of any profits earned for your account.

There Are Better Ways

For investors looking to bolster their retirement income to supplement their Social Security benefit, various products exist that give investors exposure to the broad market indexes. For the harried investor, they offer a quick and easy solution to putting their money to work for them.

Warren Buffett himself has broadcast his decision to choose this avenue for his wife, knowing that she doesn't have the same interest, proclivity or desire to spend the time that he does in analyzing investment choices. He has said on a number of occasions that he will direct the bulk of the money he'll be leaving behind for his wife to be invested in a fund like Vanguard's S&P 500 Index Fund (MUTF:VFINX).

An investment in this fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, a widely recognized benchmark of U.S. stock market performance that is dominated by the stocks of large U.S. companies. The advisor attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the index.

The expense ratio is low, at .14%, meaning that a $10,000 investment, for instance, would cost just $14 per year for Vanguard to manage your money for you. If you have $100,000 to invest in this fund, the expense ratio falls all the way to .04%. In this case, your shares will be in the Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Class (MUTF:VFIAX).

Its dividends are currently yielding 1.89%. If you chose to take your dividends from the fund as cash, you'd receive $189.00 for every $10,000 invested. If you chose to reinvest those dividends, you'd receive more shares for your $189.00 on the date of reinvestment each year. Of course, those new shares will be generating additional dividend income for you so that you'll benefit from the compounding effect over long periods of time.

Average annual performance as of 3/31/17 indicates a 17.01% appreciation for the past year, 7.39% for the past ten years, and 10.96% since inception of the fund on 8/31/76.

Average Annual Performance

A $10,000 investment made 10 years ago, in 2007, would have doubled, to date.

A $5000 investment made at the depths of the financial crisis in 2009 would have quadrupled.

The portfolio has wide diversification and representation in all of the equity sectors.

Portfolio Composition

The fund's ten largest holdings as of 4/30/17 read like a list of household names whose products and services are utilized by the great majority of the population on a monthly if not daily basis.

Month End, Ten Largest Holdings

The busy investor, lacking time to do his own research but wishing to participate in the overall market could utilize this fund to get broad market exposure to the largest companies in the S&P 500 index at low expense. At the same time, the income investor would see a current yield of 1.89% on his capital invested in this fund.

With higher risk comes higher reward. Vanguard ranks this #4 on a risk-reward scale of 1 through 4. The key risk for the fund is the volatility that comes with its full exposure to the stock market. Because the 500 Index Fund is broadly diversified within the large-capitalization market, it may be considered a core equity holding in a portfolio.

Focusing More On Dividends

The income investor, interested in a higher yield and higher income generated from his capital would do well to consider the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA: SCHD).

This is a quick and easy way for investors to participate in the dividend growth that comes from the underlying dividend growth equities. And the management fee is only .07%, half that of the Vanguard fund discussed above.

This means that your $10,000 investment would be impacted by only $7.00 per year in fees paid for management expenses.

And the yield on SCHD is significantly higher than the Vanguard fund, currently at 2.9%.

Instead of your $10,000 investment throwing off only $189.00 per year at the Vanguard fund, SCHD will be generating a current annual amount of $290.00, or 53.4% more income to the investor in this ETF.

This is how SCHD is diversified into the equity sectors:

SCHD Portfolio Composition

The ETF's top ten holdings show some overlap with the Vanguard Fund. Common top ten holdings include Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

SCHD Top Ten Holdings

Total return, including unit price appreciation and dividends for the past year, three years and ten years range from 9.70% to 14.57% and indicate 14.5% total return since the ETF's inception on 10/20/11.

SCHD Total Return

Additional Risk-Additional Income

Taking your own measure, deciding how much risk you can take on for how much reward will go a long way in helping you understand your own risk tolerance.

In most cases, higher dividend yields in the stock market indicate a higher risk to the capital position. But if an investor is interested more in the extra income he can obtain than in the day-to-day pricing of his stocks, he can increase his income substantially.

If the investor chooses high quality stocks with long periods of paying a higher dividend stream with growing earnings to support the growing dividend, the chances of success are maximized. Patterning a dividend growth portfolio like the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio, in regard to proportional representation of the equities held within it can mirror the capital appreciation and current dividend yield.

Taking this type of approach, selecting either your own stocks that fit the criteria or mirroring a portfolio like the FTG is one step up the participation scale. It is also a step up the risk scale from the funds and ETFs discussed earlier.

With this step up comes several benefits.

1. No ongoing expense ratios to contend with. No ongoing management fees paid year after year. Depending upon the amount invested, this can easily approach savings in the tens of thousands of dollars which can be put to work more productively by the investor to earn even more dividend income.

2. Higher dividend income that can double the amount of income derived from the fund or ETF.

3. Faster and larger compounding on those higher dividend amounts and amounts saved in fees.

4. The ability to control when capital gains are taken without being subject to fund managers' decisions, which subject you to capital gains taxes when you might not want to be.

5. The satisfaction of having made your own, independent choices.

6. Being responsible for those choices and benefiting from them.

In the course of building and constructing my portfolios and the public Fill-The-Gap Portfolio as well as the portfolio managed for our subscribers, I utilize the Real Time Portfolio Tracker to choose and monitor entry prices which will maximize my total returns.

Readers interested in learning more about this and other digital tools developed to share with readers and subscribers may click my profile picture at the top of this article.

If it is felt that a lower price is possible in the future, I will exercise patience and target the price that will give me higher yield and income.

This is the approach we took with our recent purchase of DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) for the FTG and subscriber portfolios. In "Feast On This 8.1% Yielding Restaurant Franchiser And Nourish Your Retirement," you can read more about my analysis and targeting approach as the stock fell from a 52-week high of $88.00 to the $47.87 price point where we purchased it last week for a juicy 8.1% yield. This more than doubled the income that was available only last year when earlier investors paid $88 per share.

Since that purchase, we monitor our original buy price of DIN (circled in red) at $47.87 and new target prices for future purchases compared to the current market price updated in real time throughout the day and can see changes in market value of the stock and our other positions in dollar and percentage terms. Current dividend yield and our yield on cost are also depicted. Because we paid $47.87 for our original position in DIN, our yield on cost is depicted as 8.11% in column L.

Our next targeted purchase, if the price drops an additional 10%, will be at $43.08 and will give us a yield of 9.01%, as shown in column L, and will contribute yet another $388.00 to annual portfolio income as shown in column M. Column O tells us what percentage of portfolio income each position will represent. This helps us to balance our income positions to deter total portfolio income failure. Column P lets us know where we stand in relation to capital gains on each of our positions as well as the whole portfolio, whereas column I reveals our capital gains in percentage terms, shown as value % change.

Column P shows our capital gain in dollar terms for each equity and gives us a portfolio total at the top of the column.

Row 4 reveals our totals. Reading across, we can see what our portfolio positions cost us, what they are valued at throughout the day in real time, the value change percentage-wise, our current dividend yield, yield on cost, our annual portfolio income, and total portfolio capital gain. This gives me a bird's eye view of the entire portfolio, all in real time, all day long. It serves as a real-time dashboard.

It has been my goal to share with readers, over more than two years, how to build a portfolio of dividend growers to close that crucial gap between the Social Security benefit and the retiree's actual funding needs in retirement. Here's where the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio currently stands.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 20 companies, including AT&T Inc.(NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc.(NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Dine Equity, Inc.

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.98% since launch on November 1, 2015. Current portfolio income totals $28,734.

Fill-The-Gap Portfolio Close, May 25, 2017

Most importantly, our dividend income continues to grow.

This new purchase in DIN has added $388.00 to our annual portfolio income, or 1.4% more income than last month, which now totals $28,734. This represents a yield on cost for the portfolio of 6.98%.

Your Takeaway

We live in a very fast-paced world today. Many of us feel like hamsters in an exercise wheel, running fast and going nowhere. We have all to do with working, sometimes two jobs, to make ends meet.

We're dealing with our everyday responsibilities of going to school, or raising a family, ferrying the kids from play dates to soccer games, doing the laundry and cleaning the house.

All of this business consumes so much of our time that it seems almost impossible to make time for planning for our futures. But plan we must if we'd like to meet the big goals we set for ourselves. Nobody's going to hand you the money you need for a down payment on the house you'd like to fill with your family someday. No one, but you, is going to save and provide the funds you need to send your kids off to college someday.

And only you are going to have the assets and income necessary to provide you and your spouse a comfortable and secure retirement that you deserve. With proper planning, all of these goals can be met. With some of the suggestions proffered here, even the most harried worker/investor can engage intelligently in the capital markets to make this happen.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Please share your thoughts. What has been your experience investing in index funds or ETFs? Please share with us, in the comment section below, whether you have stuck with the index approach, and whether or not you've supplemented it with individual stocks.

