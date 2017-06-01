Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Checks All The Boxes For Restaurant Investors

It is rare that investors in the restaurant space get everything they might want in a public company opportunity. High growth rates might come with sky-high valuation. A bargain basement price might come with a dying brand. Strong fundamentals could be pared with high debt that endangers equity holders if something goes wrong unexpectedly.

The reason our research service gives Potbelly Sandwich Shop (NASDAQ:PBPB) our highest "3" rating is because it checks every single box we like to see. With this company, it seems clear that there is a strong runway for unit growth across the country, in addition to a revaluation of the company higher as sentiment shifts over time. In addition, with no debt and more than $25 million of cash on the balance sheet, PBPB is likely to continue to reduce the total share count in order to further boost shareholder returns.

The bullish story is really a combination of growth in both the underlying business and the company's valuation. At $11 per share, shares of PBPB trade at an enterprise value of $275 million. EBITDA in 2016 was about $40 million, so the EV/EBITDA multiple is less than 7x. This compares cheaply with the 8-10x sector average for fast casual chains. So investors are getting a discount, which is not surprising given that the stock peaked over $30 per share in late 2013.

Such a price is great, but if the business is in trouble, a low valuation won't always matter. Since 2013, Potbelly has grown from 264 owned units to more than 400 and franchised locations have more than doubled to more than 50 units (see page 24). The company expects to reach 1,000 units in the U.S. alone, and recently began franchising its brand to operators in California to break into that large market. Simply put, Potbelly is slated to grow nicely over the long term, which combined with a falling share count and a more normal equity valuation gives investors an asymmetric risk vs. reward situation.

Lastly, it is important to point out that when a company like Potbelly has a multi-pronged approach (unit growth, accelerating franchising, share repurchases, debt-free capital structure, etc.), it serves to protect investors in case something negative should happen. The strong balance sheet gives them plenty of liquidity. The increased use of franchisees reduces the capital needed to grow the company internally. If new units perform below expectations, growth rates can be slowed and capital reallocated into more stock buybacks.

The fast casual trend is likely here to stay and new initiatives like delivery will help this chain continue to post strong results. All in all, Potbelly checks every box and investors are well positioned to hopefully benefit over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBPB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.