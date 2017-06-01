SunEdison Bankruptcy Case - Something Is Seriously Wrong Here

The very long Chapter 11 bankruptcy process for SunEdison Inc. (OTCPK:SUNEQ) continues. While the hearing to approve the adequacy of the amended disclosure statement (use redlined docket 3217) is now set for June 6, lawyers representing the Ad Hoc Shareholder Committee are frustrated that questions they raised in their objection (docket 2914) to the plan and disclosure statement are still unanswered. Under the proposed reorganization plan, SUNEQ shareholders will get nothing, despite the company having income from continuing operations of $57.1 million in the month of April and multi-billion dollar balance sheet assets. SunEdison is basically liquidating, but not as a formal liquidation under Chapter 7.

Ad Hoc Shareholder Committee

Shareholders tried to get an official equity committee appointed, but their attempt was rejected by the judge last August (docket 975) and was again rejected in January. An Ad Hoc Shareholder Committee was formed by about 1,000 SUNEQ shareholders, representing 8% of the stock. Therefore, it seems that a major equity holder/hedge fund is not behind this equity committee.

In their May 8 objection to the disclosure statement, the lawyers for the equity committee, Nastasi Partners, raised some key questions:

**Why did the Debtors (SunEdison)... decide to liquidate rather than reorganize? **How did the Debtors raise $24 billion between 2013 and 2016, but manage to dissipate approximately $20 billion? **How much are the Debtors' interests in their myriad direct and indirect subsidiaries worth - and what happened to the $9 billion the Debtors invested in them? **Were the Debtors' servicing contracts with the YieldCo modified around the time of the bankruptcy filings to provide for unilateral termination by the YieldCos on 30 days' notice - thereby stripping the estates of significant value? **How does the value ascribed to the Debtors' servicing business under the proposed YieldCo Settlement square with an enterprise value of $2.231 billion - the value SunEdison ascribed to that same business in January of 2016?

Reorganization Plan - Liquidation

Under the proposed reorganization plan, 2lien holders are getting the new stock and are able to participate in a rights offer, which will raise $280 million, including the backstop amount. The $285 million, including the commitment to buy $5 million of new stock, will be used to pay the replacement DIP financing plus various administrative and other priority bankruptcy claims. Only $5 million will actually be available for the new company. The proceeds from the sale of its investment in TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) were used to pay priority claims.

SunEdison is effectively liquidating under the Chapter 11 reorganization plan. The company is not liquidating under a formal Chapter 7 liquidation. As stated in the financial projection filing (docket 3219), "Reorganized SUNE will emerge as an operating entity that will employ personnel... to administer and consummate assets held for sale, collect payment reimbursements from various entities after the sale, collect other receivables, collect earnouts associated with project milestones, and maximize recovery of Repatriated Cash and receivables".

Using its latest monthly operating report for April (docket 3235), SunEdison Inc. had very modest $776,875 receivables and $16,642,664 investments. Using that same filing, it had an astounding $4,497,810,750 for intercompany receivables and $4,608,761,499 in investments. Collectively, those items add to over $9.124 billion, yet the company is expecting only $84.2 million from liquidating, or a recovery rate of less than 1%.

The financial projections included a timetable of cash flow recoveries and administrative expenses.

Part of the problem with getting a clearer picture of the various multiple layers of subsidiaries is that even the reorganization plan is not specific about what happens with specific intercompany claims. As stated in the proposed plan: "all net Allowed Intercompany Claims (taking into account any setoffs of Intercompany Claims) held by the Debtors between and among any Affiliate of the Debtors shall be either reinstated, cancelled, released, or otherwise settled in the Debtors' discretion with the reasonable consent of the Supporting Second Lien Parties".

Many of the projects have financing that is specific to that project without guarantor of other SunEdison entities and are not part of the Chapter 11 filing. Additional entities, however, have been added over the last year to those included in the joint bankruptcy case. It is unclear on the value of these intercompany receivables and the allowance for doubtful accounts. This makes it nearly impossible to get a handle on valuation of each separate entity and a collective valuation.

What really matters is what the Judge Stuart Bernstein thinks about the lack of specifics. He raised this issue during a hearing on May 19 -

THE COURT: One of the questions that's come up, and it's a subject of the objections, and they're kind of related: What happened to twenty-four billion dollars? And secondly, is there still value in the nondebtor entities, which essentially render the enterprise value - the enterprise - solvent? And that's really not clear from the documents. In other words, when you say that the future cash flow's going to be $62 million or $61.5 million or something like that, does that reflect all of the value in all the nondebtor and debtor?

MR. MAZZA: It does. It's the enterprise, Your Honor.

THE COURT: Well, there's got to be greater disclosure about how you got to that.

THE COURT: You're going to have to do it - you're going to have to do it at confirmation anyway, because you're going to cram down equity.

MR. MAZZA: Sure.

THE COURT: So, you're going to have to prove value.

MR. MAZZA: Yeah, we'll be filing financial projections that will lay that out with some more specificity, Your Honor. But we understand the point.

The financial projections filed may have "some more specificity" but they are still extremely general, and there is no reconciliation of getting from a multi-billion dollar company to one of only a few million dollars. An important issue remains that SunEdison has not filed audited financial reports in over two years and is not expected to file any. The monthly operating reports filed with the court are not audited, nor does the company follow GAAP. Since the new SunEdison will mostly be a private company, current SUNEQ shareholders will never know what really happened with future asset sales.

What happened to operations/assets? For example, the Services business was estimated in January 2016 to have an enterprise valuation of $2.231 billion, according to the company's January 7, 2016, presentation. SunEdison is abandoning this business - zero enterprise value now. (I am guessing there was a clause that allowed a party to cancel the contract upon the bankruptcy of the other party.)

April Monthly Operating Report

After the market close on May 31, the company filed its monthly operating report with the court (docket 3235). Income from continuing operations for SunEdison (there are many other entities that were included in the report) for just the month of April was $57.1 million. After reorganization charges of $18.9 million, net income was $38.4 million. These figures compare to an operating loss of $24.6 million and net loss of $37.8 million for March (docket 2881). (Remember, these reports are unaudited and do not follow GAAP.) The equity committee is most likely going to be extremely assertive that this report of income demonstrates there is greater value not reflected in the company's disclosure statement/financial projections.

Releases

It is very common for reorganization plans to include releases for almost all parties associated with the company and the bankruptcy proceedings that protects them from future civil litigation, but this case has a specific exception. The 2liens are not releasing any party. Therefore, it seems that if there are future "issues", they could bring a lawsuit against a party associated with the case to get relief/compensation. Shareholders, however, cannot. Parties are protected against lawsuits from shareholders under the plan.

What's Next For Shareholders?

For SUNEQ shareholders, the June 6 hearing for approval of disclosure statement is critical. Equity committee lawyers will face the difficult task of asserting that there is much greater value for SunEdison than is presented in the disclosure statement, and that there are some "hidden assets/values". The question is whether Judge Bernstein will make the equity lawyers prove there is greater value or will he be willing to require major adjustments to the disclosure statement just based on the lack of specificity to account for the lost "$20 billion". Remember, he was the one who raised this issue during a recent hearing and stated there needs to be greater disclosure regarding how the company got its future values/cash flow estimates.

At the confirmation hearing later this summer, the equity lawyers will focus again on the plan value and financial projections, but it will be extremely difficult to show that the value is greater than $5.5 billion, which is the amount of claims that have priority over equity. The second area of focus could be releases. The lawyers will assert that if 2liens are not releasing parties associated with this case, neither should shareholders and other stakeholders.

(Author's note: If I were involved with this case, I would have filed a motion for this case to be moved from a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case to a Chapter 7 bankruptcy case, with an independent trustee appointed to liquidate the remaining assets. SunEdison is liquidating anyway, and a trustee would assure that any "hidden" assets are liquidated properly and the proceeds are distributed appropriately.)

Conclusion

After over a year in bankruptcy and over $100 million in bankruptcy fees, this case is still not finished. What happened to the $20 billion is a legitimate question. Given the enormity of the difference in the reported balance sheet for SunEdison and the very modest $84.2 cash recovery from liquidating assets, there needs to be more transparency, with a basic reconciliation statement included in the disclosure statement.

Unlike many articles I have written on Seeking Alpha about bankrupt energy companies, I am not comfortable asserting that there will be no recovery for SUNEQ shareholders and the stock should be sold. While I am fairly certain shareholders will eventually get no recovery, there is something wrong here. The disclosure statement does not pass the "smell test". I am, therefore, withholding a recommendation on SUNEQ. The stock price could be very volatile, based on the judge's statements/actions and various future filings with the court. SUNEQ remains an extremely risky trade.

