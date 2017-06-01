PureFunds Video Game Tech ETF: How To Play The Video Game Industry

The video game industry has seen massive growth over the years and shows no signs of slowing down.

Investment Thesis:

I believe the PureFunds Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) is an attractive opportunity for investors to capture the growth and potential of the video game industry. Taking a look at the fund's holdings and industry projections, it is likely that the fund will continue to post strong, positive performance. I will first give an overview of the fund and its holdings before moving on to take a look into the industry as a whole and some potential risks.

Fund Overview:

GAMR provides investors with the opportunity to gain exposure to the increasingly important video game industry. The fund is designed to replicate the performance of the EEFund Video Game Tech Index, which includes a variety of companies highly involved in making, distribution, and selling of video games. This index screens companies for inclusion based on the following eligibility requirements:

The component security must be actively engaged in a business activity supporting or utilizing the video gaming industry. Companies that are software developers or hardware providers for the video game, educational software or virtual reality / simulation or companies who [sic] business model relies solely on delivering goods and services to these segments. Companies that focus outside the core space but provide intellectual property in support of the space are classified as "non-pure play" companies. Large broad based companies who [sic] business model supports gaming are classified as "gaming conglomerate" companies. The component security must not be listed on an exchange in a country which employs restrictions on foreign capital investment such that those restrictions render the component effectively non-investible [sic], as determined by the ISE. Must be an operating company and not a closed-end fund, exchange-traded fund (ETF), or royalty trust (REIT).

Furthermore, companies included in the index cannot have a market capitalization below $100 million and cannot represent in excess of 20% of the weight of the index.

Since the fund's inception on March 9, 2016, the cumulative market return has been approximately 60% (as of May 31, 2017). This is about three times the return you would have experienced with the S&P 500 index over the same period. The expense ratio of the fund currently stands at 0.75%.

Top Holdings:

The fund is currently invested in a total of 36 companies and holds a small position in cash. You can view each of the fund's holdings (as of May 31, 2017), ordered by percentage of total holdings, below:

Stock Ticker Company Name Shares Market Value % Of Holdings CYOU CHANGYOU COM LTD 26776 1048280.40 6.48% UBI FP

OTCPK:UBSFY UBISOFT ENTERTAIN 18250 1003089.44 6.20% 036570 KS NCSOFT CORPN 2912 989904.02 6.12% ATVI ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC 16818 985198.44 6.09% TTWO TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE COM 12428 945397.96 5.84% 3632 JP

OTC:GREZF GREE INC 107200 901035.53 5.57% EA ELECTRONIC ARTS INC 7857 886662.45 5.48% 9766 JP

KNM KONAMI HOLDINGS CO 17712 860294.86 5.32% 3659 JP

OTC:NEXOY NEXON CO LTD 42400 796590.98 4.92% ZNGA ZYNGA INC 211186 760269.60 4.70% 7974 JP

OTCPK:NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 2400 736911.48 4.55% GLUU GLU MOBILE INC 264425 692793.50 4.28% 9697 JP

OTCPK:CCOEY CAPCOM CO LTD 28800 690326.37 4.27% 9684 JP SQUARE-ENIX HOLDIN 21000 667358.82 4.12% GME GAMESTOP CORP NEW 23778 536669.46 3.32% 095660 KS NEOWIZ 29544 355777.82 2.20% NVDA NVIDIA CORP 1960 283945.20 1.75% LOGI LOGITECH INTL S A 7539 277284.42 1.71% AAPL APPLE INC 1578 242491.26 1.50% SNE SONY CORP 6122 223330.56 1.38% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP 2904 204470.64 1.26% AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC 17408 193576.96 1.20% INTC INTEL CORP 5033 182093.94 1.13% 7832 JP

OTC:NCBDY BANDAI NAMCO HLDGS 4800 172039.90 1.06% 700 HK

OTCPK:TCEHY TENCENT HLDGS LTD 4800 169259.59 1.05% SINA SINA CORP 1641 166298.94 1.03% NTES NETEASE INC 529 152595.34 0.94% 3635 JP

OTC:TKHCF KOEI TECMO HOLDING 7200 148855.69 0.92% HAS HASBRO INC 1377 143538.48 0.89% 3765 JP

OTC:GUNGF GUNGHO ONLINE ENTE 55680 139746.67 0.86% 2432 JP

OTCPK:DNACF DENA CO LTD 4800 106170.72 0.66% 6460 JP

OTCPK:SGAMY SEGA SAMMY HLDGS I 8000 102776.15 0.64% VUZI VUZIX CORP 16449 96226.65 0.59% MAT MATTEL INC 4016 91364.00 0.56% IMMR IMMERSION CORP 10545 89632.50 0.55% Cash&Other Cash & Other 70140 70140.00 0.43% JAKK JAKKS PAC INC 16112 69281.60 0.43%

Analyzing the type of companies held based on both degree of involvement in the industry and country of origin, the following results are yielded:

Growth of Video Games:

The video game industry has seen explosive growth over the course of the past several years, with worldwide revenue reaching a staggering $91 billion in 2016. Of this amount, mobile gaming is the largest segment, responsible for approximately $41 billion in revenue alone. These numbers greatly exceed estimates by companies such as PwC that global video game revenue would top $90 billion for the first time in 2020.

A variety of factors have come together to help drive this growth. One factor is the significant growth the industry in China has been seeing. In 2015, China made the decision to end its ban on video game consoles and hasn't looked back since. In 2014, game revenues in China stood at $18 billion, second only to US revenues coming in at $21.3 billion. By 2018, however, Chinese revenues are expected to almost double to $32.8 billion, compared to $24.0 billion in the US. Furthermore, a burgeoning esports market is thriving. Year-over-year revenue growth in 2017 is expected to be 41.3% and rise to $696 million. By 2020, this figure is anticipated to rise to approximately $1.5 billion. To understand just how popular esports have become, take a look at these pictures of the League of Legends World Championships from 2011 and 2016:

(2011, Source: Garena Esports)

(2016, Source: Riot Games)

It is clear that esports have seen a dramatic rise in fan followings and are beginning to rival that of traditional sports.

Looking towards the future, new technologies are expected to continue to fuel growth. Despite virtual reality revenue coming in at only $1.8 billion in 2016, SuperData sees global revenue reaching $28.3 billion by 2020 . This will primarily be driven by increases in consumer software and services for virtual reality. Currently, software and services represent less than 20% of the total virtual reality industry's revenues. By 2020, this percentage will rise to more than 55%.

Risks:

Low Liquidity: The average daily volume for this ETF is currently less than 10,000 shares. As a result, investors who seek to enter or exit a sizeable position may face liquidity issues when doing so.

Inclusion of Gaming Conglomerates: The inclusion of companies such as Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia, all of which have vast business interests outside of the video game industry, represents a potential risk to the performance of the fund relative to actual industry performance. If these companies fall for reasons completely unrelated to video games, the fund's value could fall regardless of the strength of the video game industry. Alternatively, this could also be seen as a positive, as these companies could help keep the fund's value up in the event of a downturn in the industry.

Conclusion:

I think this fund is a highly attractive opportunity for the coming years. The video game industry has a firm foundation and is rapidly growing. The rise of esports will continue to popularize the industry and expansion into new technologies will continue to drive growth. I am anticipating continued outperformance of the general market by this ETF for years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GAMR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.