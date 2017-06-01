Ford Stress Test And A 2005 Comparison

In 2017, Ford is a totally different company than it was in 2005.

Lately, there has been a lot of controversy about Ford Motors (NYSE:F). Some articles here on Seeking Alpha recommended readers to dump the stock, stating that the company, which was on the brink of bankruptcy in 2008, will find it hard to bear the consequences of peak auto sales due to its capital intensive business model . Ford bears believe that the stock deserves a valuation of 3.4x FCF since any recession might send the stock back to the $4/share level.

Well, what we did is we compared Ford 2016 to Ford 2005 (2 years before things started to go south in the US) and concluded that Ford now is far away from being the Ford of 2005.

We believe that even if a severe recession (as the 2008 one) took place, Ford will be able to withstand the impact without any bailout.

But, before moving into the sensitivity analysis part, let's explain how Ford differs now from its 2005 times.

It's worth to mention that all numbers are extracted from Ford's annual reports with the exception of valuation multiples which are extracted from Ycharts.

Pension liabilities

Automotive investors are always in continuous worry about the companies' huge pile of pension liabilities. Ford and General Motors (NYSE:GM), both have pension obligations that surpass the $40 billion mark, which is truly worrying considering the underfunded nature of both plans. However, Ford is now in much better shape than it was in 2005 when it comes to pension liabilities.

In 2003, 2004, and 2005, Ford recorded payments of $13 billion to its retired employees. However, in 2014, 2015, and 2016, its pension payments dropped to $7.6 billion, a 40%.

In addition, the present value of pension obligations was $113 billion in 2005, while its $82 billion now. Even though the discount rate used in 2005 was 5.75% while it was 4.03% in 2016, the present value of obligations is now 27% lower (a higher discount rate results in a lower present value).

In a rising interest rate environment, we expect Ford's pension obligations to be lower in the future. For every 1% increase in the discount rate, Ford's funded status will increase by $2.4 billion (page 90, 2016 10-K).

Lower automotive debt

In 2005, Ford's automotive segment had a net-cash (cash-debt) of $7.2 billion. However, in 2016, the segment recorded a net-cash position of $11.6 billion with $27.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents, 89% of which are already in the US.

This lower level of debt accompanied by lower interest rates resulted in a $300 million lower interest expense than 2005 levels, which will provide the company with more flexibility and liquidity in a recession scenario.

Margins and profits

For a 100+ years old company, margins is the most important metric. No matter how much vehicles a company sells, its cost efficiency and profit margins are the most important.

In 2005, Ford sold 6.818 million units worldwide (more than half in North America). Also, in 2016, Ford sold 6.651 million units worldwide (45% in North America). While units sold in 2016 were somehow lower than 2005 levels, Ford managed to profit a lot more from its automotive segment in the years preceding 2016 when compared to the years preceding 2005.

In 2003,2004, and 2005 combined, Ford lost $6 billion from its automotive segment (pre-taxed). However, in 2014, 2015, and 2016 combined, the automotive segment generated more than $18 billion in pre-taxed income, clearly higher than 2005 levels.

In 2005, Ford depended largely on the financial segment of the company (Ford Credit), with the segment generating $6 billion in pre-tax profits as opposed to $3.9 billion pre-tax loss for the automotive segment. And this wasn't a one year even, between 2003 and 2005 Ford Automotive lost nearly $6 billion (pre-tax) while Ford Credit made $14 billion (!).

This over-dependence on Ford Credit, which in its turn was over-dependent on credit markets in general and the securitization process in particular, made Ford highly vulnerable to the US financial system, a system which fell like a house of cards in 2008.

Ford in 2017 (or 2016 in our case) is a totally different company. The company is making money on every car sold, even though its units sold are less. That can be clearly seen in the capacity utilization of the company; in 2005, Ford's CU was 75% (page 25, 2005 10-k). However, after closing 14 plants and laying off thousands of employees, that rate was nearly 100% in late 2013 (the last estimate for Ford's CU), and at that time it was expected that the company will maintain its 100% utilization rate for 7 more years.

Liquidity and leverage

Ford now has a liquidity of $38.3 billion for its automotive segment, nearly $13 billion higher than 2005 reported level of $25.1 billion. On the other hand, Ford Credit now has a total liquidity of $27 billion, nearly $5 billion less than 2005 figure of $31 billion. However, when compared to the segment's debt, 2016 is better. In 2005, Ford Credit had $136 billion in debt, or a 22.8% liquidity to debt ratio. However, in 2016, Ford Credit had $127 billion in debt, which translates to a 21.2% liquidity to debt ratio.

This all can be seen in the company's improving financial rating. In 2005, Ford had a BBB S&P rating which is in the lower end of the non-investment grade (a speculative level), whereas in 2016, the S&P rating jumped to BB- which is in the lower end of investment grade.

In addition, the company now has a managed leverage {(debt+ securitization proceeds - cash and equivalents)/(equity + minority interest)} of 9.2 in 2016 vs 12.3 in 2005.

Stress Test

After 8 years of economic expansion, a recession, which is a natural part of the business cycle, is imminent. Recession fears and peak auto sales are the main worries of investors. These worries are the reason the stock is trading at just 3.4x its TTM free cash flows.

So, let's assume a 2008 similar scenario where auto sales plunged 40% and see how much Ford Automotive will make/lose money and whether that amount is sufficient to weather-the-storm or not.

In this stress test, we will assume that 2017 sales will plunge by 24% (similar to Q1 2017 plunge) and 2018 (the assumed year of recession) sales will plunge 40%.

For simplicity, we created the table below. However, let's explain a couple of things before.

Ford Automotive, as any car manufacturer, has two types of costs, structural costs and contribution costs.

Structural costs are fixed costs that are not proportionate to units produced. These costs include manufacturing crew, sales and administrative expenses, pension payments, and depreciation of machines. In our stress test, we will assume no change in structural costs.

Contribution costs are costs that are directly related to the number of units manufactured. These costs include fright expenses, warranty costs, and commodity and auto-parts costs.

For the fiscal year ending 2016, Ford had $138.8 billion in overall costs. Of these costs, 30% were structural and 70% contribution.

Also, it's worth to mention that Ford incurred $3.58 billion in non-recurring charges (or special costs). Of these $3.58 billion, $2.9 billion are related to Ford's pension plan as a result of changing inputs used to calculated the present value of pension obligations (re-measurement loss).

Assumptions:

Automotive sales will plunge 24% in 2017 and 40% in 2018

Structural costs will stay the same

Contribution costs will fall in proportion with sales

No special costs in 2017-2018

Same depreciation and amortization expense in 2018 as in 2016

All costs are paid in cash

Capital spending to increase from $6.9 billion to $8 billion as management guided

As you can see, Ford's Automotive liquidity is sufficient to weather a 2 year recession in auto sales. The company would only need to tap $11 billion from its already committed credit lines without incurring any more debt or needing a bailout. That's half the amount it raised in late 2006 after management anticipated a recession

Remember, we are just talking about Ford Automotive. Ford Credit in 2008 just lost $1.8 billion on a $16 billion revenue. Assuming a similar scenario in 2018, Ford Credit would lose $1.15 billion on a $10.2 billion revenue. It's worth to note that Ford Credit generated $1.3 billion in net income last year.

Conclusion

Since 2009, Ford Automotive generated $43.34 billion in pre-taxed income. And in our stress test, Ford would lose $20 in income, or nearly two third of the net income generated in the last 7 years (assuming a 32% tax rate). Ford's current liquidity is sufficient to let the company withstand a major recession where sales would drop by 55% in two years, a slump worse than that in 2008. At the same time, it will be able to stay on track with its capital spending program without incurring any debt (beside the committed line of credit).

A stock worth 3x TTM FCF is considered cheap by all valuation standards. While bears have a point in worrying about peak auto sales, Ford is be able to withstand any natural decline. In addition, we believe that the market is focusing on Ford's and GM's cyclical and capital intensive nature while neglecting other stocks of the same nature.

For example, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is also a highly cyclical stock in the same capital intensive industry of manufacturing vehicles/machinery. In fact, it's more capital intensive than Ford as its capex as percentage of CFO is 53% which is nearly 18% higher than Ford's ratio. And yet, CAT stock is trading at 16x the company's free cash flows.

We believe that GM's bankruptcy and Ford's struggle in 2008 created a sense of fear to invest in both stocks. In 2016, this fear is illogical as Ford is totally different that it was in the years preceding the financial crisis.

To be true, we don't actually believe that we would be hit by a crisis in the scale of the 2008 one. While the stock market is overheated, the economy is far from being so. Inflation and household debt are still under control. The only thing that makes us worried about Ford Automotive is its huge investments in high-yield bonds in its pension portfolio ($11.5 billion of the $67 billion valued portfolio are in high-yield bonds; page FS-40 2016 10-k). The high-yield industry is clearly in a bubble which might explode anytime. If that happens, then Ford's pension portfolio might suffer from significant losses.

Lastly, we believe that Ford stock will increase in value once the negativity surrounding the auto sector passes away. While a short/medium-term decline in the stock is a possibility due to peak auto sales, we believe that the stock is a buy over the long-term. We will go into more specifics regarding the future of Ford in our next article about the stock.

Cautious Investing to all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.