What's Wrong With OXY? The Yield Is Up To 5%

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has had an ugly 2017. YTD shares are down 17% and the yield has shot up to 5.2%. Since my comparison article on Seeking Alpha pitting the company versus ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), OXY has even underperformed the much maligned and extremely out-of-favor Conoco shares. So the obvious question is: What's wrong with OXY?
I am sure there are a couple smarty-pants out there who will answer my question with "Mike, it's the oil price, stupid!" And of course they would have a good point. But isn't OXY supposed to have excellent Permian acreage and production that was a big advantage going forward?
Earnings
The Q1 EPS report is telling. Earnings of $0.15/share were an $0.08 beat, but production guidance going forward was a bit disappointing. I am sure there are some investors that were hoping for a bit more growth out of the Permian as compared to the 6,000 boe/d sequential growth (up 5% compared to Q4 FY16) and total Permian production of 129,000 boe/d for Q1. Worldwide production was down 2,000 boe/d YoY. Foreign and chemical operations were nicely profitable, but domestic O&G operations showed an after-tax loss of $122 million.
All Is Not Lost
An asset sale in South Texas led to a reduction in Occidental's 2017 production target to between 595,000 and 615,000 boe/d this year. That was lower than a previous estimate of 625,000-645,000 boe/d. Considering the company has increased the capital budget and plans to have 11-13 rigs deployed in the Permian this year, investors were clearly expecting more.
But as I said before, the chemicals and foreign O& G operations are in good shape. During Q1, OxyChem's joint venture with Mexichem began operating the new ethylene cracker in Ingleside, Texas -- a project that was completed on time and on budget. The plant has the capacity to produce 1.2 billion lbs/year of ethylene and is supported by a 20-year supply agreement.
In the meantime, perhaps the most exciting development is OXY's expansion of its midstream operations at the Ingleside Corpus Christi terminal:
Source: Investor Day Presentation
According to RBN Energy article published yesterday, OXY is now the leading crude oil exporter out of Corpus Christi, jumping ahead of both NuStar (NYSE:NS) and Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) -- two MLPs I have written extensively about when it comes to crude oil exports.
Source: RBN Energy
Better yet, RBN reported that just last week, Oxy took delivery of a 2 million bbl capacity very large crude carriers (VLCC) named Anne at the Ingleside terminal. Anne will help OXY determine what improvements/modifications might be needed to enable crude loading of VLCCs at Ingleside. VLCC capability would likely be beneficial in two ways:
- Larger payloads typically mean lower per bbl terminaling fee.
- Larger payloads typically enable more favorable pricing which increases competitiveness.
- Larger payloads typically reduce the per bbl transport fee.
Summary and Conclusion
Investors keep waiting for domestic Permian oil producers to show profits (as in net income). OXY -- one of the largest Permian producers -- was supposed to have a leg-up on many newcomers. That advantaged was not pressed in Q1, nor does it look likely to be a primary catalyst going forward. But chemical and midstream operations should show improvement and significant growth. The balance sheet is still relatively strong. But investors wanting to capture the 5% yield will have to come to grips with a market that appears to dislike the energy patch, and one that appears to be preparing for a "much lower for much lower" oil price scenario.
