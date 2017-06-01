What's Wrong With OXY? The Yield Is Up To 5%

While the 5% yield might look temping, energy stocks remain out of favor as the "much lower for much longer" oil price scenario looks likely.

But things are looking up in the chemicals and midstream segment -- especially regarding crude export capability at the Corpus Christi terminal.

The company does not appear to be pressing the advantage many investors thought it had in the Permian.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has had an ugly 2017. YTD shares are down 17% and the yield has shot up to 5.2%. Since my comparison article on Seeking Alpha pitting the company versus ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), OXY has even underperformed the much maligned and extremely out-of-favor Conoco shares. So the obvious question is: What's wrong with OXY?

I am sure there are a couple smarty-pants out there who will answer my question with "Mike, it's the oil price, stupid!" And of course they would have a good point. But isn't OXY supposed to have excellent Permian acreage and production that was a big advantage going forward?

Earnings

The Q1 EPS report is telling. Earnings of $0.15/share were an $0.08 beat, but production guidance going forward was a bit disappointing. I am sure there are some investors that were hoping for a bit more growth out of the Permian as compared to the 6,000 boe/d sequential growth (up 5% compared to Q4 FY16) and total Permian production of 129,000 boe/d for Q1. Worldwide production was down 2,000 boe/d YoY. Foreign and chemical operations were nicely profitable, but domestic O&G operations showed an after-tax loss of $122 million.

All Is Not Lost

An asset sale in South Texas led to a reduction in Occidental's 2017 production target to between 595,000 and 615,000 boe/d this year. That was lower than a previous estimate of 625,000-645,000 boe/d. Considering the company has increased the capital budget and plans to have 11-13 rigs deployed in the Permian this year, investors were clearly expecting more.

But as I said before, the chemicals and foreign O& G operations are in good shape. During Q1, OxyChem's joint venture with Mexichem began operating the new ethylene cracker in Ingleside, Texas -- a project that was completed on time and on budget. The plant has the capacity to produce 1.2 billion lbs/year of ethylene and is supported by a 20-year supply agreement.

In the meantime, perhaps the most exciting development is OXY's expansion of its midstream operations at the Ingleside Corpus Christi terminal:

Source: Investor Day Presentation

According to RBN Energy article published yesterday, OXY is now the leading crude oil exporter out of Corpus Christi, jumping ahead of both NuStar (NYSE:NS) and Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) -- two MLPs I have written extensively about when it comes to crude oil exports.

Source: RBN Energy

Better yet, RBN reported that just last week, Oxy took delivery of a 2 million bbl capacity very large crude carriers (VLCC) named Anne at the Ingleside terminal. Anne will help OXY determine what improvements/modifications might be needed to enable crude loading of VLCCs at Ingleside. VLCC capability would likely be beneficial in two ways:

Larger payloads typically mean lower per bbl terminaling fee. Larger payloads typically enable more favorable pricing which increases competitiveness. Larger payloads typically reduce the per bbl transport fee.

Summary and Conclusion

Investors keep waiting for domestic Permian oil producers to show profits (as in net income). OXY -- one of the largest Permian producers -- was supposed to have a leg-up on many newcomers. That advantaged was not pressed in Q1, nor does it look likely to be a primary catalyst going forward. But chemical and midstream operations should show improvement and significant growth. The balance sheet is still relatively strong. But investors wanting to capture the 5% yield will have to come to grips with a market that appears to dislike the energy patch, and one that appears to be preparing for a "much lower for much lower" oil price scenario.

