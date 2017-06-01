Facebook's Network Effects, Innovative Culture, And Valuable Assets

Ranked by both user base and engagement, FB/FB Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram are among the top platforms in the world.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is the largest social media company in the world. The company benefits from network effects and high barriers to entry, and generates high returns on capital. In addition, FB practices an innovative culture that attracts talented engineers and consistently invents new features to increase user engagement. Finally, FB owns valuable assets. Ranked by both user base and engagement, FB/FB Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram are among the top platforms in the world. Despite the nascent nature of virtual reality (NYSE:VR) technology, investors should view Oculus as a unique asset providing optionality to the FB story. Analysts from Cantor Fitzgerald project Oculus to account for 10% of FB revenue in 2020. Even with conservative assumptions, my model estimates FB to be worth $234/sh (54% upside).

The twin "highs" in FB: high returns on capital and high barriers to entry

FB generates high, market-beating ROIC from selling advertising placements primarily on the Facebook platform. Advertisers are attracted by the ability of FB to precisely reach targeted audiences based on a variety of factors including age, gender, location, interests, and behaviors.

Network effects embedded in FB business model results in high barriers to entry when user retention is high. In economics, a network effect is the effect that one user of a service has on the value of the same service to others. In short, the Facebook platform is valuable to users because many other users are on it (1.23 billion daily active users to be precise). Unless a competing platform can build a critical mass of users to benefit from network effects, users are unlikely to migrate away from the Facebook platform.

The innovative culture in FB is central to its business model

FB constantly vies for your attention on distraction-laden PC and mobile devices, and wins. The NY Times reported that the average user spends an hour on FB every day. That's more than any other leisure activity surveyed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, except watching television programs and movies (an average per day of 2.8 hours).

The innovative and fresh features on FB keep users hooked. In an interview with the Harvard Business Review, Kate Aronowitz, Director of Design in FB, revealed how Facebook encourages creativity and collaboration, both philosophically and practically. All top executives are known as entrepreneurial thinkers, not judges. Top executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Vice President of Product Christopher Cox, are "super involved" in the conception and design of all products because they believe that it is hard to judge innovation if they're not part of the process of making it. The company also believes that the physical environment influences how one thinks and feels. Engineering, management, and other teams at FB often physically move their desks and furniture to focus on hatching fresh ideas by joining new groups in person, and on a daily basis rather than moving back and forth from permanent desk locations.

Perhaps the most important element in FB's culture is its level of talent. Facebook is able to attract top engineering talent because of its existing base of talent and diversity of projects. The company has discrete teams working on Instagram, Oculus VR, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other projects. Instagram cofounder and CEO Kevin Systrom said it best:

"Smart people generally want to work with other smart people on hard problems … When you start to get a critical mass of smart, driven people in an area, they want to work together. When you think of the best universities in the world, they work this way, too. You get some of the best thinkers in political science or physics or whatever. There's a positive feedback loop once you build to a certain size. I feel like I've seen that develop over the last few years here. And that doesn't happen at many companies."

In addition to FB/FB Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Oculus are valuable assets

FB purchased WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014 and Instagram for $1 billion in 2012. In a 2015 developer event, FB explained the purchases of competing social media platforms. In short, it is a difference in functionality. WhatsApp is a simple messaging product with a bright future in voice and international markets. Instagram provides straightforward and unique experiences with photos and centers future developments in its Discovery functionality that recommends photos. FB and FB messenger, in contrast, are more complex than WhatsApp and Instagram. FB and FB messenger are social networking and sharing platforms at their cores, but are also able to accept third-party apps, broadcast live streams, send payments, and even contain research tools that developers may use to create truly conversational AI.

Ranked by number of users, FB/FB Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram are among the top platforms in the world.

Another way to judge the value of a social media platform is to look at user engagement measured by the ratio of daily active users (DAU) to monthly active users (MAU). Greylock Partners, a top venture capitalist in technology firms, explains that the DAU/MAU ratio measures how frequently users are in using the products. Ranked by the DAU/MAU ratio, the platforms owned by FB are still among the top user-engaged platforms in the world.

Despite the nascent nature of virtual reality technology, investors should view Oculus as a unique asset providing optionality to the FB story. Facebook is the largest single investor in VR after buying Oculus for $2 billion and investing at least $500 million more. Analysts from Cantor Fitzgerald are very bullish in their estimates for Oculus to account for 10% of FB revenue in 2020. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is more practical than the sell-side in assessing the future of Oculus:

"There are 200 million to 250 million people in the world that have a [game console] and those are the people who are going to be interested in the kinds of experiences you can have in VR … But until there are millions of units in the market, I don't expect people to invest heavily in producing that content" -Q416 earnings call

However, Zuckerberg's optimism in Oculus is increasing:

"We're going to keep making big investments in VR content, and I'm excited about what's coming in 2017, from new games to more immersive educational experiences" -Q417 earnings call

Forbes reported about the rapid adoption of VR technology. Marriott Hotels in New York set up VR experience booths for newly-wed couples to experience various honeymoon locations in VR as well as with 4-D effects such as wind, mist, and even a motion platform. The annual Asian Television Forum held in Singapore curated its inaugural VR showcase. Besides VR documentaries being distributed for the first time, independent content creators, such as Warrior 9 - has started to produce the region's first Sci-Fi, animated VR series - The PhoenIX.

My model estimates FB to be worth $234/sh

My model estimates revenue growth by projecting DAU and MAU. In 2014-2016, revenue growth is approximately 3.0x of MAU and DAU growth (see table below).

To be conservative, I assume 2017-21 MAU and DAU growth to be half the rate in 2014-16, revenue growth to be only 2.0x of MAU and DAU growth, and FCF multiple at the lowest end of its historical range. My model estimates FB to be worth $234/sh (54% upside).

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.