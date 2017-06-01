Gemphire's Path To Success

The resignation of the CEO has created a golden opportunity for investors to start positions before the release of multiple data readouts, and prices below recent insider buys.

A total of 109,476 shares, equating to almost $1.1 million, has been purchased in the open market by multiple insiders within the company in the last 2 months.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in add-on therapies for cardiometabolic disorders, has recently seen their Chief Executive Officer, Mina Sooch, resign from the company. For any company, this type of news is often troubling, but for Gemphire it presents a golden opportunity for investors given the company's multiple catalysts that are soon arriving. I felt inclined to write an article about this company after this news, but before I proceed I would advise investors to read Jonathan Faison's, "Gemphire Therapeutics: A Cheap Biotech With Several Catalysts Coming". A number of points within this article I believe deserve to be reiterated after the resignation of the CEO.

Before diving into the multiple catalysts and past data for Gemphire, which are outlined in Jonathan Faison's piece as well, it's important to address the resignation of the company's CEO. Gemphire announced, at the end of May, that Mina Sooch has resigned from the company for personal reasons. A statement from the CEO lies below:

I am extremely proud of the milestones we have accomplished towards our vision of becoming a leading cardiometabolic biopharmaceutical company. I am very grateful to my Gemphire colleagues who assisted in building this success, as well as our advisors, partners, and investors. This is an exciting time for the company and I am a true believer in gemcabene's unique drug profile to address the large unmet need in cardiovascular disease. I have great confidence in the Gemphire team and look forward to the upcoming readouts of the Phase 2b trials. I anticipate taking some time off to spend with my family and then pursuing new entrepreneurial opportunities.

Mina Sooch is an interesting individual, and I believe her resignation has nothing to do with the company's expected catalysts. At the end of Ms. Sooch's statement, she states she wants to pursue new entrepreneurial opportunities, which seems to be a genuine interest of hers. In 2012, Ms. Sooch joined ProNAi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNAI), a company that was struggling at the time. Shortly after her arrival, she successfully raised $12.5 million in venture capital. A few months later, she raised an additional $59.5 million for the company, which was the largest single round of venture capital in Michigan history. Ms. Sooch would then leave the company just before their initial public offering in 2015 to join another startup in Gemphire. An individual with more experience in leading public companies was needed. Gemphire has only been public since 2014, but it is clear that Ms. Sooch's skillset is with startup companies. Gemphire is entering a transformative year with these upcoming catalysts, and is no longer considered a startup company. Thus, Ms. Sooch is likely looking for another startup company to offer her skillsets. It's not that she can't lead a clinical stage company, but rather her skillsets and experience are most utilized in startup companies. An excellent article from Crain's Detroit outlines the experiences of Mina Sooch and how she had some major obstacles involving Gemphire's IPO. An important excerpt from the article is located below:

It was a year of highs, but also one of uncertainty for quite some time. I learned patience, Sooch said. It was very rewarding to go public and execute on our plan the rest of the year, to hire a team and get our trials up and running. We're exactly where we want to be as a company. We got advice from our bankers that we should consider waiting for January 2017 to go public, but we wanted to launch three trials, and we couldn't do that until we went public, she said. Sooch put her money where her mouth was regarding the IPO. To show her faith in gemcabene and that new trials would reflect the successes of earlier trials, Sooch and her co-founder and chief science officer, Charlie Bisgaier, each invested more than $500,000 in the IPO. That's a meaningful number, and it showcased our belief in gemcabene, she said.

I won't get too in depth regarding the company's clinical data and upcoming catalysts, as that is sufficiently outlined in the linked article in the beginning paragraph, but the resignation of the CEO has caused a steep decline in the company's stock price. Gemphire stock closed at $10.26 per share, as of 5/30/17, but the stock is down almost 15% to $8.91 in after hours trading as a result of the news. There's a chance the stock can be at it's lowest during 2017 within the next couple of days. A big reason why the CEO's departure isn't a negative foreshadowing of these upcoming catalysts is because of the insider transactions located below:

I highlighted a number of insider purchases from March 10th, less than 3 months ago. The highlighted items are purchases of common stock and are transaction type "P", which means they were "open market purchases of securities", according to the SEC. Essentially, these were like purchases from ordinary retail investors. The highlighted purchases amount to a total of 109,476 shares, which would equate to a total investment of almost $1.1 million, an amount I deem significant. More importantly, these purchases were made at $9.47 per share, an amount investors can likely buy under in the coming days as a result of the CEO's departure.

What catalysts are investors expecting exactly? The company's pipeline can be found below. The company is expecting three major catalysts by the end of December, with two of those major catalysts in the very near future (1-3 months). The company's two treatment areas, dyslipidemia and NASH, represent 20 million patients and a $33 billion market by 2025, also shown below the company's pipeline.

The company's first expected catalyst is their Phase 2b COBALT-1 trial (n=8) for HoFH patients. Promising interim data was released in January where 2 patients, or 25% of the trial, showed that gemcabene lowered mean LDL-C (the trials primary endpoint) 23% and 28% at the 300mg and 600mg doses respectively. More importantly, the patients in this trial are already on maximally tolerated lipid lowering therapies, which typically reduce LDL-C 15-25% on average. Gemcabene was lowering LDL-C 23% and 28% on top of the 15-25% reductions typical in other lipid lowering therapies. It's important to note that these findings were after 4 weeks (28 days), and the trial will be evaluating LDL-C reductions at 28, 56 and 84 days. Investors should feel comfortable in investing ahead of this COBALT-1 trial, in my opinion.

The company's next expected catalyst is their Phase 2b ROYAL-1 trial (n=104) for HeFH patients, which also has past data to review. Patients who were given gemcabene, compared to placebo, saw LDL-C reductions of 25% (p=0.005) and 31% (p<0.001) at the 300mg and 900mg doses respectively. This compares well to the 15-25% average of other lipid lowering therapies, but remember that gemcabene's purpose is mainly as an additive and not a monotherapy. A detailed visual of this data can be seen below. Investors should also feel comfortable investing ahead of the ROYAL-1 trial.

Around December the company expects to release data from their INDIGO-1 trial as well. There's a possibility the readout occurs in the first quarter of 2018. This trial is for patients with high to severe hypertriglyceridemia, with the primary endpoint being the change from fasting triglycerides. The graphic below, although a small sample size, also shows promising data related to this trial.

I have a strong interest in small cap bio companies for a number of different reasons and out of all the companies I have researched, I don't recall another company with the number of near term catalysts, and good looking interim data to couple the catalysts, than Gemphire Therapeutics. The company also expects to initiate a Phase 2 trial in NASH, a condition I touch on in my recent article for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX). Investors should keep an eye out on the clinicaltrials.gov site and word from the company regarding this initiation.

The risks of this type of investment are no different than your typical small cap investment. The catalysts all mentioned above could of course fail to produce significant results, but the large amount of other near term catalysts could make any failure short lived. The company recently released a corporate update where they address the cash situation. An excerpt from the update lies below:

In March, we closed a $12.5 million private placement that extends the Company's projected cash runway to late 2018. The net proceeds provide funding for the planned clinical development program for gemcabene in NASH patients, manufacturing and related process development activities, and general corporate purposes.

As the excerpt states, they recently closed a $12.5 million private placement, which certainly takes care of the company's cash situation for the time being. Simply put, Gemphire Therapeutics is offering a number of short-term catalysts with a high probability of success, strong encouraging purchases from insiders and a gift of a low, unwarranted decrease in the share price from the departing CEO.

