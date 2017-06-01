Could OPEC Save Crude Oil?

Crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) is a fiercely debated subject in recent years. While some investors like T. Boone Pickens is very bullish, others like Dennis Gartman are less optimistic. In this article, I will explain why I have a bearish view on oil after outlining the major causes of the collapse.

The oil glut in 2014 was not triggered by a single immediate cause, but rather made happen by a series of events going back to ten years ago. In 2004, when the oil price hit a new high of $40 a barrel then, many experts were afraid that the conventional sources for crude oil was being depleted. If no alternative means of extraction could be employed, then we would have to live in a world of insanely expensive oil. The result of this fear was an amazing run in the oil market, and tripled the price in four years from 2004 to 2008.

This threat compelled scientists to develop new ways to explore﻿oil reservoirs which were previously inaccessible. A few years later, the US finally had a breakthrough in shale gas. It would not only dramatically increase the supply of oil in the world, but also potentially turn the US from a net importer of oil to an exporter. It has obviously threatened the interest of those oil producing countries that the US used to have to depend on.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, one of the major oil exporters in the world, had to deal with an increasing geopolitical tension after the Arabic Winter. Their major rivals, like Russia and Iran, are mostly funded by the sale of crude oil, so that if oil plunges, it will curb their ability to conduct proxy warfare. A conspiracy theory states that, for this reason, the US persuaded Saudi to increase oil production together to slash the price and damage their foes' economies, and in compensation for the loss of Saudi, the US would provide Saudi weapons and protection against Iran.

As chance would have it, two things happened in the US right before the oil price fell. Firstly, there was a surprise sale of crude from the US strategic reserve in early 2014, which was believed to be a signal of Washington's intention on oil. Secondly, the second round of quantitative easing came to an end in October 2014. It has the effect of limiting inflation expectations, which was a driver of higher oil prices. Whether it is coincidence or not, it was a wonderful opportunity for Saudi Arabia to kill two birds with one stone: to frustrate their political enemies like Russia, and to kick their shale gas competitors out of business.

What followed was one of the greatest trades in recent history, perhaps the most astonishing one since the subprime crisis. The WTI Crude went from over $100 a barrel to less than $45 in just half a year. One more year later, it fell to a 10-year-low of $30 a barrel. In the past year or two, it has been moving sideways between $40 and $55 with no signs of gathering momentum.

I believe that the long-term trend in the crude market is still bearish, and there are two reasons for that. Firstly, the OPEC is still not doing enough to drive the price higher. In the most recent OPEC meeting in May 2017, the members have agreed to extend their production cuts to remove 1.8 million barrels a day from production. While it sounded very bullish for oil, the market didn't buy it as the price dropped 5% after the announcement. So, why did a production cut agreement fail to buoy the price?

I believe that there are three reasons behind the failure. Firstly, people are fearing a economic slowdown (China in particular) that, if the oil price goes back up too high, it might forces the global economy into a recession. Secondly, if they set their cut target too aggressively, some members may back off and cut less, so that they could enjoy the result of a higher selling price at the cost of other members, which was exactly was happened in the last agreement. Similarly, there are many non-OPEC oil producers in the world who are not part of the agreement, and they could easily take advantage of the cut by increasing production themselves.

Moreover, in the long-term, the world is in a trend of increasing reliance on unconventional oil like shale gas. To explain this, let us go back to 40 years ago and look at another commodity: soybeans. In the 1970s, the US dominated the international soybean market and was a major exporter in the world. However, in 1973, in view of the rising commodity prices in the country, President Nixon issued an export ban of soybeans to dramatically increase the domestic supply. It forced the price down inside the US, at the cost of reducing the foreign supply to other nations.

It upset the Japanese, who was one of the largest consumers in the world at that time. In retaliation, they sponsored a major rival of the US in the soybean market: Brazil. In the 1970s, the soybean export of Brazil was less than 10% of that of the US, but thanks to the Japanese investment, the soybean farmers in Brazil had enjoyed a miraculous turnaround and undergone some exponential growth. Forty years later, in 2016, Brazil is the second largest soybean exporter in the world, just behind the US.

The morale of the story is that, once a country loses its market share to a competitor in the global market, it is unlikely to get it back. The conventional oil producers are losing customers to US shale, and for the time being, there is no clear reversal of the trend in sight. While soybeans are never a major bargaining tool in international politics, the ability to control oil price is an effective economic weapon in the modern world. For political and economic benefits, the US will only invest more and more resources for the development of shale. The bottom line is, even though shale is unable to completely substitute conventional oil right now, we are getting closer and closer to that.

In summary, without ruling out any possibility of a short-term rally, there are two reasons that I am bearish on oil. Firstly, the OPEC are composed of members who have their own interests and agenda, making them unlikely to cooperate fully to cut production. Secondly, the development of unconventional oil like shale is a major global trend, which is unlikely to reverse as its technology is getting more and more sophisticated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.