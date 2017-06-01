Costamare - Bears Roar! Why I'm Onboard And Buying More

The knife seemed to drop in the low $5s and don't see it going south of $6 without major headwinds pulling it.

I did a piece fairly recently here that provided a deeper dive into Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) -- its fundamentals, history, and founding family's ties and business practices. I believe and have put my money on the shipping/transportation sector righting the course and coming out of hibernation. However, I have no illusions about the horizon of this investment. Shipping and Costamare may not see significant gains for at least 12 months, maybe more. I do believe once sentiment sways to the positive in this sector, companies like Costamare will be poised to profit.

To provide full disclosure, I initiated a position in Costamare in the low $6s. I had kicked myself for not buying a full position then, but had bought up shares on the announcement of the public offering, and have continued as the stock ticked down this week. Seaspan (NYSE:SSW), in which I have recently initiated a position, dropped 12% Tuesday due to a press release from the company announcing that a 14,000 TEU containership called the YM Wind was delivered. Some could argue this was a bad investment based on the oversaturated number of ships in the market today and the potential chance of creating a demand shortage, but it's already been contracted out for 10 years to the Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. This deal will generate $144 million for Seaspan, so that's a head-scratcher to say the least -- or further proof the bears got it wrong.

Based on the comments in the previous piece, I am going to explore both the buy and sell side of shipping and Costamare.

Sell Side

The Marine sub-sector (which Costamare is in) of Industrials has underperformed quite significantly over the past 12 months failing 6.7%, as Industrials and S&P have soared to 19.1% and 15%, respectively.

Global growth has waned over the past few years coupled with containership overcapacity sunk shipping rates and caused both topline and bottomline numbers to suffer. This caused one of the largest shipping companies Hanjin to declare bankruptcy creating a major shake up in the entire industry. Due to the overcapacity, containership companies had to settle for current market rates, which bottomed causing growth prospects to wane, due to the typical long contract period. Bears have concluded that there are still major setbacks to come and the road to recovery is longer than they'd like, and not as assured as some in the industry has lead them to believe.

Buy Side

The bankruptcy of Hanjin, could prove to be more of a blessing than a curse. It removes a large competitor of both Seaspan and Costamare from the picture, and sure up their survival. In early May, A.P Moller-Maersk disclosed the average freight rate rose 4.4%, as well as both revenue and volume rose 10% from the previous year. Maersk CFO Jakob Stausholm said this:

There is quite strong demand and it's not fully reflected in our results with market conditions improving toward the end of the quarter and in April ... we are optimistic because there has been no real ordering of new ships in the past two quarters and quite substantial scrapping in the short term.

Over the course of the past few months, Costamare signed a dozen contracts, which reduced the number of ships not under contract to zero. Rates have also increased this year to over $10,000 per day, a major improvement from last year which plummeted below break even numbers of around $4,000-$6,000.

While analysts aren't frothing over Costamare and shipping just yet, they do have a mean rating of 2.4 from 7 recommendations, which leans towards outperform. As I am writing this, Costamare closed down -2.53% and -7.09% over the past week. The knife seemed to drop at the low $5s and unless major headwinds occur within the company or industry that we cannot foresee, the price should not see south of $6 -- even if the bears continue to have their way.

Where's the North Star?

"We may never know where we are going, but we'd better have a good idea where we are." - Howard Marks

When identifying a stock or sector to invest in, research and knowing the buy/sell side is key. At the end of the day, it's a decision you have to be comfortable with, and should inherently know why you are initiating a position. In my opinion this sector has been beaten down, and I'd argue at the moment unjustly so. Compared to the overvalued S&P and many in the tech and financial sector, you should consider Costamare as an underdog stock that could generate significant alpha, while the other sectors stabilize or contract from their record highs. As stated in my previous article on Costamare, the fundamentals are sound and dividend now nearing 6% should get you excited. If you are a deep value investor with a medium to longer-term horizon, then shipping and in more particular Costamare should be on your list.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMRE, SSW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.