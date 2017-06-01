Don't Be Misled By Sterling Stability, Investors Are Concerned

The sterling is faring better than one would have expected given that some polls suggest that the Tories could lose their majority in Parliament in next week's election. That said, in the winner-take-all, first-past-the-post system in the UK, it is difficult to go from the national opinion polls to the number of seats. The most likely case according to five of the top six pollsters is that the Tories secure a larger majority.

After falling four days last week, the sterling appreciated in the first three sessions this week and is essentially giving back yesterday's gains today. However, below the surface, things do not appear as calm. Some market participants appear to be buying sterling puts for protection.

Even if one does not use options, developments there can help shed light on what is happening, and assist in the price discovery process. Volatility has been trending up since reaching a two-year low in the middle of May. The three-month implied volatility has risen from about 6.82% to 8.5%. The increase in volatility does not appear in the historic volatility, which has been flat near 8.25%-8.45%. That suggests that the increase in implied volatility is coming from the demand for options.

We then look at the skew between puts and calls. The skew has consistently favored puts over calls, but as the sterling rallied this year, the put premium over calls fell. On May 24, it was 0.24%, the smallest in several years. It now stands at nearly 1.0%, a four-fold increase.

The Great Graphic, created on Bloomberg, shows the options skew (three-month 25 delta risk reversal) in the white line, and the sterling is the yellow line. The takeaway is that the market appears to be more nervous than the relatively firm sterling as the spot market suggests. Typically, one might expect those with sterling exposure to sell calls (and receive funds) rather than buy puts (new expenditure). The buyers of puts might not be buying insurance as much as taking a punt on the direction of the sterling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.