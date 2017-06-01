Prepare For A Precipitous Drop In Mortgage Applications, But Don't Worry

Don't panic about the real estate sector, banking or the home builder industry, as an anomaly will be at play.

The Mortgage Bankers Association reported its Weekly Applications Survey Wednesday, noting a slight change week-to-week. However, next week's data is likely to show a sharp drop-off. Here's why you shouldn't worry about that.

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey showed applications activity decreased by 3.4% in the week ending May 26, 2017. The Refinance Index declined 6% in the period and the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 1.0%.

The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 43.2%, down from 43.9%, because of the downtrend of mortgage rates of late. However, during the particular period measured this week mortgage rates held relatively steady. Long-term treasury yields will have to anchor lower for mortgage rates to reflect changed expectations for the economy. I don't believe that will happen, and you'll want to read some of my work on my inflation expectations for more on this.

In my years following economic reports, I have noticed certain anomalies among certain data points. For instance, with regard to this weekly measure of mortgage activity, adjustments to the readings seem to regularly fall short of accounting for the impact of 3-day holiday weekends. I believe that is due to an accounting for the one-day holiday, but failure to account for a falloff in certain business activity on the Friday before the holiday, all through the weekend, and likely on the first business day thereafter.

So next week, when this report includes the Memorial Day weekend, there should be such an impact. If this report shows a significant drop-off in mortgage activity, don't panic about the real estate market (NYSE: IYR), homebuilders' shares (NYSE: XHB) (NYSE: TOL) or the banking sector (NYSE: XLF) (NYSE: JPM). You'll know why. For more of my regular coverage of the real estate and other asset classes, I welcome readers to follow my business column here at Seeking Alpha.

