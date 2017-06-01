Buffett Changed, Einstein Didn't: Will He Do It Again With Apple, Alphabet, And Facebook?

It's hard for us old guys to drag ourselves into the modern world; IBM, Apple, and comments on Amazon and Google show that Buffett is working on it.

Einstein was one of the three greatest creative minds in physics but for his last 40 years he opposed the development of quantum mechanics of which he was the founder.

At the midpoint of his life, Buffett made an astonishing change from Grahamite value investing to paying fair value for outstanding companies with high ROIC and a strong moat.

Somewhere around the mid-point of his life Warren Buffett made a major change. Call it a mid-life crisis, if you will. In his early years he was a hard-core value investor. He followed Ben Graham. Strictly. He generally purchased special situations with lots of cash or hidden assets. He didn't care if they had no growth and no future. In his words they were "cigar butts," good for one more puff. Those were the years of his investment partnership, and cigar-butt investing was good enough. The sums he was working with were relatively small.

With the takeover of Berkshire Hathaway, a failing textile manufacturer, everything started to change. Beginning in the 1970s he did the hardest thing for human beings to do. He changed. Entirely. He evolved into an entirely different kind of investor.

Instead of buying poor businesses at a deeply undervalued price, Buffett began to seek outstanding businesses at a fair price. He worked out an entirely new set of principles. The first was that an outstanding business has a high return on capital and is able to reinvest its earnings at a high rate. The second principle is that an outstanding business has a "moat," a barrier against competition, something like a world-class brand or the advantage of scale. Often it is the first business in a particular market.

A third principle is that an outstanding business either has an outstanding management or is so powerfully positioned that it doesn't need one. Businesses which fit these three principles are businesses one can hope to own for a long time while they compound capital internally. His ideal holding period became "forever." This solves the problem of having to make constant decisions to buy and sell.

Eventually the new model of buying shares in outstanding companies evolved into the model of buying the entire company. This has been Buffett's investment model increasingly beginning around the year 2000.

In retrospect it all look very simple and obvious. It isn't. A change like that is far from simple and obvious. It means overturning a lifetime of habits of mind. It is especially difficult when the earlier model has produced success as it had with Buffett. To get a clear sense of the difficulty of fundamental change, let's consider an example: Albert Einstein.

Einstein And Quantum

The intellectual credentials of Albert Einstein are beyond question. Even those without particular scientific bent know him for the simple equation e=mc^2 stating the equivalence of mass and energy and suggesting the enormous amount of energy which could be produced from a small amount of mass. This equation led to nuclear bombs and also to the nuclear power industry. It clearly worked, all too well.

That equation was a product of the last of four papers Einstein published in a single year - 1905, his "annus mirabilis." Together the four papers transformed physics and reconciled his two greatest predecessors, Sir Isaac Newton and James Clerk Maxwell. The other three? His paper on the photoelectric effect, singled out in the citation for his Nobel Prize, demonstrated that light existed in discrete and indivisible units he called "quanta" and not (or not just) waves. It drew out the implications of the Planck Constant (the indivisible unit of the universe). It became the foundation of quantum theory.

His paper on "Brownian motion," the squiggly motion of small objects on the surface of water, demonstrated that atoms actually have physical existence (still a question at that time) and provided a way to calculate their size. His paper on "special relativity" argued that the speed of light was constant and drew out implications for entities approaching the speed of light including slowing of time and increase of mass. It showed that the speed of light can't be exceeded because as a physical entity approaches it the mass goes to infinity. Weird stuff, but confirmed by clocks carried into space by astronauts.

The odd thing is that two physicists, Hendryk Lorentz and Henri Poincare, both better mathematicians than Einstein, basically had it. They had the math, that is. They just couldn't make the leap to the implications. They had lived too much of their lives in what still is to most of us the common sense world of how space, time, matter, and energy relate. Einstein, who did his thinking while working at the patent office in Geneva, made the revolutionary leap.

Einstein did one more great thing, a decade later, which generalized his relativity theory to objects in motion and provided a new model of gravity. It was proved in 1919 by the English astronomer Arthur Eddington who took pictures of apparent star displacement during an eclipse showing that the sun's gravity bent the path of light. Great stuff, huh? Especially for stuff that has nothing to with our everyday lives. (Except maybe Eddington who told a young woman who commented on how the stars shined that she happened to be out with the only man on earth who knew why they shined.)

And here comes the great irony. After 1915, Einstein stopped being a revolutionary and became a conservative obstructionist. The founder of quantum theory spent the rest of his life trying to put a cap on it and disprove its increasingly weird consequences. Its description of an indeterminate and merely statistical universe violated his own common sense view that "the Old One does not play with dice."

His one contribution between 1915 and his death in 1955 was a 3-page paper presenting a thought experiment which showed that if quantum mechanics works, it requires "spooky action at a distance" involving interaction in excess of the speed of light. A couple of decades later an Irish physicist named John Stewart Bell suggested an experiment which would test this proposition and a few years later a series of experiments showed that such "spooky action" between entangled particles actually took place. Einstein's last great contribution was designing a model which proved definitively that quantum theory had it right and he had it wrong. Oh, well.

(If you have some calculus, by the way, you can get the broad contours of quantum's statistical model for light from the probability amplitude math in the opening chapters of Richard Feynman's QED.)

Fundamental Change Requires An Open Mind And Helpers

It's hard enough to figure the world out once. To do so you have to override the bombardment of erroneous thinking which assaults everyone on a daily basis. Ben Graham did that, basically, by arguing that stocks weren't merely chips in a casino but were businesses with value which could be assessed. Growing up in the same world as Graham, Buffett assimilated Graham's ideas brilliantly and employed them with skills that exceeded Graham's. Then the situation changed.

Buffett started with one advantage. Graham was too scarred by his losses in the Crash of 1929 to see stocks as long term investments. Buffett was not. Buffett also had helpers, including Phil Fisher, to whom he gives credit as his second mentor. Fisher's book, Common Stocks And Uncommon Profits, the Bible of growth-stock investing, had been a best-seller in 1958. Buffett was certainly aware of it for years before it became central to his business model. The person who helped him use it to found his own theory of growth investing was his alter ego Charlie Munger.

Charlie Munger presents himself publicly as a homespun Franklinesque people's philosopher, but that description falls far short of doing him justice. Warren Buffett knows a tremendous amount about business, accounting, and the markets. Charlie Munger knows a tremendous amount about...everything. There's nothing homespun about the inside of his head. I doubt that Buffett could name and describe the four Einstein papers of 1905, but I would wager that Charlie could.

I would also wager that Charlie knows that Einstein spent the last 40 years of his life resisting new approaches and trying to get the genie of quantum back into the bottle. Knowing stuff like that does not on the face of it seem to have much to do with investing money, but I would argue that it has everything to do with good investing. It was Charlie's fluidity of mind which suggested buying great businesses at fair prices instead of "cigar butts." Cigar butts were becoming scarce anyway by the 1960s, and making hundreds of decisions all of which came with tax consequences was a mugg's game.

How Hard Will It Be For Buffett/Munger To Evolve Again?

It's a question that has become very pressing for me because I trail them in years by just a couple of decades. I don't much like the modern technology. I'm not sure it has improved quality of life very much. As I once wrote as an author's comment, I think my great grandfather for whom I am named seemed about as happy about life (very happy in both cases) growing his food and some cotton which he drove to Augusta in a horse-drawn wagon.

I was amused when the geek kid who installed my computer put a video game about combat on it. He thought I would enjoy it because I had been in Vietnam. I don't like games. I don't even play chess, bridge, poker, or go, beyond learning the rules and getting a rough idea of the math. Real life, with all its messy and unquantifiable edges, seems more engaging.

No wonder I didn't buy Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) when the moment for buying was good. I was a late adapter and don't use Netflix to this day. I increasingly use Amazon, work on a Mac and have a hand-me-down IPhone, use Google every day, and grudgingly am on Facebook which I never visit except for prodding people to read my articles. I found it too painful to discover that pretty cheerleaders from my high school days had grown old.

I hate it when my somewhat younger wife tries to show me all the wonderful things my IPhone will do for me, especially if I buy a new one (I'm taking her old one when she buys the next one). I have no use for the stuff you can do on an IPhone other than phone calls. I hate it when one of my grandchildren sits at the dinner table fiddling with a cell phone or one of my tennis kids sits on a bench to learn - what? - in the middle of a tennis lesson. What's the matter with me about the modern world?

Buffett seems to share much of my view. It's not surprising that he, like me, did not buy any of the above stocks before they took off for the stratosphere. Are the two of us hopeless? The thought first crossed my mind five or six years ago. I almost went out and fired a scatter of cash at the five stocks, but I couldn't bring myself to do it.

Even if you use a model putting high value on sustained earnings growth and assuming an extended period of high growth, all of the above look extremely expensive. I have the same valuation problem with buying them now which Buffett recently admitted on CNBC. But it's more than that. I don't like the world and the values they come with. So what should Buffett and I do?

Charlie's solution: get over it.

I noticed that at the last Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) Annual Meeting he pitched China. China as a country has all the same opacity and doubts about future growth as the above five stocks. What China does have is cheap stocks with growth. You just have to take a deep breath and buy them. Oh to be as hip as Charlie at age 93, or now approaching 73, for that matter.

Buffett dipped his toe in the water with IBM (NYSE:IBM). His argument was drawn from one of the major suggestions in the Phil Fisher book: the "scuttlebutt" approach. Scuttlebutt comes from a number of sources including vendors and customers. Buffett was himself an IBM customer and found by talking to his minions that IBM services were "sticky." Along with the fact that it was cheap, that seemed to be enough. I bought a little to piggyback Buffett but sold it quickly at about breakeven and mentioned in a SA piece in 2014 that he seemed to have made a mistake.

Credit Buffett for not giving up. Using the "scuttlebutt" approach again he settled on Apple, noting that while he did not use their products others appeared very dedicated to them. I had come around to the same view and nearly but not quite bought Apple several times in the year before Buffett did.

And the future? At the Annual Meeting and the MSNBC interview following he said he kicked himself for not buying Amazon and Google - especially Google, which he should have bought when he realized his GEICO subsidiary was paying 10 bucks per click to advertise there. Scuttlebutt again. I too have had my finger on the trigger for Google and waited for a better price or more visibility of the future, neither of which came.

Will the opportunity present itself to buy one of the new high-growth techs on acceptable terms? I don't know yet for Buffett or for me. Can we accept the new paradigm and learn to modify some of our traditional criteria? I don't know yet.

I do know that Charlie is right about one key thing. Having knowledge from several different areas is crucial to success in life and particularly to investing. It enables seeing the world and all its weird and counterintuitive facets in a perspective which opens the mind to new ideas.

