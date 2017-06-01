Golar LNG Partners: Rough Q1 Sets Up Potential Rebound

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) is a favorite stock of mine. It has the rare combination for a shipping MLP of strong management, operation in a growing market segment and first-mover advantage in a potentially revolutionary technology.

GMLP reported earnings that spooked the market a bit. Q1 was the perfect storm of bad news for the company. But, this will look to be an aberration on the way to a far better 2017.

I've been following GMLP for four years ever since its parent company Golar LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLNG) announced a feasibility study with Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp. (OTCPK:KPELY) to convert LNG FSRU's - Floating Storage and Regasification Units -into offshore LNG liquefaction terminals.

This is, I believe, the key to the future of LNG as a major fuel source. The operational and capital requirement advantages to this solution are staggering. Golar is years ahead of any potential competition in this space.

Let's go over the bad news real quick. First is the situation with the recently purchased FSRU Golar Tundra, which still has not been put into production off the coast of Ghana. GMLP finally announced it is exercising its put option to sell the ship back to GLNG for the purchase price to be finalized by March of 2018.

What should have been an accretive acquisition has been turned into a future consideration. The sale back to GLNG will likely take the form of purchasing a 25% stake in the Golar Hilli Episeyo, the first of these Floating LNG terminals due to be delivered to Perenco of Cameroon in September of this year.

Hilli Episeyo is under contract for eight years and was always part of the growth story for GMLP. With the sale back of Golar Tundra that growth story is now more muted for the next two years. The Hilli Episeyo is a far more lucrative ship than the FSRU Tundra, so this isn't a side-grade, but it does put some strain on the firm's finances over the next year.

And it is this worry that has had the stock pulling back from its high near $25 earlier in the year.

This represents the first big setback GMLP has had since its chartering back in 2010. Golar's management of its assets has been solid given the extreme market volatility in the LNG space over the past few years.

At the same time the LNG carrier market is still moribund. Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) early terminated a contract on the Golar Spirit in February. The termination fee, 62% of the EBITDA of the remaining contract, will be booked in Q2. This is part of the reason why GMLP's coverage ratio plunged from an overly-healthy 1.5 in Q4 2016 to just 0.89 in Q1.

The last bit of bad news was simply downtime between charters for the Golar Grand and the scheduled dry-dock time for the FSRU Golar Igloo, taking both ships offline for half of the quarter.

That plunge in the coverage ratio would normally be a real worry for me. I prefer that metric for MLP's to be above 1.2 along with a debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 4.0. In Q4 Golar was the picture of financial health for an MLP, with a 1.5 coverage ratio and a 3.2 Debt/EBITDA.

Today, those numbers are much more worrisome. But, they aren't sustainable. They are mostly one-offs. Management is guiding a return to operational form in Q2.

But, that is the end of the bad news. The good news is that the LNG carrier market is improving. Like I said, the Golar Grand has been re-chartered for two years with a nine-year option at its previous day-rate. This bodes well for re-chartering both the Golar Mazo and Golar Maria LNG carriers.

This positive outlook on the LNG carrier market is also reflected in recent Gaslog Partners' (NYSE:GLOP) and Royal Dutch Shell's (NYSE:RDS.A) results. Both reported strong earnings on increasing LNG sales and chartering opportunities. And, according to GMLP's management LNG carrier newbuilds will not keep up with increased demand.

The firm has until September to negotiate new charters for the Mazo and Maria.

The long-term technical picture tells the tale for GMLP, however. The $25 area is strong resistance on the quarterly chart and looks to be in place for the foreseeable future.

After the earnings report came out the stock sold over below $20. While that level isn't important technically, it does bring up the potential for the current medium-term uptrend to reverse. Since bottoming near $7.50 a share in late 2015, GMLP more than tripled into this recent spate of bad news and the recovery of the oil and LNG markets.

Right now, the stock looks poised to drift lower towards the Q4 2016 low of $18.32 per share. A failure to close June below this price would set up a great buying opportunity for value investors. At today's prices the firm's $0.5775 quarterly dividend is a 11.7% yield. At $18.32 that rises to 12.6%.

GMLP already did an equity offering at the peak in price this year at $23.00 per share. Last year it changed the IDR payout schedule back to GLNG. Financially, the firm has lines of credit in both the U.S. dollar and Norwegian Krone so exchange rate issues are hedged and its future financing options are flexible.

In short, GMLP will not have cost-of-capital problems to retard growth or maintain operations in 2017. Consequently, the dividend is safe if the share price tanks again from here. This stock was thrown away with the rest of the sector in 2015 on these fears.

I told my subscribers at my former newsletter service that this was a major mis-valuation by the market. We bought that bottom (and it's 30+% yield!) and sold that tranche into the top earlier this year. If there is a crash in oil prices the same story may happen again.

That's why the price action in June will be critical to GMLP's future for investors. Keep the stock on your radar but there is no trade here yet. A drop below $19 represents a speculative buying opportunity.

And any good news about re-chartered ships will put a floor under the price. And then you can buy a full-position with confidence. If $18.32 fails in June the stock could be headed much lower.

