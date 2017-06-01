Ciena: Heading To $30

CIEN deserves multiple expansion of at least two points, putting the shares at $30 where they belong.

Ciena, which has just beaten earnings by a whopping 16 cents, has now grown revenue in each of the past seven quarters.

Shares of fiber optic specialist Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN) are surging more than 9% in Thursday's pre-market session, reaching a session high of $25.74 after the optical network company reported strong fiscal second quarter results that suggests weak corporate IT and carrier spending from the likes of AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is no longer an issue.

Combined with solid guidance for the third quarter and fiscal year, CIEN stock deserves a long look for investors who are looking to play the recovery in networking equipment gear. CIEN stock - up just 5% this year - won't excite with breathtaking gains, but this company, which has just beaten earnings by a whopping 16 cents, has now grown revenue in each of the past seven quarters. The 16-cent beat underscores how under-appreciated CIEN stock has been in terms of Street's projections.

Based on fiscal 2017 estimates of $1.68 per share, CIEN stock is priced at just 13 times forward EPS, which is seven points below the S&P 500 index. Not to mention, $1.68 calls for year-over-year growth of almost 22%. And that's not factoring the 16-cent beat, which, when applied to next year's estimates could accelerate 2018 EPS growth by three to five percentage points. And applying a conservative EPS forward multiple of two points easily puts CIEN stock at $30, which is on par with the likes of Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), yet keeps CIEN cheaply valued.

All told, with the company now growing its capabilities in areas like broadband, data networking and optical equipment services, which account for more than 60% of Ciena's total revenue, good luck fining another network hardware name sporting such a combination of growth and value. Let's go through the numbers.

On Thursday Ciena reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $38 million, or 25 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, when taking our one-time gains and costs, the Hanover, Maryland-based company earned 45 cents per share, which topped Wall Street expectations of 29 cents. Second quarter revenue of $707 million, which also beat analysts' forecasts, grew 10.3% year over year - reaching double-digit growth for the first time in three quarters.

"We delivered outstanding second quarter performance across all financial metrics, underpinned by positive market dynamics and a growing competitive advantage," said CEO Gary Smith, in a statement. "We continue to win as an innovation powerhouse with global scale and deep customer relationships across a broad set of applications and market segments."

And the company sees no signs of slowing down. For the current quarter ending in August, Ciena it expects revenue in the range of $710 million to $740 million, above analysts forecast of $722.5 million. CIEN stock closed down Wednesday to $23.48. And with the shared underperforming the S&P 500 index year to date, CIEN deserves multiple expansion of at least two points, putting the shares at $30 where they belong.

