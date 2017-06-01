Aerospace Soars Past S&P 500

Price to free cash flows does not work for valuing the defense sector. Price to earnings worked much better.

With such a low dividend yield, it’s important to buy when the price is at a better valuation.

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund, Founder of The Mortgage REIT Forum, with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Which sector has dominated?

The PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) is invested in the industrial sector which has been dominating for a while now. The returns have come with a lot of volatility, which along with current market valuations is why I would not want to be starting a position in this fund. That's not to say it isn't good and hasn't performed well - it's just valued too high. The underlying index for PPA is the SPADE Defense Index.

I'll be focusing on analyzing the ETF. The market is priced too high right now and so is this fund. This is probably one of the best times to take a look at funds and decide which ones should go on a watch list for when the market takes a dive.

Expenses

The expense ratio right now is at .64%. Compared to the equity ETFs I have been covering, this is on the expensive side. I wouldn't be comfortable paying an expense ratio this high, but every investor has a different tolerance level. What I would be willing to do is take the holdings of this company and simulate its results.

Yield

The current yield is .90%, which may not be high enough for a lot of investors going for a dividend yield. The growth of this fund has more than made up for a small yield if an investor had a long-term investment approach.

Risk profile

Let's take a look at how volatile this fund has been.

Since the inception of the fund on October 26, 2005, there has been total returns of 239.8% compared to SPY's returns of 152.9%. These returns are fantastic, but look at the volatility:

PPA:

Annualized volatility: 20.3%

Max drawdown -57.4%

SPY:

Annualized volatility: 19.7%

Max drawdown: -55.2%

Yes, the great returns have been there, but the fund has shown more volatility and a larger drawdown than SPY since it started. This is the kind of volatility it sometimes takes to beat SPY. I prefer to allocate my funds more defensively. Consumer staples has been my go-to choice when it comes to looking at ETFs, but there's been other sectors like industrial which has done very well.

Even over the last couple of years PPA has done amazing.

PPA:

Returns: 26.5%

Annualized volatility: 14.7%

Max drawdown: -14%

SPY:

Returns: 16.8%

Annualized volatility: 13.8%

Max drawdown: -13%

Sector

Here are the sector holdings from the Morningstar website:

There is only a tiny bit of diversification, and the rest of the fund is in industrials. This sector has done quite well over the last decade, but that doesn't mean it will continue to do so. I worry about investing in any sector when all the money is flooding there.

Holdings

Here's a chart of the top 30 holdings:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (NYSE:GD) General Dynamics Corp. 7.02% 1.66% (NYSE:UTX) United Technologies Corp. 7.01% 2.17% (NYSE:HON) Honeywell International, Inc. 6.89% 2.00% (NYSE:LMT) Lockheed Martin Corp. 6.83% 2.57% (NYSE:BA) Boeing Co./The 6.82% 3.04% (NYSE:RTN) Raytheon Co. 5.64% 1.95% (NYSE:NOC) Northrop Grumman Corp. 5.30% 1.40% (NYSE:TDG) TransDigm Group, Inc. 3.89% 0.00% (NYSE:COL) Rockwell Collins, Inc. 3.85% 1.23% (NYSE:TXT) Textron, Inc. 3.59% 0.17% (NYSE:LLL) L3 Technologies, Inc. 3.56% 1.79% (NYSE:HII) Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. 2.50% 1.22% (NYSE:HEI) HEICO Corp. 1.72% 0.19% (NYSE:OA) Orbital ATK, Inc. 1.64% 1.26% (NASDAQ:ESLT) Elbit Systems Ltd. 1.42% 1.32% (NYSE:BWXT) BWX Technologies, Inc. 1.33% 0.78% (NYSE:OSK) Oshkosh Corp. 1.32% 1.29% (NYSE:HXL) Hexcel Corp. 1.27% 0.87% (NYSE:TDY) Teledyne Technologies, Inc. 1.27% 0.00% (NASDAQ:WWD) Woodward, Inc. 1.16% 0.73% (NYSE:CW) Curtiss-Wright Corp. 1.09% 0.58% (NYSE:ESL) Esterline Technologies Corp. 0.79% 0.00% (NYSE:MOG.A) Moog, Inc. 0.70% 0.00% (NYSE:KBR) KBR, Inc. 0.55% 2.28% (NYSE:DGI) DigitalGlobe, Inc. 0.53% 0.00% (NYSE:TGI) Triumph Group, Inc. 0.45% 0.48% (NASDAQ:MRCY) Mercury Systems, Inc. 0.43% 0.00% (NYSE:AJRD) Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. 0.39% 0.00% (NASDAQ:KAMN) Kaman Corp. 0.36% 1.54% (NASDAQ:AAXN) Axon Enterprise, Inc. 0.36% 0.00%

Let's talk more about some of the specific holdings. Knowing that the fund has delivered excellent returns, I want to look at how those top holdings are doing.

As an analyst that usually focuses on REITs and occasionally crosses into consumer staples and retail, I decided to pull up a chart for price to free cash flows.

The first thing to notice from this chart is that the ratios are not even remotely constant over time. They don't exhibit a very clear trend either. What does that mean? It means "Free Cash Flow" is probably too volatile of a metric for evaluating the defense sector.

Therefore, I'm swapping to using Price to Earnings:

This chart looks dramatically more reliable. There is still quite a bit of volatility, but it isn't near as bad. The green line representing Lockheed Martin shows a P/E ratio of 16.44x. It is important to point out that we are looking at where the green line ends, not where the little tag with the number 16.44 is on the chart. The chart is a little bit compressed by the very high P/E ratio Boeing demonstrated during 2010.

The point I want to make here is that most of these companies are running around 20x earnings, and when the measurement period began - which is before the crash - more of the companies were trading around 15 to 18x earnings. During the crash, the fund saw a massive drawdown during which the multiples were dramatically compressed.

Conclusion

ITA has been a great investment for a long period of time. Currently, the market has been flooded with money just like this fund. I believe this is a strong fund, but I wouldn't be interested in putting it in my portfolio unless it took a significant beating.

By all means, anyone holding this fund over the last decade should be pretty happy right now. Short term, there's no telling what this fund will do, and this isn't a place I'd want to risk my money. There's also the high expense ratio which makes it hard for me to rationalize a buy even if the fund does take a price dive. If an investor wanted to build their own portfolio of defense stocks, I would favor starting with LMT since it carries the lowest P/E ratio and that ratio is not out of line with previous valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CYS-B, CMO-E.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.