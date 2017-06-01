ROTY Edition 1 Volume 3: Position Updates And Presenting Our Fourth Idea

Success in the initial indication could result in a magnified effect on share price due to expansion possibilities into other disease settings as well as low share float.

A Big Pharma Spinoff With Plenty of Catalysts Lined Up and Funding to Boot

Shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) have already doubled in the past year, but I believe investors are still being offered an opportunity to get in after the company raised $48 million in a recent secondary offering.

Readers might recall the firm went public late in 2016 in an unusual manner via a reverse merger, with existing investors providing $10 million more of funds for the company. Going further back, it's interesting to note that in 2008 the company was spun out of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN).

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: Corporate presentation)

In mid-May, the company announced a positive outcome of discussions with the FDA and EMA in regards to the design of a pivotal study involving clinical candidate A4250 in patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), a life-threatening genetic liver disorder for which there are currently no approved drug therapies. A4250 is a selective inhibitor of the ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT), which has already been granted orphan drug designation in the United States and access to the PRIME program in the EMA. Also of note is that the candidate could potentially show utility in other orphan pediatric cholestatic liver diseases.

Its pivotal program consists of a single randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial lasting six months and enrolling 60 patients that can later participate in an open-label, long-term extension study. Management has commented that it expects initiation in the second half of the year while it is also supporting an independent research study pooling long-term PFIC patient data to support the clinical utility of the reduction of sBAs in the treatment of PFIC.

Data from Albireo's phase 2 open-label, dose-finding trial was presented in April in a late-breaker session at the International Liver Congress in Amsterdam, with the first five cohorts showing four weeks of treatment reduced serum bile acid levels in the majority of patients with improvement in pruritus utilizing several assessment scales. A correlative relationship was observed between reduction in serum bile acids and reduction in pruritus while no treatment-related serious adverse events were observed, and the majority of adverse events, namely cases of increased transaminases, were transient.

Figure 4: Correlative relationship between reduction in serum bile acids and reduction in pruritus observed (Source: Corporate presentation)

Moving on to its partnered asset elobixibat, data from a phase 2 trial in chronic constipation conducted by Japanese firm EA Pharma was presented at the Digestive Disease Week, with an application for regulatory approval in Japan submitted in February.

Other Information

Regarding preclinical and other early data for A4250, early evidence of disease activity and efficacy have been quite promising, adding to my conviction in this story. I attribute the share price move above the $30 level to the strength of the data and continue to believe shares are likely headed back that direction now that dilution is out of the way.

Figure 5: Reduction in serum bile acids in majority of patients (Source: Corporate presentation)

Investors should keep in mind that while PFIC is the initial indication being targeted with an estimated 10,000 patients, success in this setting would bode well for other potential settings and likely be reflected in the share price, as Wall Street is typically forward looking (to an extreme in some cases).

Figure 6: Opportunity in major markets (Source: Corporate presentation)

Management appears to be quite experienced, with President and CEO Ron Cooper last serving as president of Europe at Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), where he was responsible for over 30 countries and sales approaching $4.5 billion. Chief Operating Officer (and Cofounder) Jan Mattsson worked in AstraZeneca's GI R&D division while CMO Dr. Paresh Soni last served as vice president of Global Medical Sciences at Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Preclinical data for its NASH program shouldn't be overlooked, as the company's IBAT inhibitors have shown positive effects on fibrotic and inflammatory markers and bode well for its efforts in advancing a next-generation bile acid modulator into clinical trials.

The average analyst price target is $40, pretty much a double from present levels.

In the first quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $20.1 million as of March 31st, not taking into account the $48 million recently raised in its secondary offering. Net loss for the quarter was $6.7 million, more than double for the same quarter last year. It appears the company now has an operational runway well into 2018, although I wouldn't be surprised to see additional funding accessed by the end of the year or early in 2018.

Final Thoughts

The ROTY model account will be establishing a quarter position in shares at the closing price of the day this article is published. With dilution out of the way, I believe shares will be revalued in light of a clarified regulatory path and benefit from continual updates on the pivotal program.

It will also be interesting to receive more details on who exactly bought large portions of the secondary offering, as key institutional players potentially avoided buying shares on the open market in order to avoid running the price up due to the low float. If catalysts play in our favor, the low float should work to our advantage and the momentum crowd could really push this one higher as well.

Risks include disappointing data, regulatory down-thumb, and clinical setbacks, among others. Shares could be subject to manipulation due to the low float as well. Make sure to use limit orders as well, as sometimes there is a decent spread between the bid and ask.

