What To Make Of HPE's Net Loss

Hewlett Packard Enterprises (NYSE:HPE) reported second quarter results that hit estimates, despite revenues sinking by double digits. The company's results include a lot of adjustments, but shares look relatively inexpensive right now.

HPE trades at $19, which is close to the company's 52 week high, and almost 50% higher than the lows we have seen over the last year.

The big revenue decline (down 13% year on year) was heavily affected by the discontinuation of HPE's Enterprise Services business, adjusted for that organic revenues were up by one percent year over year -- not a very strong growth rate in comparison to many other technology companies, but not too bad either.

Now when we look at the company's bottom line for the second quarter, we see a net loss of $0.37 per share -- a much bigger loss than the company had guided for (guidance saw a net loss of $0.07 to $0.03). This number, however, was also affected by one time items in a big way (as was the revenue number):

When we look at the adjustments HPE makes to its net losses, we see many items that push adjusted EPS higher. Some of those seem justified, due to the fact that they are either non-recurring or non-cash costs.

- Amortization of intangible assets, and loss from equity interest are non-cash charges

- Restructuring costs, acquisition charges and separation costs are non-recurring

Excluding these items from the adjusted earnings numbers gives us a better view of the company's underlying profitability, which stands at $420 million a quarter, or about $0.25 per share.

The outlook for the coming quarters is better, though: The company sees Q3 EPS at $0.26 (growth of 4% quarter to quarter, for a solid double digit annualized growth rate), whereas HPE expects total EPS (adjusted, diluted) of $1.51 this fiscal year. This would be a little lower than what HPE had earned over the prior year, but on the other hand this is better than what analysts are forecasting:

The consensus estimate sees HPE earnings per share at $1.47 this year, the company's own guidance thus is a little better than what the market has forecasted so far.

This could be a positive if HPE indeed hits its own guidance, as better profitability than previously thought could result in upgraded price targets and increased buying activity.

HPE Cash from Operations (ttm) data by YCharts

HPE's cash flows are very solid, and much higher than the company's earnings: At $3.6 billion annually, HPE trades at only eight and a half times operating cash flow, which means a cash flow yield of close to twelve percent.

Cash is returned to the company's owners via a dividend that yields a relatively uninteresting 1.4%, as well as via stock buybacks:

HPE Stock Buybacks (ttm) data by YCharts

These stock buybacks, which have lead to a share count decline of more than ten percent over two years, have totaled $1.8 billion over the last year -- this is equal to 5% of the company's market cap, which all by itself leads to EPS growth in the mid single digits. The pace of buybacks is comparable to that of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which is famous for its strong shareholder distributions.

As HPE continues to trade at an inexpensive valuation (of roughly 12 times this year's expected earnings), it might be interesting for those seeking capital appreciation, although there are some risks here and HPE has already rallied a lot over the last year (which makes shares vulnerable for temporary pullbacks).

Takeaway

The GAAP net loss includes a lot of one time and non-cash items, adjusted for those HPE has been able to generate solid profits last quarter. The outlook for the remainder of the year is better than analysts had estimated, and the company continues to return huge amounts of cash to its owners.

The low valuation versus the broad market could make HPE attractive for those seeking capital appreciation, even though shares have already risen quite a lot over the last year.

