Launch Of Income & Growth Strategies

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for Income & Growth Strategies, a new Marketplace service by Arturo Neto, CFA).

Imagine nearing retirement or currently being in retirement and relying on your life savings to live the life you worked so hard to live. Being 'on a fixed income', as they say, can be so restrictive, and in tough economic times, very nerve-wracking. Thoughts like, "what if my portfolio declines by 10%" start going through your mind because if your portfolio does go down by 10% - which is quite possible in any given year - your income will have to go down by 10% for you to maintain your current lifestyle - OR - you will have to take a larger distribution to maintain the same level of income, and that will eat into your principal. What a horrible feeling.

I remember hearing stories of how investors - people I knew very well - lost a great deal of money in 2008 when markets were down almost 50% at one point. These folks were in retirement or very close to it. What were they doing invested in highly volatile equities? Greed was one culprit, I'm sure - hearing your neighbors brag about how well their portfolio is doing causes some people to make poor investment choices.

Unfortunately, many of these folks did not have the proper advice, whether they chose not to seek it or were improperly led to invest more aggressively than they should have is irrelevant. The results of an aggressive 2008 portfolio led many of these folks to have to keep working for several years longer than they intended.

This scenario is what has led me to launch this service. Besides providing members with a portfolio generating a robust and growing level of income, I also wanted to provide guidance on how to position member's portfolios to best take advantage of opportunities, as well as how to protect their nest egg from undesirable risks. That is why what the Income and Growth Strategies offers is more than just a model portfolio or a list of attractive stocks - it is a service that guides investors through the minefield of investments to increase the probability of reaching their investment goals without taking on undue risks.

Who This Is For

The service is ideal for any investor that wants to be active in managing their own portfolio or be heavily involved in ongoing dialog with their advisor on how to best position their portfolio. It is especially valuable to investors that need or want their portfolio to generate income by investing strategically in various types of securities that together provide consistent and growing income but are collectively diversified enough to mitigate but not eliminate, market volatility.

The asset allocation strategy and tactical investment themes are based on long-standing research that shows that 90% of the returns of a portfolio are driven by asset allocation. For investors that want to invest beyond the income objectives provided by the Strategic Income Growth portfolio, the asset allocation views and strategies provide in-depth research on different asset classes, regions, and securities that in my opinion are best positioned in the economic environment at the time. The tactical themes expand on the asset allocation views to highlight specific drivers that I have identified as an interesting addition to an otherwise well-diversified portfolio.

I think the level of depth and breadth of the service will provide more value to your portfolio than the subscription rate you will be paying. If it doesn't, there is a money-back guarantee and an offer to provide you with my personal number so you can call and give me your feedback.

My Promise

As a member of Income & Growth Strategies, I promise to keep you informed of any and all market developments that may have a material impact on your portfolio. I promise to look far and wide and perform in-depth research and analysis that will not always generate a positive result, but will be based on a rigorous and repeatable process with exhaustive thought given to each investment and how it may affect the performance of the overall portfolio.

As a member, I will be available to answer any questions you may have - on topics beyond our published work - and will be open to feedback, suggestions, added coverage, services, etc. to the extent possible.

I will also assure you that my views will not always be like the consensus and that I don't mind making bold statements when it is backed by research and a well-thought investment thesis. Earlier this year, for example, while Gold was being vilified, I was and still am bullish on Gold for a variety of reasons. It hasn't shot the lights out, but it has zigged when markets zagged while still keeping pace with the S&P 500.

That was a good call thus far especially within a well-diversified portfolio. Which brings me to another point: While I try to find good investments on their own merits, I also put plenty of emphasis on how a position fits into a portfolio. For example, a great investment opportunity that causes my portfolio to be overly concentrated will not necessarily be added to the portfolio. After all, if all my investments go up at the same time, guess what? They are all going to go down at the same time too!!

What You Get

When you subscribe to Income & Growth Strategies, you will immediately have access to several articles published and will soon begin to receive a steady stream of new publications and reports. At the time of launch, I will not have released the Strategic Income Growth Portfolio. I am still working on some finishing touches and more importantly, I want to build it together with you. In other words, you won't be seeing a portfolio of stocks that have been held for a year and whose performance is spectacular and whose future holding period is unknown.

I wouldn't want you to replicate a portfolio only to have a position removed shortly thereafter. When we add a position to a portfolio, it is usually held for an extended period of time and we will generally add it approximately 5 days after we publish a report. Initially, in order to expedite the process of being fully invested, as we add positions to the portfolio, we will only be providing brief reports to notify our members that a position is being added. But over time, more detailed reports, which are more time-consuming, will be published on each position. For an example, see the detailed report on Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).

On a monthly basis, members will be receiving

Market summaries

Analysis on 5 key economic drivers

Broad asset allocation views and strategies

Theme articles

Performance updates on the Strategic Income Growth Portfolio

Buy List of individual securities.

Point of note, the Strategic Income Growth Portfolio will be managed via a personal portfolio set aside specifically to invest the way the portfolio is positioned. So, when I provide performance, it will be for an actual portfolio.

On a quarterly basis, members will receive

More detailed market summaries

Analysis on 10 key economic indicators and their impact on portfolios

Performance update on over 40 different global asset classes, asset allocation views and strategies

Updates on active investment themes

Detailed performance analysis on the Strategic Income Growth portfolio.

Buy List of Individual Securities

Other articles and reports will be published on an ongoing basis and a new detailed research report on a portfolio holding will be provided approximately every two weeks for the time being. My goal is to increase the frequency to weekly and I am working hard to streamline the process to be able to commit to that goal.

In addition to receiving frequent articles and reports, members will also have access to the chat room and direct access to me.

For the first 100 founding members, I will commit to an annual individual portfolio analysis to identify gaps, risks, opportunities, rebalancing suggestions, etc., based on each member's specific investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, liquidity needs, etc.

Who Am I

For those of you wondering who I am or why you should even subscribe to my service:

I am the founder of Orenda Partners LLC - a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Florida that primarily offers investment strategy and research services to small and mid-sized investment advisors, including portfolio advisory, equity and fund analysis, and due diligence on alternative assets such as hedge funds, private equity, and real estate. Some of these services are also provided to HNW individuals.

I always get asked, what does "Orenda" mean?

It comes from the Iroquois who thought that every human being had a mystical force inside that empowered them to make positive change in the world.

Before founding Orenda, I was previously with EFG Capital from 2013 to December 2016 where I joined to co-lead the planning, development, and implementation of the Investment Strategy Group. At EFG, I led the firm's private placement due diligence efforts in addition to serving as a senior member of the team creating model portfolios, developing investment themes, managing tactical allocation strategies, monitoring portfolio management activities, conducting equity and mutual fund research, and preparing and delivering investment-related seminars and presentations. Prior to joining EFG, I was an Investment Strategist at HSBC in a similar role.

I graduated from Florida International University with a Bachelor's degree in Finance and a Master of Science in Finance degree while also completing a Master of Business Administration degree from the Darden Graduate School of Business at the University of Virginia. I am also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

I was born and raised in Miami and currently serve as a child advocate as a Guardian Ad Litem for the 11th Judicial Circuit. I live in South Miami with my wife and beautiful daughter.

Sign Up Now

For the first month after launch, I will be building the foundation of the service and enhancing the delivery of value to our members - so we will be providing a discount for the first month after launch of 20% off the yearly subscription - consider it a reward for patience. In addition to a discount on the annual rate, I am offering a $75/month rate that will only be available for a limited time while the value of your subscription develops and additional services and offerings are added.