Deere Hits The Road, Accelerates: Bullish Fuel For The Fire

DE proposes that this will be accretive to earnings; there should be little integration risk, as Wirtgen's management is remaining in place.

Now, we see evidence that DE is growing in unanticipated ways, with the acquisition of a leading road construction machinery manufacturer, Wirtgen out of Germany.

Background - a new bull is born

After Deere's (NYSE:DE) blowout fiscal Q2 numbers, I quickly piled into it, made it my third largest stockholding, and wrote my third DE article for Seeking Alpha (the first in some time): Nothing Runs Up Like Deere: Buying On The Good News. That was on May 19. The stock traded mostly between $120 and $122, and I reinstituted a large position in it around $121. I was so bullish that I sold some short-term muni bonds to raise enough cash to make DE my third largest stock position. The key bullet point introducing the article said:

A brief review of DE's history, Q1, and its trading patterns is used to support my optimistic view on this venerable name.

The trading history has been that DE consolidates for years, then has a major multi-year profits and stock price surge, all the while expanding its share of the global farm equipment market. Here's the long-term view of the stock:

One way to look at this is that it's a choppy bottom-left top-right chart of a very successful company. The other is that around times of either Fed tightening or global economic turmoil, DE sees a cyclical peak in sales and earnings, and the stock needs years for the cycles to line up. Then, its many strengths make it a leader once again as it surges to new operational highs. That's what I think is happening now, as the stock frustrates those who were hoping that the gap between the prior high of around $115 and $120+ would be filled. Well, it may be, but not today.

Now, we also see why DE has held tight to its $0.60 per share dividend: it's into growth, not becoming a bond substitute.

The good news

Now, we see that a private, nicely profitable, industry-leading German company has decided to sell to DE. Management will stay in place:

Deere to acquire the Wirtgen Group, the global leader in road construction equipment Deere & Company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Wirtgen Group, a privately-held international company that is the leading manufacturer worldwide of road construction equipment. The purchase price for the equity is EUR 4.357 billion in an all-cash transaction. The total transaction value is approximately EUR 4.6 billion (USD 5.2 billion based on current exchange rates), including the assumption of net debt and other consideration. The Wirtgen Group had sales of EUR 2.6 billion in the year ending December 31, 2016. Deere expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings per share and currently expects to fund the acquisition from a combination of cash and new equipment operations debt financing.

Wirtgen certainly had several potential acquirers. That it went with DE in a deal that is accretive to DE's earnings (not adjusted earnings, actual GAAP earnings) is a compliment to DE.

This deal and the big picture

Winning companies use their strengths to win again. They defend their leadership positions, as DE has done in the US ag market, and use the profits to grow with a good ROIC. Doing this has allowed DE to expand internationally in farm equipment and to adjacencies, primarily construction and lawn/turf. Now, the construction business is getting a shot in the arm. A top-down perspective is that there are several positive aspects to this deal:

it speaks well of DE's financial strengths and corporate culture that a private German market leader is going with DE

this will assist DE's other international businesses, including farm equipment

the large ex-US business of Wirtgen is a positive when the President wants a somewhat weaker US dollar

earnings per share will grow and may well be permanently enhanced

DE is now more balanced away from ag and is growing profitably in the larger general construction business

if the deal leaves the Wirtgen sellers happy, DE will have an additional selling point for the next such opportunity - and there are lots of potential deals in the construction field.

It's no surprise, therefore, that DE has broken out a few percent to fresh all-time highs in pre-market trading this morning.

DE - the right stock in the right industries at the right time?

When Mr. Market is gaga over Internet stocks, a DoctoRx who didn't want to play in that field this time (unlike 20 years ago) notes that DE and other leading Old Economy stocks quickly took the leadership positions as the Tech Wreck unfolded. So, I like the analogy. Will it work that way again? No one knows. Pay your money and take your choice. One thing I do like about DE is that on a TTM GAAP basis, its P/E at Wednesday's close was just a fraction above 22X. That's slightly below the TTM GAAP P/E of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). But DE may be at the early stages of a reacceleration of its core business and arguably, therefore, could deserve a P/E premium. If so, then if the Fed's tightening program leads to a reduction in valuations, DE may be a good place to hide, as its earnings may rise faster than general P/Es shrink (if they shrink). Now, the Wirtgen deal brings DE's revenue base up about 12%, a right-sized deal, in my view.

There are always risks with stocks, and periods when the Fed is hawkish are the periods I fundamentally fear the most. So, I'm not betting the farm on DE (sorry; couldn't resist). The future may not be all so bright for this company or the stock. Even if it is, investors may get a much better buying opportunity in a general market sell-off that occurs for reasons unrelated to DE, Wirtgen, or the farm or construction equipment sectors of the US and global economy. As always, no guarantees.

On a trading basis, DE is a little below $127 as I submit this around 8:35 Thursday morning, up about 3.5% from Wednesday's close. I do not trust pre-market trading, and if the stock moves back to the $124 area, I might add some DE with a patient approach. There may well be summer storms in the market and in DE; and if the Fed reverses part of QE as it's talking about, the SPY may have trouble moving up further for some time. But I still like DE at least for alpha, both cyclically and for future cycles to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.