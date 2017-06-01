Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio - May 2017 Update

Overview

The Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP) was created in early February 2016. The objective of this portfolio is for long-term capital appreciation and will include both companies that pay dividends and those that do not. The projected dividend yield for 2017 is around one percent. Over the long-term, yield may become a higher priority.

There are currently 46 individual stock holdings under management. For some this may seem like too many, others may think it is too little. Management strategies utilize business and industry growth drivers from a variety of source information. The biggest challenge of managing around 45+ companies is maintaining enough cash to grow all holdings consistently over time. A firm structure is in place to allow for this, but the reality is that overweight positions will sporadically occur as different industry-related cycles ebb and flow.

As some of you may know, I focus intently on transports. The substantial majority of this focus is freight-related, so airlines, airports, and transit services are not strongly covered. I also focus intently on industries for holdings within the portfolio. Overall, 125 or so companies have detailed databases tracking quarterly information. Additionally, most industries also have other pricing and demand trends, which are monitored.

Currently only individual stocks are purchased. The primary objective is for long-term growth, but there are strategies in place to accumulate larger positions, which may be sold for short-term gains. Motif is used for both ROTH IRA and Traditional IRA accounts. The primary benefits of Motif over some other brokerage services include the ability to build one's own portfolio as a motif which can be invested in by any amount for only $9.95, up to 30 companies; and to be able to purchase fractional shares with a trading commission of $4.95. The $4.95 trading fee is becoming more of a standard, but buying fractional shares still is not.

As of May 31, 2017, the fund held 46 companies including:

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Canadian National (NYSE:CNI)

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Danone (OTCQX:DANOY)

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC)

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

International Paper (NYSE:IP)

JB Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW)

LINE Corporation (NASDAQ:LN)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC)

Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pioneer Natural Resource (NYSE:PXD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)

Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE)

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP)

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW)

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ULTA Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Unilever (NYSE:UL)

US Foods Holdings (NYSE:USFD)

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Visa, Inc. (NYSE:V)

XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO)

Current Holdings Performance - Update

As of May 31, 2017, the table below provides the stock acquired and sell dates, average price, weighting, performance by current year and monthly change. All dividend payouts are included in the performance to illustrate total returns.

May was easily the busiest month of the year to date. While much is being written regarding the eventual major correction, I am still optimistic that we will see stronger gross domestic product (OTC:GDP) growth, leading to improving performance for the balance of 2017. This is especially a focus for transports, which have strongly underperformed broader indices to date.

Thirty-one of the 46 holdings were positive for the month of May. But new additions, and increasing transaction expenses weighed on this positive performance, leading to flat results from April. Leading overweight positions were as follows:

Calavo Growers 7.2 percent

Sprouts 5.8 percent

Hub Group 5.1 percent

Unilever 4.9 percent

LINE 4.7 percent

Schneider National 4.6 percent

Matson 4.1 percent

Of these positions, Hub Group and Matson were the laggards. Depending upon performance over the next year, all positions may be considered for short-term partial liquidations, with the only exception being Unilever, as the position witnessed a partial liquidation earlier in the year.

Overall, performance has been very solid with 32 of the 46 holdings having positive total returns since a position was taken. Some of these companies have been held for less than one year, with the longest period being 15 months. For total return performance, leaders and laggards were as follows:

Leaders

JD.com 53.6 percent

XPO 53.3 percent

Amazon.com 52.4 percent

Boeing 49.9 percent

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico 36.8 percent

Republic Services 34.7 percent

Lamb Weston 22.6 percent

DHL Group 22.3 percent

Calavo Growers 21.8 percent

Sanderson Farms 19.6 percent

Laggards

Hub Group -7.9 percent

Pioneer Natural Resources -7.7 percent

Matson -7.4 percent

Concho Resources -4.9 percent

Daseke -4.3 percent

Alaska Air Group -3.6 percent

Rice Energy -2.8 percent

Danone -2.5 percent

Fresh Del Monte -2.4 percent

Hanesbrands -2.1 percent

Freight holdings, as a percent of the total, increased by 5 percentage points to 33 percent. Over the past two months, the increase was 11 percentage points. Over half of the averaged existing holdings were freight-based companies. In some instances, multiple additions were made in order to aggressively defend positions, most notably for Hub Group and Schneider National.

Most transports in the LLGP are categorized within the consumer discretionary sector. As a result of May's moves, this sector increased by 5 percentage points from the previous month. The consumer discretionary sector is now the largest proportion for the portfolio.

As stated last month, two new holdings were added within the technology sector, including Adobe Systems and F5 Networks. This led to a 1 percentage point increase from the previous month.

Large cap holdings increased by one percentage point to 43 percent of the LLGP's total. The mid cap composition also increased by 1 percentage point to 43 percent. Currently, 56 percent of the LLGP's portfolio capitalization remains either mid or small-cap.

The percentage of U.S.-based holdings increased by 3 percentage points during May. This came at the expense of Europe and Asia, similar as was the case in April. The Asia geography weakened by 2 percentage points as the addition of Danone helped offset the substantial increases for U.S. holdings.

The combination of added companies, as well as the portfolios overall performance, led to a 2 percentage-point increase in equity growth only holdings. This was to be expected based on last month's assumed increase in the technology sector. The combination of the aggressive additions to existing holdings also contributed.

Benchmark Comparison and LLGP Historical Performance

Through May, the LLGP has returned 8 percent. A handful of companies have paid dividends, but the current yield is only at 0.3 percent. Through May, the NASDAQ (IXIC), the Fidelity Contrafund (MUTF:FCNTX) and NASDAQ Transportation index (^TRAN) have been performance leaders, up 15.1, 16.5 and 11.3 percent. The Dow Jones (^DJI), SPY and Vanguard indices all have performed close to six percent. The LLGP was in-line or better than all other benchmarks. In the future, a closer assessment of alpha will be performed, with the inclusion of a greater number of benchmarks, more specifically comparable to the LLGP.

I am encouraged by the upward revision for the first quarter's GDP to 1.2 percent, doubling last year's performance. Strength in transports has been evident in air cargo, railroads and container shipping lines and seaport volumes. The trucking industry has lagged its modal peers, but performance has displayed improvement late in the first quarter and through May.

These trends are encouraging for continued economic expansion for the balance of 2017. There are more and more skeptics looking for a strong reversal. Investors should be paying attention to housing and automobile consumption, which may be weakening. Retail sales and inflation are two other key areas to keep an eye on.

The month of May witnessed flat performance, largely due to the last two trading days of the month. Despite the uninspiring zero, it was better than April's decline. Results for the NASDAQ, Fidelity and NASDAQ Transportation have pushed substantially higher the past couple of months. While the desire to outperform everything is always on my mind, I find performance through May to be solid.

All expense ratio information is computed by a weighted average basis (NYSE:WAB). The WAB is simply the transaction fees incurred, divided by the average the LLGP's closing-day value. The original objective was to maintain the expense ratio near 0.5 percent.

I have realized that this year's expense ratio will likely exceed the 1 percent level. The month of May witnessed close to 20 transactions (a personal record), and despite the lower $4.95 transaction fees, it adds up. I am not concerned about an expense ratio above 1 percent, as I recognize that over time, this will decline due to the increasing growth of the WAB.

The dividend YOC is another area that just simply takes a little bit of time to get started. Originally, I was optimistic that the YOC would be closer to the 1 percent level, but as the portfolio has increased its total unit cost, the yield has been diminished. For 2018, I have an estimated 1.2 percent YOC based upon the current total invested unit cost

Conclusion

The eight percent performance to date remains as an excellent start. April's 9.4 percent peak was never revisited in May, but the portfolio did get back near the 9 percent level, only to fizzle out towards the end of the month.

Key transports trends remain positive as we approach the back-half of 2017. Increasing demand is going to be the focus for the next few quarters. It will likely make or break how returns shape up for all sectors by year-end. The LLGP has positioned itself for a positive scenario, but is prepared to continue to defend any and all positions as appropriate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL COMPANIES LISTED IN THE LLGP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.