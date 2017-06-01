Gold Today - Fed Hawk, Jobs Surprise Hurts Gold But Trump Could Kill Climate

I suspect President Trump's 3 PM decision on the Paris Climate Accord could still save gold on the day - but what will the President do?

An upside surprise on Private Employment growth, as reported by ADP, is serving dollar strength and further harming the value of gold.

The price of gold is lower heading into today's U.S. open due to hawkish comments from San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John. C. Williams. An upside surprise on ADP's estimate of private employment growth in May is helping the dollar further and hurting gold. However, by the close of U.S. trading we will hear President Trump's decision on the Paris Climate Accord, with rumors swirling that he may pull the United States out of the global initiative. I suspect such a move would harm the U.S. dollar and serve gold prices. But, will President Trump act in such a manner against the wishes of the person I believe is his most trusted advisor, his daughter? Maybe not, but I think the direction of the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) into the close today could be decided by it.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President & CEO John Williams addressed a conference in South Korea this morning. It matters to gold (NASDAQ: PHYS) and silver (NYSE: SLV) because his projections for monetary policy were hawkish.

Williams expects to see the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) act three times to raise rates this year, including the action taken in March. A June hike is broadly expected by the market, so that leaves one more action for the rest of the year, which is in line with the market's perspective.

However, Williams said that four rate hikes might be necessary before the year is out if the economy does better than most expect. That perspective differs significantly from that expressed by Fed Governor Lael Brainard earlier this week, and so the dollar firmed and gold retraced ground.

Brainard presented a dovish perspective and said that she could see the Fed reconsidering its tightening trajectory if inflation did not heat up. Brainard's perspective agrees with that of the FOMC meeting minutes, and seems to be closer to the FOMC's consensus perspective. It's a dovish perspective, given a June hike is probably priced into gold already, and so it gave gold a life beyond June.

I found Brainard's perspective profitable for those long gold, because I see her and the FOMC's concerns about inflation as shortsighted. The Fed has been basically repeating a message of caution due to some apparent softness in prices in recent data. However, I see wage and other compensation inflation picking up steam, and believe that the missing link for inflation is about to become connected.

The economy at full employment, pulling slack out of the labor force, is going to require hiring firms to offer competitive salaries to attract a limited number of candidates for job openings to their companies. Finally, we will see employment costs surge and along with them, prices generally.

If the Fed misses the ball on this one, its accommodative monetary policy will serve to fuel even faster inflation in coming months. That would serve gold, because it would put the Fed behind the eight ball. In the tug-a-war between inflation and Fed rate hikes, inflation would have more pull for gold if the Fed is late to the game. Otherwise, if the Fed were to act in anticipation of inflation, dollar strength will ensue and gold (NYSE: IAU) will slide. Gold has already priced in a good deal of Fed policy, though, so the risk bias is to the upside for gold in my view.

Still, Fed hawk Williams' comments hurt. Fed Governor Jim Powell offered a mixed message, and did not displace dollar direction nor that of gold. The argument got stronger when the ADP Private Employment estimate was published. ADP reported an upside surprise for private employment growth, which gives cause for the Fed to act more hawkishly. The dollar surged thereafter, and gold slumped further in the premarket.

Still, there is a chance for redemption

Look to President Trump's decision later today on the Paris Climate Accord to possibly save the day for gold. The rumor has it that the President is leaning toward pulling out of the global initiative in order to save the U.S. coal industry, which he promised during his campaign. But with Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Tim Cook and Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk lining up heaving hitting Americans and popular opinion against Trump, and with the President's most trusted advisor (his daughter) likely pulling some weight on this issue in my view, I think the President could very well determine to keep the country tied to its promises for the climate.

In conclusion, assuming no other issues come to the fore before the day is through, including more allegations or revelations against the Administration and the investigation around its dealings with Russia, then my best forecast is that gold looks to move lower today. Still, watch the 3:00 PM press conference from the Rose Garden for your lead into the close. Again, if the President pulls us from the Accord, stocks may retreat with the U.S. dollar and gold may gain back ground. I remain bullish gold and gold miners long-term and this year for reasons previously discussed around inflation and our nation's changing foreign policy strategy. Follow my business column here at Seeking Alpha for my regular short-term (NYSE: NUGT), medium-term and long-term (NYSE: GDX) perspectives on gold and miners (NYSE: GDXJ), all derived on fundamental factors.

There are many factors in play for any security, and this report simply discusses those which I believe will play most importantly today, which should aid gold holders' understanding of what is driving price today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.