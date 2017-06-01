Adamis Pharmaceuticals: Strong Buy Before Huge Potential Catalyst

Intro

For those who may not be familiar with the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) is a Specialty Pharmaceutical based in San Diego with a portfolio of late-stage products focused on the large allergy and respiratory markets. Adamis has adopted the 505(b)(2) FDA regulatory pathway in pursuit of product approval. This route decreases the number and complexity of required clinical trials, reduces costs and development risk, and aims to shorten development time. With no less than four products expected to be launched between 2017 and 2020, they appear to be well positioned for long term growth. The company also owns US Compounding, a compounding pharmacy acquired in 2016 that provides prescription made-to-order medications that are not otherwise readily available.

Product Pipeline

Adamis' lead pipeline product is their Epinephrine Pre-Filled Syringe (EPI-PFS) which targets the $1.2B epinephrine market for anaphylaxis, or life threatening allergic reactions. Their respiratory products include a meter dosed inhaler and a dry powder inhaler (DPI) platform acquired from 3M that supports drug delivery for many applications. Adamis expects to use the DPI device for multiple products in the large and growing respiratory market. This article will focus on their lead EPI-PFS product which the FDA is expected to make a decision around June 15 th, 2017. The inhalers and US Compounding business will be addressed in more detail in a future article.

EPI-PFS Regulatory History

By now everyone is familiar with Mylan's (NASDAQ:MYL) EpiPen, the gorilla in a $1.2B market with its epinephrine auto-injector to treat life threatening allergic reactions. Adamis' EPI-PFS isn't looking to displace EpiPen, but rather gain a small share of that large and growing market. A small slice of that very large pie will result in very significant revenues for a company Adamis' size. The company is hopeful that its third submission for approval of this product will be the springboard it needs to advance the development and eventual approval of its respiratory products.

First, a little history. In May 2014, EPI-PFS was first submitted to the FDA. In March 2015, the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) citing volume control issues. After modifying the device to tighten the delivered volume range, the FDA accepted the new specifications and a second submission was made in December 2015. The company and investors were clearly expecting approval as the stock rose to multi-year highs ahead of the FDA's decision. In June 2016, the company received a second CRL with the FDA requesting additional human factors and reliability studies. With input and review from the FDA, the company conducted the additional studies with protocols designed to satisfy the FDA's request and resubmitted a third time in December 2016. The FDA is expected to decide in mid-June 2017. Investors are hoping that the third time will be the charm.

Epinephrine Market - Big and Growing

Epinephrine is an artificial form of adrenaline used to treat allergic reactions to foods such as peanuts. These reactions can result in anaphylaxis which can lead to death in some cases. These allergic reactions continue to rise globally for reasons that are not yet fully understood. Consider the following statistics from the Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) organization:

More than 170 foods have been reported to cause allergic reactions. Researchers estimate that up to 15 million Americans have food allergies, including 5.9 million or 8% of all children under the age of 18. About 30% of children with food allergies are allergic to more than one food. The Centers for Disease Control reports that food allergies in children increased by 50% between 1997 and 2011. Peanut or tree nut allergies more than tripled between 1997 and 2008. Every year in the U.S., 200,000 people require emergency medical care for allergic reactions to food. That's more than one every three minutes. About 40% of children with food allergies have experienced a severe allergic reaction such as anaphylaxis. The only known effective treatment once a serious allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) starts, is epinephrine.

The dramatic rise in food allergies has driven the epinephrine market to $1.2B and growing. Mylan currently dominates the market with its EpiPen auto-injector. Other players include Adrenaclick and Auvi-Q with their auto-injector devices. Each of these devices has received heavy press over the past year due to pricing, quality, and usability issues. Auto-injectors are complicated devices. Adamis' EPI-PFS is not an auto-injector, and as such offers several advantages over its competitors.

Cracks In The Armor

By now everyone is aware of the Mylan EpiPen pricing controversy that led to Congressional hearings last summer. The current poster child for corporate greed, Mylan raised the price more than 500% from 2007 as more and more patients became unable to afford potentially life-saving medication. While Mylan did manage to offer an authorized generic in 1Q2017, it came with a wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) of $300 with its EpiPen price kept at a staggering $600. Mylan has also been hit by quality control issues resulting in two recalls issued in March 2017. The recalls involved more than 80,000 units in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and Japan, with an additional 13 lots of EpiPens recalled in the U.S. In addition, a class-action suit has been filed against Mylan claiming racketeering charges which could serve to further erode consumer confidence with their EpiPen product. With Mylan's potentially predatory pricing policies exposed, the FDA may be more willing to encourage more competition. Many feel this bodes well for Adamis' odds of approval this go around.

CVS made headlines when it said it would offer Adrenaclick, an auto-injector competitor to EpiPen, for about $100. Adrenaclick has been around for many years, but has not made any significant traction in the market for several reasons. Most critically, consumers have found the device difficult and confusing to use since it is not a generic-AB equivalent to EpiPen. It also has not been readily available due to limited supply. It will be interesting to see if it can gain market share over the course of the year now that CVS is offering it, but for now it remains to be seen.

Auvi-Q is an auto-injector in a different form factor and with voice directions that consumers initially found to be an acceptable alternative to EpiPen. It was smaller and easier to use. Auvi-Q was developed by Kaleo and initially licensed by Sanofi who marketed and sold the device. In October 2015, Sanofi recalled all Auvi-Q devices due to dosage variability issues. Sanofi returned all marketing rights back to Kaleo after the recall. After fixing the dosage delivery issue, Kaleo relaunched Auvi-Q in 1Q2017. This seemed like good news for consumers, but the complicated insurance and pricing strategy ($4,500 WAC) has not been well received by insurers.

Teva (NYSE:TEVA) has been working on a generic AB-rated version of EpiPen for several years, facing many hurdles along the way. After receiving a CRL from the FDA due to "major deficiencies", the company acknowledged that the device faces an uncertain delay period and could take until 2018 to gain approval.

Simple is Better

With the competition in this space, how does a small company like Adamis expect to grab a piece of the pie? Answer: by providing a "simple", "small" device that is "intuitive and easy to use". This is how participants in Adamis' human factors studies described the device according to the company's latest investor presentation. The piece of the pie they grab does not need to be large for them to realize significant revenues that will allow them to advance additional products to market.

To assist with the design the company conducted marketing research studies with existing EpiPen users, leading to a significantly smaller overall size than Mylan's EpiPen. EPI-PFS is approximately 33% shorter than EpiPen, 4 inches long versus 6 inches for EpiPen.

Changes were also made to accommodate users who need to carry these when away from home, including a hard carry case that allows two cases to be nested together. This allows for easy storage in handbags, backpacks, or in a cabinet or drawer at home. Adamis seems to have delivered a smaller, more attractive alternative to the traditional auto-injector.

The user instructions for EPI-PFS are simple - pull off cap, insert needle in thigh, press the plunger. The directions are so simple they are right on the syringe itself with graphics. The plunger will auto-stop and provide an audible click to indicate the dose has been successfully administered.

Adamis will produce the EPI-PFS using contracted manufacturing partners which include Catalent and Philips-Medisize. The company intends to partner for the U.S. territory following FDA approval and internationally following the U.S launch. By partnering after approval and not before, the company aims to gain better financial terms on upfront payments and licensing royalties. Considering epinephrine devices expire after a year, royalty terms are of great significance.

Adamis has not discussed specific pricing, but has said they intend EPI-PFS to be a low cost alternative in both the consumer and non-retail spaces. This product crosses over to many institutions and businesses including the military, hospitals, urgent care, dentist offices, etc. For the typical consumer, it will be an attractive alternative since patients are now on the hook for paying out of pocket for prescription medications due largely to the proliferation of high deductible insurance plans.

Once approval is granted for EPI-PFS device, Adamis will submit its EPI-PFS Jr product for FDA approval as well, designed for younger patients weighing less than 60 pounds. The EPI-PFS Jr product is identical except for the dosage. If the FDA approves EPI-PFS, one could expect the FDA to approve the Jr version within 6-12 months. Approval of the device would also allow Adamis to pursue other Pre-Filled Syringe applications or partnerships using its unique syringe design.

Financials

Adamis recently completed a secondary financing, raising approximately $17M. This should be sufficient to fund them for the next 12 months. Additionally the company's US Compounding pharmacy is expected to be profitable in 2017 further reducing the need for capital. Should Adamis win FDA approval in mid-June, it would be reasonable to expect them to ink a partnership deal with upfront payments in the $10M+ range along with royalty payments, similar to a deal they had penned with Allergan in 2016. The company could also expect additional capital from the exercise of almost 8M warrants priced from $2.90 to $4.10. In short, the company appears to be well funded going forward as it readies its first commercial product and advances the development of its strong pipeline of products.

Following the recent secondary, share count stands as follows:

Basic Shares outstanding: 27,560,000

Warrants: 9,010,000

Options: 6,300,000

RSUs: 1,300,000

Fully Diluted share count: 44,170,000

Last reported short interest was high at 3M shares. This could very well be warrant holders with strikes below $3 per share hedging their positions before the FDA decision.

Conclusion

Adamis remains a tremendous growth story despite several significant delays along the way. The risk reward looks attractive here with the stock price not yet reflecting FDA approval for their first product, EPI-PFS. Investors have been bitten twice, so it's easy to understand why they may be waiting for approval to invest. Unlike many small companies, Adamis has a solid pipeline of products they plan to bring to market in the next few years, so the company is not dependent on a single product as is so often the case.

The EPI-PFS product is particularly exciting since the FDA's decision is expected in less than two weeks. The fact that very large players in this market, Sanofi (Auvi-Q), Teva (generic EpiPen) and even Mylan (EpiPen) have run into considerable turbulence with public backlash, recalls, and lawsuits, could provide additional support for the FDA approving EPI-PFS, especially as consumers and lawmakers demand alternatives as quickly as possible. Approval would no doubt gain the company much favorable press and increase investors' awareness.

Currently trading at about $3.80 per share, analyst coverage includes Maxim with a $10 price target and B.Riley with a $5 target. Assuming EPI-PFS gets approved, I expect Adamis shares to trade in the middle of that range at about $7-8 immediately after approval, and $12-15 range by the end of 2018. Downside risk if not approved would likely send the stock to the $2.50 range. At these depressed levels, and on the verge of their first FDA approved product, now is the time to take a long position in the company.

