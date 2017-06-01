Diamond Offshore: Not Yet A Diamond In The Rough

Thesis:

Overview and analysis of Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO)

Overview:

Diamond Offshore ((NYSE:DO)) is a leader in offshore drilling, providing contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe with a total fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, consisting of 19 semisubmersibles, four dynamically positioned drillships, and one jack-up.

Recent Weakness:

My previous recommendation was to wait to invest in the company. That proved correct as we see continued weakness in the shares.

As we see, pessimism in the drilling sector is evident as the shares have underperformed the price of oil by a large extent. As a contrarian, extreme weakness can present opportunities, so it was time to re-evaluate the situation.

Oil:

The shares trade in sympathy with the price of oil. The latest OPEC negotiations have failed to lift the price of oil. Diamond Offshore has traded back to levels not seen in decades.

I don't believe in speculating or predicting oil prices. The fear represented by a reduction in the price of oil below $50 has typically been a good opportunity for investors looking at undervalued companies in the oil and drilling sector.

Peak Oil: In the past, experts in the oil industry have predicted "Peak oil" and $250 oil prices. Some are now predicting the end of drilling and $25 oil due to shale and lower oil prices. Extreme pessimism allows value investors to buy assets and earnings that have been discounted beyond all reason.

The smart investor is able to find attractive bargains at extreme levels of pessimism. So, as a contrarian investment, the shares could become very attractive.

Current Earnings & Outlook: (Conference Call)

The conference call presented few bright spots. The earnings are weak and management presents a cloudy forecast for the near term.

Diamond Offshore Drilling - not anticipating material changes to base cost trend in the coming quarters -

- Company says expects "a recovery either in 2019 or 2020"

It says pricing pressure will continue to " remain out there for a period of time"

- "despite some stabilization in the price of oil, we have yet to see a floor in the declining demand of deepwater assets" (via Reuters)

Valuations:

The shares trade at a large discount to book value. That is certainly attractive. The current ratio is close to the 2x that I would like to see. However, the large debt levels are a concern.

Dividends:

The company does not have the liquidity to pay a dividend at the current time.

Earnings:

Earnings are expected to be .82 in 2017 and .14 in 2018 (via IBD/ Marketsmith). Again, the deterioration in the earnings outlook could create better opportunities in the future. Lack of earnings strength is another reason I don't see an urgency to purchase the shares at the present time.

Lacking Margin Of Safety:

High debt and weak earnings.

Technical Overview:

The shares have a RSI of (5). The shares have underperformed 95% of the market. This reflects a level of pessimism where opportunities can appear. As we see, the shares are trading near the same level they traded at back in 1995.

Near-term:

We are getting close to an oversold level. However, I do not believe we are there yet.

Potential short squeeze:

The negative sentiment and the large short position could combine to create a short squeeze. However, I still believe the shares will trade lower in the near term.

M&A:

In addition, recent M&A activity in the sector could provide a floor in valuations. Ensco (ESV) is buying rival Atwood Oceanics (ATW) in an all-stock deal valued at ~$839 million.

I don't predict or invest based on potential M&A situations. Typically, in undervalued sectors, M&A is a result of attractive valuations.

Conclusion:

The best course of action is to wait on diamond offshore. The lack of earnings clarity, high debt load, and limited cash flow are concerns for investors. I think it is still too early.

