Catalyst-Driven 30% Capital Gains Opportunity With Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) is a good fundamental value trading at a P/FFO of just 6.2X estimated 2017 FFO. One could also argue that its assets are worth materially more than its enterprise value. These factors, in my opinion, are a good reason to hold the stock long-term as the cash flows will eventually reward the shareholder. SOHO's fundamentally cheap valuation has been present for many years and thoroughly discussed so I want to present a different argument.

Why buy now?

Well, there are a confluence of catalysts in play that could help narrow the gap between SOHO's intrinsic value and its market price. We have consolidated these factors into the list below which we will expound upon in the rest of the article:

Improved portfolio profile New investor interest from the DGI crowd Substantial guidance beat in the works

We anticipate that these factors, in combination, will bring 30% capital gains to SOHO investors within a year.

Improved portfolio profile

Seven years ago, SOHO owned a collection of hotels that were of average quality by the industry standard and significantly below average by REIT standard. With this portfolio, SOHO suffered from increased volatility and its assets were in desperate need of capex. Since that time, SOHO has engaged in aggressive rebranding, renovating and repositioning.

The assets were dealt with according to need. Those with no hope were sold, hotels which were too old were transformatively renovated, and those which underperformed the asset's potential were rebranded. Much of the work has already been done, but there are still some significant changes in SOHO's pipeline.

The Savannah DeSoto's $8.2mm renovation is nearing completion and it is scheduled to convert to an independent boutique hotel in July of 2017. The Crowne Plaza by Hollywood Beach is currently receiving a $6.9mm renovation after which it will change to a DoubleTree Resort scheduled for 4Q17. The Wilmington hotel is currently undergoing an $8.4mm renovation which should finish in March of 2018.

Historical performance of such activity

Renovation is not always a good thing. Sometimes it is a waste of money with low ROIC or worse, it can be thrown into an unsalvageable hotel. We do not see this as the case here since SOHO has generally made good use of its capex. The first quarter conference call revealed SOHO's success in its rebranding. Specifically, the Georgian Terrace and the Whitehall are capturing market share now that they are independent hotels.

According to Dave Folsom,

The Georgian Terrace in Atlanta had a great quarter, with RevPAR increasing 13.3% compared to the market's increase of 4.6%, resulting in an 840 basis point capture of fair share from the competitive set."

He went on to say,

The Whitehall outperformed the market and captured nearly 500 basis points in share, with a 9% gain in RevPAR for the quarter, as the hotel continues to improve after its conversion to an independent last April."

At a portfolio level, SOHO's efforts have resulted in substantially improved RevPAR, up over 50% in the past 7 years.

We are anticipating good things from SOHO's future rebrandings and repositionings.

SOHO now has a collection of strong assets that are worthy of a hotel REIT. Some of its properties, such as the Georgian Terrace and Whitehall are true trophies due to their historical significance and landmark nature. With its new property profile, higher trading multiples are unlocked for SOHO's stock. Other hotel REITs with similar caliber properties trade for about 10X forward FFO.

New investor interest

Hotel REITs and dividend growth investors usually do not mix as this sort of investor seeks slow steady companies that grow the dividend over time and hotel REITs are more volatile. However, I would point out that SOHO has built quite a streak of dividend growth.

Perhaps the operating volatility inherent to hotels will keep the DGI investors away, but I would not be surprised to see some taking a small position. If SOHO can continue this streak for a few more years, I believe it will be an increasing source of new demand for shares and should help the stock price rise over time.

39% payout ratio

Despite quintupling its dividend over the past 5 years and paying a healthy 6.4% yield, SOHO's payout ratio is still quite low at only 39%. To me, this suggests that there is still room to continue growing the dividend and management has indicated that they intend to grow it consistently over time.

Easy guidance and easy comps

SOHO has a rather simplistic way of giving guidance in that it defers to the broader forecasts such as Smith Travel Research [STR]. SOHO merely applies the broad forecasts to its hotels and estimates where revenues would shake out in such a scenario. This can lead to big misses and big beats as it does not account for renovations or other such portfolio activity. Since SOHO's portfolio consists of so few assets, each unique circumstance can have a major impact.

Through much of 2016, SOHO missed its guidance, largely due to STR's RevPAR growth estimates being optimistic and hotels largely missing the forecasted RevPAR growth. This year, however, STR estimates are far weaker which is causing hotels to broadly outperform estimates. Additionally, SOHO has some easy comps which will make its YoY growth larger.

In 2016, 3 assets in particular underperformed relative to their potential: the Whitehall, the Georgian Terrace and the Louisville Sheraton. When a hotel goes independent, it can be very difficult for customers to find since many people shop for a hotel through the brand's loyalty program. There are certain things good hotel operators can do to make up for the reduced visibility, but they take time to implement. As we saw with the strong Q1 performance the Whitehall and Georgian Terrace are now performing well, but they are still below their natural performance. We anticipate 2 years of strong growth for these hotels in particular.

The Louisville Sheraton is a different issue as its underperformance was due to a mix-up that allowed guests to use rewards points to book the hotel during the Kentucky derby. This mistake is unfortunately going to be repeated in 2017 as the loyalty program of the brand has not been changed. However, since the hotel already had the weakness in 2016, it will not have a negative year-over-year change as a result.

SOHO's guidance for 2017 is as follows;

Given the $1.07 to $1.12 FFO guidance, SOHO's first quarter was substantially above guidance. In 1Q17, SOHO earned $0.32 of FFO which annualized to $1.28 is a beat of 16% on the midpoint of guidance.

One may retort this analysis by suggesting that hotel REITs are seasonal, so one cannot simply multiply by 4 to annualize.

I agree, but historically, SOHO's first-quarter FFO is approximately 1/4th of the full year total with the big quarter being the 2nd quarter.

Each spike above corresponds to Q2 of the respective year, with exception to the spike on the right which is 1Q17. This quarter blew previous 1Qs out of the water and sets up for a very nice full year FFO beat.

Moving the needle

With a company as small as SOHO, it does not take much to move the needle. Each hotel accounts for a large portion of the company so single property outperformance can be huge. For example, the 2 properties we think are most likely to outperform are the aforementioned Whitehall and Georgian Terrace which are collectively worth about $110mm, an amount larger than SOHO's entire market cap.

The outperformance of these properties does not require them to do anything special as it is coming off such a low base. Since freshly rebranded properties take a while to ramp up, the outperformance is more analogous to a car speeding up to merge onto a highway. I believe the market has falsely registered the current performance as the runrate, so the natural ramp-up will impress.

A bonus opportunity

SOHO acquired the operations of the Hyde Resort which could prove to be a very high cap rate proposition. Since SOHO does not own the property, its initial investment was minimal at $4.8mm.

SOHO collects a fee on condo rentals and sales which appear under a bucket item of "other operating departments" on the quarterly earnings reports, so it is unclear how much revenue comes from the Hyde. With the line item coming in over $3mm, even a small portion of this would represent a strong cap rate on the $4.8mm acquisition.

Beyond whatever direct revenues SOHO gets, we suspect it has substantial synergy benefits to the Hollywood Crowne Plaza as it is proximal. When the condominium rentals are fully booked on a given night, SOHO can send overflow directly to its other property. At this point, our analysis of the Hyde is somewhat speculative, but we like it strategically.

Fair value

These catalysts are already working to some extent as SOHO has outperformed the market.

Yet SOHO remains significantly discounted to fair value with a multiple about 3-4 turns lower than peers with similar RevPAR. Given SOHO's small size we do not think the gap will close entirely, but it would be reasonable for it to trade at 7X 2017 FFO. Since we are estimating about $1.20 of FFO, this translates to fair value of $8.40 or about 30% upside from today's price.

It could be argued that this price target is conservative as a 7X multiple would still make SOHO cheaper than every other hotel REIT except the Ashfords (which have a unique problem).

While my $1.20 estimate is above consensus at $1.09, it is below the first-quarter runrate so I think it is well within the realm of likelihood.

Risks and concerns

In my opinion, the 2 greatest risks to SOHO are tropical storms and Zika as these would deter travel to SOHO's Southeastern hotels. Physical property damage can be made up for with insurance but anticipatory cancellations cannot. Since so many of SOHO's properties are in the hurricane region, the impact for SOHO is larger than it is for most other hotel REITs.

The Bottom Line

SOHO is cheap on an FFO multiple basis and relative to its asset value as it has been for years. Presently, there are enough catalysts in play that we think the valuation gap could close in the near term. SOHO represents a value play with 30% upside potential within a year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOHO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

