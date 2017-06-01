GameStop Bankrupt Without A Model Change?

The churn-and-burn business model will bring the company down faster than the macro environment keeps it up.

What was previously a smooth-flowing stock in GameStop (NYSE:GME) is now a mess of gaps and interday jumps:

Patterns like this imply investor indecision - a tug-of-war between the bulls and bears. And in many such cases, when one side finally prevails, the stock begins an equally victorious rally (or selloff). Technicals can help us determine which way the stock will move in the short-term.

It is tempting to start with the technicals to make sense of what the stock is telling us. However, I think the short-term movements of GameStop are not only going to be insignificant but also should be excluded from our analysis so we can focus on the more important issue, which is a long-term issue. Several long-term issues, actually, but I think in this article, I will be able to convince you that these issues are easily summarized as "not optimistic."

All you need to predict GameStop's future is a time machine. Actually, scratch that: You merely need to have a memory that spans roughly five years. Do you remember Blockbuster?

GameStop Is Blockbuster

Well Blockbuster is GameStop. Or GameStop is Blockbuster. You get the picture.

At least I hope you get the picture. Better business models, such as direct-via-mail and on-demand ousted the Blockbuster business model. Perhaps there was a chance for the company to adapt, but it never seized the opportunity, and the rest is history.

I want to make a direct comparison and say that just as Blockbuster was ousted by Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), GameStop is soon to be ousted by Steam - or Valve, more appropriately, the company that owns Steam. The company is private but certainly worth tens of billions of dollars, considering their annual revenue is already in the billions. But the comparison, which I will continue, does have on major flaw, which I will mention after the comparison.

The Last Hope for GameStop: Evolution

Netflix knew how to pivot. It knew that the on-demand model was superior to the in-your-mail model and thus switched over. It knew that original content would keep it exclusive and allow it to fight off incoming competitors.

Valve is acting just as Netflix was. The company listens to its audience. It provides no questions asked refunds as long as you've played under two hours of a purchased game. It acts as a platform for exclusive games through its ease-of-use for indie developers.

Recently, gamers have been disappointed with the seemingly large drop-off in quality in the "indie" or "greenlight" or "early access" games allowed on Steam. Valve is listening and currently working on changes to raise the barrier to entry. The point here is not that Valve is great but that Valve is doing precisely what GameStop is not.

Anti-Consumer Practices Only Succeed for Monopolies

GameStop's policies are notoriously anti-consumer. Every point of contact contains some marketing scheme or pushy salespeople suggesting useless pre-orders that serve only the purpose to lock up your cash before you obtain the product. Blockbuster acted similarly on the back-end, requiring late-fee payments that went beyond the cost of the actual product (if purchased) before the membership would be re-validated.

Blockbuster developed its policies by pushing out the mom-and-pop video stores and developing a monopoly on the market. It failed to see that the monopoly was not eternal, which gave way for innovators to eat up market share. GameStop is in Blockbuster's position, circa 2010.

You only need check possible competitors' statements to see this. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) wants to compete with Valve in the PC market; no mention of GameStop. Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) sees a major problem in working around Steam to connect its gamers, using its Battle.net instead.

GameStop Does Not Offer Diversification or a Monopoly

The monopoly holder is Valve. GameStop merely has physical real estate. But investors who want to invest in gaming see little choice. They can either invest in individual game producers, such as ATVI or Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), or "get diversification" via GameStop.

But an investment in GameStop for the sake of diversification is like investing in Blockbuster for the same reason. Yes, a big Disney (NYSE:DIS) hit will move video tapes from the shelves and bring in revenue, but are we not ignoring the opportunity cost? I fail to see how an investment in Blockbuster is reasonable, just as I fail to see why any investor's long-term thesis on GameStop is anything but bearish.

But I did mention a flaw. The flaw in this comparison is that the gaming industry is growing. And that alone can keep GameStop afloat longer than it should be.

A Rising Tide…

The increasing popularity of games is certainly going to lead to more sales at every node in the market. GameStop has brand recognition and physical presence. Much like how Blockbuster ran out the local VHS rental places, GameStop has scared off the places I used to buy games as a child - but that's a sign of the company's aggressive business tactics.

The problem is not the underlying business model. The problem is the presence of alternatives, the lack of adaptation, and the soiling of the past relations it had with young gamers (who now happen to be older gamers, not non-gamers, and have much more disposable income).

While the uninformed parents of young gamers might see GameStop in the local mall as the only safe choice to get the hottest new game, the savvy "older" gamers, in their 20s, 30s, and beyond only use GameStop in the stories of negative experiences they share with one another. When I was a young gamer, I didn't have the Steam option, but I can still pinpoint the time I quit patronizing GameStop. (It was when they tacked on a year-long subscription to a magazine to my credit card purchase without my knowledge. Or was it when they refused to service me after I told them I wouldn't be giving them my address and other contact information?)

A Churn and Burn Business Model

Look, I cannot argue against the business model. Buying up children's' used games at 10% of the retail price and then reselling them at 75% of the retail price is certainly profitable. So is using the old mailing list methods of taking money up-front to know how much stock to order. And the collection of customer information to use in solicitations…

These are all great tactics at the front-end or when customers are uninformed. But the children who continue playing games into adolescence - that 20% who spend the 80% - are not going to have any brand loyalty to GameStop. This will kill GameStop.

But so will Steam, the adaptive alternative. And so will the gaming industry itself, which will likely ditch the physical format entirely at the end of this generation (roughly 2020). Nearly everyone in the industry wants this, as the lack of physical copies means no reselling - every copy played would be purchased from the top down individually, leading to more revenue for everyone except GameStop.

Conclusion

If I'm wrong and GameStop is still here in 2020, it is because the company pivoted - it is not because of staying power, moat, brand loyalty, high margins. But I don't think GameStop will be here in 2020. And that is why I'm writing this article.

While investors are struggling over what to make of the most recent earnings report and the gappy trading, they are zooming in when they should be zooming out and looking forward. Still, I feel the earnings report can tell us some interesting facts about the company's current state. I use my proprietary software that I'm currently building a natural language process (NYSEMKT:NLP) startup around to extract from earnings reports the sentiment and tone of both management and investors; let's run it on GME.

Running My Earnings NLP Software on GME

Oddly enough, GameStop's most recent earnings call was highly positive. It was 50% more positive than its average, based on the tone analysis, which dissects the earnings call sentence-by-sentence, scoring each sentence. Despite the positive earnings call, the stock hasn't rallied; investors are not buying the management-pushed hype.

One thing I found interesting about this call is that the positivity was high but not matched with high clarity. Research on the correlations between earnings calls and future stock price has shown that a positive tone is only bullish for the stock if it is matched with clarity. When we see positivity matched with vagueness, the stock tends to fall in the months following the earnings report - bad news for GameStop.

Extracting some of the more interesting statements from the earnings call gives us a quick but efficient look at the wordy call. My software found the below sentences to be some of the more interesting. Below are representative statements from the call, all having implications for the future of GameStop:

" Our relationship with AT&T is very strong and we recently met with the AT&T senior team here in our offices to understand and align with their growth plans this year."

-Positive but vague sentiment from management

"Pre-owned sales declined 6.2% during the quarter, slightly outperforming new software."

-Clarity, but found with bad news; "outperforming" is a red-herring, a positive word used to describe a negative situation - both pre-owned sales and new software declined.

"Just to clarify, we've closed 2% to 3% of our video game store base during each of the past 6 years as part of a strategy to optimize our store footprint."

-Negative acts portrayed as positive. However, some investors might actually find rational in this; nevertheless, the statement shows management's habit of positive framing of negative or objective facts.

Suggested Trade

When GameStop goes the way of Blockbuster, the only difference in my analogy will be that in retrospect some people actually had good memories of Blockbuster. But we can make good memories of our own by profiting via a short position aided by options. Through options, we can take the short side, be leveraged, and hedge our risk.

Consider buying cheap, at-the-money put options two months out to ride negative news downward for the previous month (the extra time till expiration saves you from too much theta decay). Here's one for the upcoming month:

Buy Jul21 $23 put

To get my earnings predictions, join Exposing Earnings

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.