Bitcoin: Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Many of you have probably been following Bitcoin. I thought I would write about it since it is kind of at a crossroads, and I have been doing a lot of research on the subject lately. I have included charts of Bitcoin in the newsletter in the past because I feel there is a link between Bitcoin and gold. The link is that they are both hedges for fiat currency. I have always considered gold as an alternative to the dollar. I feel the same way about Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is not a tulip mania. This is a new software application with a powerful use case - an alternate currency. It could be just as significant as Facebook, which is ubiquitous throughout the world.

For those of you who do not know what Bitcoin is, here is a basic explanation. Someone named Satoshi Nakamoto, which is an alias for an unknown person or group, released Bitcoin in 2009. It is an open-source software application based on something called a blockchain.

The blockchain is a digital ledger that contains who owns bitcoins and all of the transactions. The strength of the blockchain is that it has 256 encryption and has never been hacked. It is considered secure.

The beauty of Bitcoin is how the bitcoins are created. It is done by something called proof of work, which is essentially a difficult math problem. This is called mining, and anyone can do it. However, currently only 3500 bitcoins are created daily. That means all of the miners are competing against each other to solve these math problems. It requires a significant amount of computer processing power to generate a single bitcoin, and this requires a lot of electricity. For this reason, most miners own a building full of computers.

The 3500 bitcoins that are created daily limits how many bitcoins are in circulation. Currently there are about 16 million bitcoins, and the maximum is 21 million bitcoins. About every 4 years, the number of bitcoins created daily drops in half. This means that in 2020, the number created daily will drop to around 1750. It will take about 100 years to reach 21 million.

Below is the Bitcoin chart. You will see that the price doubled from March through May. The reason why is because demand can easily outstrip supply. With only 3500 new coins created daily, the price will rise if people have to buy them from existing owners of Bitcoin.

So, miners create the bitcoins, but how do you buy them and get them on the blockchain? Transactions are completed using a Bitcoin network of user nodes. When you try to buy or sell bitcoin it is validated and confirmed using a random number of user nodes. A user node is a computer on the Internet with Bitcoin software installed. There are currently about 7,500 user nodes around the world.

Whereas miners are paid for both generating bitcoins and for transactions, user nodes are not. The only benefit of running a user node is to be involved in shaping the direction of Bitcoin development. By running a user node you get to help decide which version of Bitcoin software is used.

Bitcoin is completely decentralized. There is no Bitcoin organization or location of Bitcoin computers. Anyone can join as a miner or user node. This creates a bit of mess when the software needs to be improved or enhanced. Satoshi created a system of consensus for enhancements, but he also allowed the potential for splitting the blockchain into two software versions. The Bitcoin community calls this splitting, soft forks and hard forks.

A hard fork is when the blockchain is inherited by two different versions of Bitcoin software, without the possibility of a later date merging. This can be a nuclear option, where you literally create a new alt-coin. These two Bitcoins will compete against each other from that day forward. Normally, a hard fork is done on purpose, and one of the software versions is killed off.

A soft fork is done with the expectation that a consensus will be obtained by the Bitcoin community (user nodes and miners). Thus, you do not get two competing software versions. These forks are done with the intention of merging the forks together. These types of soft forks are considered to be backwards compatible since they are supposed to merge.

I was under the impression that soft forks do not split the blockchain, but that's not true. A soft fork can indeed create a split, and once the blockchain is split, you can get a big mess. The split creates two versions of the Bitcoin software, with each version inheriting the blockchain.

When a soft fork is done and there is no consensus, user nodes and miners are supposed to revert to the original code. However, two bad things can happen when no consensus is reached. First, during the split, your wallet needs to support both software versions in the event you make a transaction. Second, user nodes and miners need to revert back to the original code. If they do not revert, then they essentially turn a soft fork in to a hard fork and create a new alt-coin.

If you've read this far, the explanation of how Bitcoin works is over, and now we get to the interesting and important stuff. Never before has the Bitcoin community been in such a state of conflict. This conflict is about how to fix it's two most pressing problems: high transaction fees and low transaction speed.

Both the user nodes and Bitcoin developers want to deploy something called segwit to resolve these scaling issues. The problem is that the miners, who make all the money, have refused. The miners want to do an agreed upon hard fork to expand the blocksize, so they can make more money. The miners want a compromise: you get segwit and we get a larger blocksize.

The problem is that the user nodes and developers don't trust the miners and do not want to risk a hard fork. The user nodes are trying to pre-empt the miners and implement something called BIP 148 to deploy segwit. However, it is a soft fork without the miners consensus and creates the potential for a blockchain split.

Thus, we have a huge conflict on how to resolve the scaling issues. The potential for a blockchain split is quite real. The miners tried to get consensus on a new version of Bitcoin called Bitcoin unlimited. However, the user nodes and developers told them no because it did not contain segwit. Now the user nodes and developers are trying to push BIP 148 with segwit. The miners are saying no, unless they also get a blocksize increase using a hard fork.

On August 1st, the user nodes are threatening to release BIP 148. They are trying to force the miners to jump on board and accept this enhancement. However, if the miners do not, then we will have two versions of Bitcoin. In theory, this is a harmless soft fork. However, it could turn into a hard fork, or we could revert back to the current version and BIP 148 dies.

One way or another, Bitcoin needs to address its scaling issues. Currently it costs about $2 for a transaction and it take 20 minutes or longer for a transaction to be confirmed. Plus, the transaction fees and confirmation times are increasing. This will kill Bitcoin because competing alt-coins will solve these issues and become more popular.

What is ironic, is that segwit has the potential to reduce transaction fees substantially. This opens the door for Bitcoin to become the world's number one digital transaction currency. It could be huge. You would think the Bitcoin community could come to an agreement. I think the reason Bitcoin is jumping in price is that people believe Bitcoin will fix its scaling issues and see its potential.

The uncertainty surrounding Bitcoin is if segwit will get deployed, or how the scaling issue will be addressed. This creates the potential for the blockchain to be inherited by two competing Bitcoin versions. That kind of uncertainty is going to exist over the next few months, especially in June and July.

Because of uncertainty, I think the upside for Bitcoin is somewhat limited in the near term until we know the outcome of segwit. I also think the downside potential in the near term is significant. My guess is that we could easily see Bitcoin drop to $1500 or lower as this uncertainty continues. And if we get a messy blockchain fork, it could go much lower. This Bitcoin community squabble is quite real and tenacious.

Besides these scaling issues and potential forks, governments are still a threat to Bitcoin. However, banks are going to bring out crypto-currencies using blockchains very soon. It won't exactly be fair if they single-out Bitcoin as illegal and let banks have their own crypto-currency. People will scream. Plus, Japan has legalized Bitcoin as a payment method, with 300,000 businesses expected to adopt it in 2017. I don't think Bitcoin is going away in Japan. If Japan has Bitcoin, so will many other countries.

Note: Crypto-currency and alt-coins are the terms used to describe these new Internet digital currencies. Crypto is short for cryptography, which is the art of solving codes. This is how the miners work.

I could see the USA and Europe teaming up to outlaw Bitcoin, but that would leave China and the rest of the world still using it. To kill Bitcoin, you would need dozens of countries all working together to form laws making it illegal. I suppose the G-7 or the G-20 could attempt to outlaw it, but that seems like a long shot. Each country would need to pass their own laws. Is Bitcoin so disruptive that they would all do such a thing?

As long as Bitcoin is allowed anywhere in the world, it will exist. Killing it and forcing it to zero will be incredibly difficult. So far, only China and Japan have adopted Bitcoin in a big way. China is where most of the mining and bitcoin buying is occurring. The next countries likely to adopt Bitcoin will be India, Europe, the USA, Russia, Australia, and Indonesia. This will happen over the next couple of years. If they are going to kill Bitcoin, they better hurry.

The reason I became bullish on Bitcoin was when China regulated their exchanges and forced them to charge transaction fees for trades. Instead of outlawing Bitcoin, China actually strengthened it in 2016. More regulations are coming, but it will only legitimize Bitcoin. There are many crypto-currencies around the world. Are they going to outlaw all of them and then let the banks or other financial institutions issue a crypto-currency? That doesn't seem logical to me. Once we see a bank issue a crypto-currency, that will be the sign that they are here to stay.

Do not underestimate the degree of disruption that is still possible with a blockchain split. Buying Bitcoin is clearly not a slam dunk investment. As I previously mentioned, it will not be easy to resolve the scaling issues. And these scaling issues continue to escalate and must be addressed soon.

As a Bitcoin owner, I am very concerned about how the scaling problem will be addressed. This could go either way. We could get a clean solution, or we could get a messy one. Moreover, the outcome of messy one is unknown. It is not inconceivable that we could have two or even three versions of Bitcoin, with each version having a different valuation! And, which version will your wallet support? Did I say it could get messy?

So, is Bitcoin a buy, sell, or hold? If segwit gets deployed smoothly without a split into two competing bitcoins, then it is buy. With a smooth deployment of segwit, Bitcoin has the potential to go to the moon. My target is $100,000 with segwit and only one version of Bitcoin. If Bitcoin continues growing at a 12% to 13% monthly rate (it's current monthly growth rate since July 2010 at 5 cents), it will be around $250,000 by 2020. That target seems a bit high, but $100,000 seems reachable.

If the scaling issues are not resolved smoothly and quickly, then the outcome for Bitcoin could be disastrous. However, because of the huge upside potential, the play here is probably to hold your Bitcoin until segwit is resolved. It could get messy, but as De Niro said in Heat, "It's worth the stretch". If you are a conservative investor and like to take your profits, then now is probably a good time. Actually, the right time was at $2700, but that ship has sailed. If you do bail, you an always get back in after segwit is resolved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.