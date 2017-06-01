More Pain Ahead For GE?

I have been bearish on General Electric (NYSE:GE) due to the opaqueness of its earnings and business model. Deutsche Bank recently downgraded the company for similar reasons:

The company officially walked away from its "$2.00+" EPS framework for 2018 - citing tougher markets, even though the global economy has been strengthening

over the past year ... We believe $2.00, up > 21% yoy, to be unrealistic, even as just a high point in the range. In turn, assuming GE does not present a 20c + 2018 EPS guidance range, the company's framework for earnings remains too high, in our opinion. Inch writes that he considers "GE overvalued given weak earnings quality and the wide gap between non-cash and cash earning," and maintained his target price of $24 and Sell rating.

Overall sentiment has turned negative for the former bellwether. GE is down about 8% Y/Y despite a rise in broader financial markets due to expected corporate tax cuts from President Trump. I believe there is more pain ahead for the following reasons:

Industrial Production Remains Anemic

After divesting its financing arm GE Capital, GE lost a major engine for growth and a natural hedge against the cyclicality of its industrial segment. Now all that remains is a hodge podge of industrial businesses subjected to the vagaries of the global economy. U.S. industrial production rose 1% from March to April - the fastest rise since February 2014.

Factory, mining and utility output all rose. That will likely bode well short-term. Since the Financial Crisis industrial production peaked in Q4 2014, just after QE ended. Increases in oil drilling due to OPEC supply cuts and U.S. infrastructure investing could cause spikes in industrial production. However, Sans QE, industrial production and GE's long-term prospects could be bleak.

In Q1 revenue grew for every segment except Oil & Gas and Energy Connections; total revenue grew 1% Y/Y and organic orders were up about 7%. Segment profit grew 9% Y/Y due to an uptick in profit margins from 13% to 14%. GE has the potential to generate outsized profit growth through margin expansion, but it needs the top line to keep growing. With President Trump's infrastructure spending plan likely delayed until 2018 I do not envision that happening.

China Headwinds

For industrial conglomerates like GE and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) China has long been considered fertile territory for growth. The challenge has been to compete in China without transferring key technology to their Chinese venture partners. Asia represents about 6% of GE's total revenues. Asia was expected grow at a faster clip than other regions. GE has made significant investments in China in the area of medical equipment, aviation and power generation. Now the challenge could be declining growth in China.

Moody's recently downgraded China's foreign currency issuer ratings to A1 from Aa3; Moody's expects the country's financial strength to erode as country-wide debt expands and growth slows. China has waffled between curbing speculation in its property markets by tamping down credit, to providing stimulus to its industrial sector to keep up the illusion of economic growth.

One could say the same for the U.S. and several other countries. The caveat is that China's debt-to-GDP is now around 170%. China is the biggest buyer of oil and other commodities that drive mining and manufacturing activities; a slowing China would not be good for industrials. It would also remove another potential catalyst from GE. In a market buoyed by low interest rates and animal spirits pursuant to President Trump's economic policies, "sentiment" is important. Potential China headwinds could create negative sentiment for GE's story.

Takeaway

Prior to Jeffrey Immelt's regime GE was known for delivering consistent earnings growth and for buying into the next growth industry. In my opinion, GE's competitive advantage dissipated after it shuttered GE Capital. Sentiment has buoyed the stock for some time, but expected China headwinds will likely change cause the narrative to turn negative. There is more pain ahead for GE. Avoid the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.