Mid-Con Energy Partners: Gradually Building Value

Mid-Con's estimated value at $50 oil is around $2.50 per unit by the end of 2018.

Failing that, a temporary relaxation of the covenant shoud be fairly easy to get. Lenders appear much more comfortable about energy producer risk levels now compared to early 2016.

However, I think Mid-Con can figure out a relatively painless way to get that ratio to stay under 4.0x.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) made it through its Spring 2017 borrowing base redetermination without any trouble, while OPEC extended its supply cuts by another nine months as expected. While there was some disappointment that more was not done, if oil stays around $50, Mid-Con should be okay in the long run. Mid-Con will come very close to tripping the 4.0x debt to EBITDAX covenant for its credit facility at $50 oil during the rest of 2017, but I believe that this will be manageable as long as oil doesn't fall much further.

Borrowing Base

Mid-Con's credit facility borrowing base was reaffirmed at $140 million recently, while its next borrowing base redetermination is scheduled for October. Mid-Con continues to reduce its outstanding debt, and I don't believe that the borrowing base limit will prove to be a factor by itself in the future. However, the debt to EBITDAX covenant on the credit facility is something that an eye should be kept on.

Credit Facility Covenant

Mid-Con's credit facility requires it to maintain a debt to EBITDAX ratio of no more than 4.0x. At current strip prices, it looks like Mid-Con will end 2017 at just above 4.0x.

Mid-Con's production is approximately 93.5% oil, which results in an estimate of $61.7 million in oil and gas revenue at the midpoint of Mid-Con's production guidance and $50 WTI oil and $3.15 Henry Hub natural gas for the full year (a combination of actual prices to date and roughly $49.25 oil for the rest of the year).

It appears that Mid-Con's oil and gas differentials have been narrowing in recent quarters, so I've assumed a $3 oil differential and a $0.10 gas differential, roughly in-line with the past couple quarters.

After factoring in Mid-Con's negative hedge value from its deferred put premiums, that gives us an estimate of $57.0 million in revenue for 2017.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 1,279,781 $47.00 $60.1 Natural Gas 533,813 $3.05 $1.6 Hedge Value -$4.7 Total $57.0

I also believe that Mid-Con's lease operating expenses should come in towards the lower end of its guidance range. Mid-Con's lease operating expenses were $15.31 per BOE in Q1 2017 and that should decline slightly as production increases during the rest of 2017. I believe $15 per BOE is a reasonable estimate for full year lease operating expenses as a result. Mid-Con's cash G&A also should decline marginally from 2016's $5.7 million level.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $20.5 Production Taxes $3.3 Cash G&A $5.5 Interest Expense $4.4 Preferred Distributions $2.0 Capital Expenditures $13.0 Total $48.7

This results in an estimate of $27.7 million EBITDAX in 2017 for the covenant test. Mid-Con is projected to generate $8.3 million in positive cash flow during 2017, which would bring its outstanding debt down to $113.7 million by the end of the year. This would result in an estimated debt to EBITDAX ratio of 4.1x.

This is close enough to 4.0x that Mid-Con can probably find a way to get its ratio under 4.0x with $49 to $50 oil during the rest of 2017. Another $0.6 million EBITDAX or $3 million in debt reduction would keep Mid-Con compliant. If oil stays near current levels, I also believe that Mid-Con could get covenant relief from its lenders if needed. The level of concern from lenders about energy companies is much lower now than in early 2016 when bond prices for many producers fell sharply.

After 2017, Mid-Con's debt to EBITDAX ratio should fall below 4.0x again due to the minimal amount of deferred put premiums in 2018.

Valuation

Mid-Con is growing production modestly (from the end of 2016 to the end of 2017) and looks capable of continuing to grow production at $50 oil while also paying down debt. As an example, at 4,000 BOEPD in 2019, Mid-Con should be able to deliver around $34 million EBITDA at $50 oil. Mid-Con's debt should be reduced to around $100 million at the end of 2018, so a 6x EV to forward EBITDA multiple suggests that Mid-Con could be worth around $2.50 per unit at the end of 2018 with $50 oil.

Conclusion

With Mid-Con's borrowing base reaffirmed at $140 million and OPEC agreeing to extend supply cuts, it appears that Mid-Con can continue unimpeded on its current course of paying down debt and modestly increasing production. Mid-Con's credit facility covenant could come into play at the end of the year, but the overall situation appears manageable at near $50 oil. Mid-Con previously ran into credit facility issues at a time of panic about oil prices and bankruptcies. Stable, but mediocre prices (such as near $50 oil) won't result in the same issues and it looks like OPEC is at least attempting to avoid another oil price meltdown.

Prolonged $50 oil won't result in Mid-Con being particularly exciting, but Mid-Con should be able to increase its value gradually at that oil price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

