Oil: No Emotions, Only Facts And Numbers

By the end of the current year, OPEC’s share of the global oil production will decrease to the level of 2014 year-end.

Apparently, OPEC's actions won’t be able to ensure the reduction of OECD commercial oil stocks to the level below five-year average.

In the context of supply and demand balance, the current price of oil corresponds to the fundamentally sound level.

Eventually, commodity market is managed by supply and demand balance, and not by declarations and emotions of its participants. In this view, I would like to assess the perspective of the oil market after the 172nd OPEC meeting.

A few words about the current state of the oil market.

The accumulated stocks are a good indicator of commodity market balance because they are sensitive to changes in both supply and demand.

If we look at the history of changes in quarterly average Brent prices depending on the level of closing commercial oil stocks in OECD countries, we'll get the model that allows accessing the fundamentally sound oil price with acceptable accuracy - at least the results of the last four quarters are within the confidence interval:

According to this model, the commercial oil stocks in OECD countries at the end of the first quarter of 2017 correspond to the average Brent price at the level of $48.

However, the stocks do not reflect the changes in the demand; therefore, I prefer to use the number of days of forward consumption in OECD (stocks divided by daily oil consumption) as the base oil market balance indicator. It is interesting that in this case the current balanced Brent price is also $48, which is only $4 below the current value (within the natural volatility):

So, we assume that the current market price of oil more or less corresponds to the fundamentally sound price. What's next?

On May 25, OPEC and independent oil producers announced the prolongation of the agreement on the limitation of oil production until April 2018, claiming that accumulated commercial oil stocks in OECD countries (3013 million barrels) are still above the average five-year level (2790 million barrels). It is worth noting that if commercial oil stocks decline to the target level designated by OPEC, then, judging by the first model, the fundamentally sound Brent price will rise to the level of $85 per barrel. But not everything in the garden is rosy.

Analyzing OPEC's outlook for 2017 relative to the changes in supply and demand in the global oil market and assuming that OPEC's oil production will remain at the level of Q1 of the current year, we get the following picture:

As you can see, the oil deficit can occur only in Q3 and Q4, while, during the whole Q2, the excess of production above consumption will remain.

If we consider the optimistic scenario and assume that the probable deficit in the second half of the year is covered solely by commercial stocks of OECD countries, then the stocks, as a result, will be reduced by about 100 million barrels. Thus, given the surplus in the second quarter, by the end of the year, we will probably see a decline in OECD commercial oil stocks to the level of 2940 million barrels, which is still significantly above the five-year average.

You should also not forget that even this modest reduction could be threatened by the production growth in the countries which have not joined the initiative of OPEC. Thus, in March, the representatives of OPEC predicted the daily production in non-OPEC countries to increase by 0.44 million barrels by 2017 year-end, and in May - already by 0.9 million barrels - the trend is obvious.

However, if we assume that by Q4 the OECD stocks decline at least to 2950 million barrels, and the daily oil consumption in OECD countries (according to OPEC) rises to 47.3 million barrels, the number of days of forward consumption in OECD will decline to 62.4 days, which, according to the second model, indicates the balanced Brent price at the level of $65.

So, fundamentally, we have all preconditions to expect that by the end of the year, the average Brent price will exceed the level of $60. However, I have no confidence that the price will settle at this level. It scares me to think that, as a result of this oil market rebalancing, OPEC's share of the global oil production by the end of 2017 may fall to 32.8%, which is very close to the level of the end of the year 2014 - the informal start date of the standoff between OPEC and the U.S. shale oil producers.

This means that the agreement on limiting oil production just as it is now most likely will not be extended beyond April 2018, because neither Saudi Arabia nor Russia will passively watch the United States actively ramping up its oil production along with the revitalization of its shale oil industry.

I also tend to believe that a key reason why Saudi Arabia willingly agreed to the prolongation of the agreement on limiting oil production is the desire not to balance the market, but to ensure the success of the forthcoming IPO of the state oil company Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO), the capitalization of which will directly depend on the oil prices. Once the IPO is completed, Saudi Arabia will most likely become less flexible.

The Brent-WTI spread is staying at the level of $2, and I see no reasons for sudden changes in this indicator. Therefore, applying all of the aforesaid to the price dynamics of The United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA: USO) (a fund that tracks the price of Sweet Light Crude Oil), I expect the fund price to reduce to $9.6 in the next two months, and then to gradually increase to $11 by the end of 2017.

As for the iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA: OIL), I expect the index price to reduce to $4.8 by July and then to gradually increase to $6 by the end of 2017.

Putting It All Together

I expect that by the end of the second half of the year the oil market may still expect another wave of price reduction amid the continued growth of global oil stocks. The prices are most likely to increase only in the second half of the year, along with the facts confirming that the long-awaited deficit is finally reached. However, the prices are unlikely to rise substantially above the current year's maximum, as the uncertainty of the situation after April 2018 will put pressure on the fragile market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.