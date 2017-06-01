Risk Arbitrage Today: Higher Bid For NXP Semi?

NXP Semiconductors

The slow buzz around Netherlands-based NXP Semiconductors' (NASDAQ:NXPI) merger with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) got a lot louder on Wednesday. According to Bloomberg, citing sources, activist Elliott Management Corp and two other large NXPI shareholders are trying to convince NXPI's management to try to get QCOM to raise its $110-per-share offer.

NXPI is a hot company since they supply more chips to the automotive industry than any other company. The union of technology and cars has been growing at a rapid rate.

Although the merger isn't expected to be completed until the end of the year, NXPI's stock price has now climbed just inches from the $110 level.

Approvals from NXPI shareholders and HSR are already in the checked column but China and EU are among a slew of regulatory approvals still needed. EU will make its decision by next Friday.

Of course a minimum number of shares tendered is also required for the deal to happen. That number is 80% though there is a clause is the tender offer than could lower that figure.

Purchaser, with NXP's prior written consent (not to be unreasonably withheld conditioned or delayed), may reduce the required threshold to a percentage not less than 70%-NXPI's tender offer filing, November 18,2016

Technology stocks have been on quite a roll since NXPI signed its all-cash deal, leaving NXPI out of the current technology rally. That is a large part of the argument Elliot and some shareholders are making for a higher bid. The final tender is likely several months away and a lot can happen before then. Will the overall market continue higher or face a correction? Same for the semiconductor stocks.

There have been rumors of a higher bid. But where is the other bidder? It has been more than seven months and no other company has surfaced. It isn't easy to find acquirers when the target is a large cap company. It's just the law of large numbers. This is the largest deal in the history of the chip industry after all. NXPI's enterprise value is approximately $47 billion.

Westar Energy

The Westar Energy (NYSE:WR)-Great Plains (NYSE:GXP) merger is alive and well. Well, it isn't dead anyway. On Tuesday, the companies did extend the current end date by six months to November 30. That's an encouraging sign signifying that both companies still believe in the merger.

The companies have been discussing, and they continue to explore the possibility of a revised transaction. Westar and Great Plains will have to file a brand new application if they decide to move forward.

Last week, the companies had their request to have extra time to petition the Kansas Corporation Commission regarding the commission's denial of the proposed merger denied. That news was likely not a surprise to Westar and Great Plains.

In rejecting the deal last month, the Commission reasoned the proposed transaction was too risky because the excessive acquisition premium called into question Great Plains' ability to service the transaction-incurred debt, leaving them with little margin for error to maintain its investment grade rating.

By paying with more stock and less cash, there would be less debt to take on for GXP and a much improved chance of getting approval from the KCC. The challenge will be to find the right mix of stock and cash to appease regulators and both companies' shareholders.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Mead Johnson's (NYSE:MJN) shareholders voted to approve their merger with England's Reckitt Benckiser Group on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, Reckitt Benckiser's shareholders approved the deal in London.

Closing of the transaction is still subject to approval from China. The companies expect to close the deal late in June or early in Q3. Mead will pay its regular dividend of .4125 cents per share to shareholders of record at the end of the business day on June 20. If the merger is completed on or before June 20, no dividend will be paid.

Mead holders will receive $90 per share in cash assuming the deal closes.

Tuesday's Pre-Arbs

Each week, we will highlight a stock or two that have been rumored to be bought. Likely, it will be companies that have been exploring strategic alternatives. We keep a database of these pre-arb deals, with the trick being compartmentalizing which ones will end in deals and which won't. Today, let's look at Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF).

Reuters reported on Thursday that Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) has contacted Pinnacle Foods, to express interest in acquiring them.

Reuters, citing sources says Conagra's approach to Pinnacle Foods took place in the last few weeks. The source cautioned that Pinnacle may not engage with Conagra and if they don't, Conagra may not pursue the potential tie-up further. The news lifted PF to an all-time high.

In 2014, Pinnacle had a deal to sell itself to Hillshire Brands for $4.3 billion, but it never closed.

