Aimia Offers Deep Value For Investors With High Risk Tolerance

Investment Summary

The Air Canada contract non-renewal news has cost Aimia (OTCPK:GAPFF) 70% of market capitalization. More importantly, Aimia's business strategy and financial outlook have been called into question. The market is rightfully pricing in a dramatic change in member base behaviour that should lead to a significant reduction in free cash flow when materialized. However, I believe the indiscriminate selling in Aimia's common stock has created opportunities for the bargain hunters with high risk tolerance.

The overall investment thesis is based on (1) my belief that Aimia's asset is undervalued and (2) Aimia has the resource to defend a period of redemption runs.

In the best-case scenario, Aimia doesn't experience the level of redemption feared by the market and Aimia exits its equity investment through a successful liquidity event. In this case, I see the stock double in the next 12 to 24 months along with any dividend collected.(1)

In the worst-case scenario, the liquidity event takes much longer to materialize and major credit card partners signal that they won't renew their contracts when they come due in 2023. The stock could drop back to $2.00/share with low probability of recovering in the near term.

Everything Points To Lower Future FCF

The Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) news impacts Aimia's free cash flow profile negatively with three factors at play - (1) an increase in cost of rewards, (2) a decline in Gross Billings and (3) a lower realized breakage. (If these terms sound unfamiliar to you, please read the last section of the article "A Primer on Loyalty Program.")

Cost of Rewards Will Jump Up Post-2020

The existing AC contract gives Aimia a significant cost advantage. Through what's called a Round-trip Fixed Mileage Flight Rewards (previously known as ClassicFlight Rewards), Aimia has access to 8% of AC's seat capacity at a deep discount when Aeroplan members redeem their points for flights. This cost advantage is going away with the expiry of the AC contract. Although it's unclear who is going to be Aimia's anchor redemption partner after 2020, one thing is for certain - Aimia won't be able to replace the Classic Flight Reward program with similar economics.

As a result, Aimia's cost of rewards, which is the major component of the cost of goods sold (COGS) on the income statement, is going to increase to result in lower free cash flow. To be clear, the cost of rewards is not a present concern as the financial impact only comes after the contract expiry in 2020.

Declining Gross Billing is a Vicious Cycle

Gross Billing, the major source of Aimia's cash inflow, has been declining over the past 2 years and the trend is more likely to accelerate than reverse in the near future. Without the discounted airplane tickets from AC, Aeroplan loses a foundational part of its value proposition. Aeroplan members are less incentivized to accumulate Aeroplan points knowing that they won't be able to turn the points into inexpensive flights after 2020.

More importantly, Aimia's major accumulation partners (i.e. TD, CIBC and AMEX) are less likely to throw heavy promotional budgets behind Aeroplan-linked credit cards in anticipation of the behaviour change in the Aeroplan member base. In the worst-case scenario, major accumulation partners may decide to join AC and not roll the contracts forward.

Moreover, this chain reaction is going to negatively impact the decision-making of potential accumulation partners, making the task of putting Gross Billing back to a growth path more difficult. Without a positive update on alternative anchor redemption partner, I expect a continuous decline of Gross Billing that could accelerate further as we move closer to 2020.

Breakage Might Be Lower Than Estimated

As a reminder, breakage is the loyalty points that never get redeemed. Currently, the management estimates breakage to be 12%, which means 12% of the accumulated gross billing flows to the bottom of the income statement as pure profits over time. Unfortunately, the AC news may have sounded an alarm bell for the marginal Aeroplan members who didn't take their loyalty points seriously before, causing the realized breakage to be significantly lower than management's estimation.

Dear Mr. Market, The Fear Has Impaired Your Judgment

Finance 101 teaches us that any asset is worth the sum of its discounted free cash flow. With a weakened free cash flow profile, it's not difficult to rationalize the type of move in Aimia's securities. In the near term, Aimia is going to experience a period of gradual reduction in free cash flow as Gross Billing continues to decline and realized breakage likely comes in below 12%.

After 2020, the cost of rewards is going to inevitably increase for Aimia, adding another punch to the already impaired free cash flow profile. Although the market is generally right about the direction of a security's move, it sometimes makes mistakes regarding the magnitude of the move and thus creating outsized opportunities for investors.

Mr. Market is Too Pessimistic about Aeroplan's Future Financial Performance

While it's easy to rationalize the market reaction qualitatively with the benefit of hindsight, I want to back out what the market is really saying about Aeroplan's future financial performance. In my opinion, knowing what expectation is baked into the current price, and having an informed and differentiated view from the consensus, is a key component of successful investing.

To accomplish this, I took a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation method but with a different spin - instead of calculating the fair value of Aimia's stock price, I used the current market price as a given input and made assumptions on other independent variables.(2) Simply put, I wanted to see what Aeroplan EBITDA assumption I need to plug into the model to arrive at the current market price of $2.50/share.

Going through a SOTP exercise reminded me of other parts of Aimia that might be overlooked by the market in the heat of selloff. For one, the AC news has very little impact on the international coalition segment. The U.K. and the Middle East coalition programs that make up the international collation segment still provide a solid revenue base with improving EBITDA margin.

Secondly, there could be a favourable liquidity event for Aimia's equity investment in PLM (the owner of Club Premier, a Mexican frequent flier program). Grupo Aeromexico SAB, the majority stakeholder, is looking to take the JV public in 2017 valuing the business at about US$1bn. Together the international segment and the equity investment should provide solid valuation support for Aimia.

After taking everything into consideration, the SOTP model suggests that the market expects the Aeroplan segment EBITDA to drop by a whopping 80%, from almost $250mm in 2016 to merely $50mm in 2020. I might be suffering from the anchoring effect, but it's difficult for me to imagine a state of the world where this actually happens.

The key question here is how likely is it for a household name loyalty program with 5 million affluent active members who collectively hold about 200 billion miles and buy $700 million worth of plane tickets a year to see its EBITDA drop by 80%. I'd argue that the actual result will more likely surprise to the upside. As an example, if the reduction in EBITDA is 50%, Aimia should be a $4.50 stock.

Admittedly, it's impossible to find an equal replacement for AC that has the same level of international reach, brand power and attractive economics, but this fact alone doesn't warrant an 80% drop in EBITDA. Absent of special treatments from AC, Aeroplan still represents an incredible amount of purchasing power that certainly won't be overlooked by existing or potential commercial partners of Aimia. As a vote of confidence, both TD and CIBC (two of Aimia's top accumulation partners) have expressed that there are currently no changes to the Aeroplan-linked credit card programs.

In addition, although at a less appealing points/mile grid, Aeroplan members will still be able to redeem points with AC post-2020. In short, the implied 80% EBITDA reduction is overblown because the large member base offers attractive value to potential partners and the existing partners do not currently have a plan to bail on Aimia.

While I'm certain that Aimia's current stock price offers an attractive entry point for the patient investors, the near-term risk of redemption run is real and Aimia must survive them to deliver the outsized return for investors.

Aimia Can Do Better Than Merely Surviving a Severe Redemption Run

As of 2017FQ1, Aimia has about $2.2bn royalty units issued which are expected to be redeemed, and another $837mm royalty units issued which are not expected to be redeemed. Aimia holds $300mm redemption reserves in the form of safe and liquid assets against these liabilities.

Additionally, Aimia has about $100mm available on its credit facility. At first glance, these figures seem as if Aimia doesn't hold enough assets against redemption liabilities, but in fact, redemption liabilities are meant to be fulfilled by the cash flow from Gross Billing in the same per - in FY2016 Aeroplan's total Gross Billing was $1.3bn, which is more than enough to cover the total cost of rewards of $838mm.

To simulate a mild redemption run, I reduced Aeroplan's Gross Billing by 5% and increased the cost of rewards by 10%. Under these assumptions, Aimia's free cash flow after dividend and capex (i.e. "excess liquidity") breaks even, leaving Aimia with no cash to retire debt, repurchase shares or do any acquisition unless it taps into the $100mm credit facility. To simulate a more severe redemption run, I've changed the assumptions to 15% and 35%.

Under these assumptions, Aimia will have burned through the $300mm redemption reserve as the excess liquidity shows -$316.3mm. Note that the severe run is roughly 3x bigger in magnitude compared to the mild run, so another interpretation for the severe run scenario is that Aimia can sustain three years of mild redemption runs in a row. The fact that Aimia should be able to survive in these harsh environments speaks to the strength of its balance sheet and the benefit of its cap-light business model.

To further strengthen its balance, I believe the management should deliver on what the market is expecting anyway - a substantial dividend cut. This will serve as a near-term positive catalyst for the stock as it sends a positive signal to the Street that the management is proactively managing the situation and preparing for the likely redemption run in the near term.

Although changing the reward grid (devaluing Aeroplan points by increasing the points/mile grid) might seem like a solid option to defend a redemption run, it should be served as the very last line of defence as members will likely lose confidence in Aeroplan and result in an accelerated redemption pattern. It will be a losing battle from the start. In fact, when the management team actually uses this tactic as a defense, I'd advise common stock investors to exit their positions entirely.

Buy The Stock At The Same Strike Price As The CEO's Stock Option

The last point I want to leave you with is about aligning incentives with the CEO. The new CEO of Aimia, David Johnston, was appointed in May 2017. It's very likely that his stock options will probably have strike prices in the range of $2.00 to $2.50, and it's in his best interest to increase the value of the stock as quickly as possible and make it stay there. I'd expect in the next few months, Aimia is going to hit the tape with slightly positive news more frequent than usual, and this should provide some valuation support for the stock until some real impactful fundamental developments come out.

Conclusion

Going forward, Aimia will experience a shift in member accumulation and redemption patterns, which ultimately leads to a reduced FCF profile. While the stock reaction is consistent with financial theory, I believe the selloff is overdone and Aeroplan's future is brighter than what's currently being priced in. I recommend investors who are comfortable with adding risk to their portfolio now to go long Aimia in the $2.00 to $2.50 range. A repricing of the stock could take place as soon as the next earnings announcement in less than 3 months.

-----

Notes:

(1) Valuation and Target Price

The target multiple of 4.0x is less than half of the 5-year average of Aimia's trading EV/EBITDA Multiple of 8.4x.

Assumptions in the SOTP Model:

FY2020 International Segment EBITDA = $85mm (+22.3% from FY2016).

FY2020 GLS segment EBITDA = -$2.8 (0.0% from FY2016).

FY2020 Corporate segment EBITDA = -$50 (+32.6% from FY2016 - mgmt. cost-cutting initiatives).

Aeroplan multiple = 4.5x (half of Aimia's 5y average - discount reflects the increased risk profile).

International segment multiple = 6.5x (discount to overall multiple given the smaller scale).

GLS Implied EV = $50 (0.2x Revenue, a conservative multiple for an analytic business segment).

Corporate segment multiple = 5.5x (average of Aeroplan and International segment).

2017FQ1 Net Debt = $534.4mm (gross debt and prefs = $764.4mm; cash = $230mm).

I didn't use the forecasted FY2020 net debt because the multiple valuation approach theoretically returns the present value of the assets. Therefore, to align the timing of PV of the assets and the financial liabilities, I used the most recently quarter as the time frame.

I didn't include the $300mm reserves because it's held on the B/S against the redemption liabilities. It doesn't make sense to reduce the EV with this asset without also including the matching liabilities.

Equity Investment = US$1000mm x 1.35 USDCAD x 49% x 55% = $362.9 mm.

Bloomberg reported the majority owner of PLM intends to take it IPO in 2017 at US$1000mm valuation.

1.35 is the current USDCAD exchange rate.

Aimia holds a 49% minority interest in PLM.

55% is the probability of an IPO - it should be more likely than random since the majority owner has the intention to do so. Share count = 152.3mm shares (reported 2017FQ1).

A Primer On Loyalty Program

To truly understand the significance of the Air Canada news, it's helpful to understand Aimia's business model. There are two primary activities that make up the coalition loyalty business - (1) the sale of Loyalty Units to Accumulation Partners and (2) delivering rewards to members through the purchase of rewards from Redemption Partners. An example may clarify the business model further.

Aimia has established relationships with CIBC as an Accumulation Partner and Air Canada as a Redemption Partner. This means when Samantha, a CIBC Aeroplan infinite cardholder and a member of the Aeroplan program swipes her CIBC credit card, CIBC is going to purchase Loyalty Units on behalf of Samantha from Aimia. Aimia receives the payment (called Gross Billings) from CIBC and put some Loyalty Units in Samantha's Aeroplan account. This creates a liability (called Deferred Revenue) for Aimia because Samantha could redeem her Loyalty Units for products or services.

After a couple of years, Samantha has accumulated a large amount of Loyalty Units and wants to redeem them for a plane ticket to Iceland. Aimia then must purchase a plane ticket from Air Canada on behalf of Samantha. It's at this stage Aimia is allowed to discharge the liability and recognize the revenue. In other words, Aimia's revenue is recognized based on redemptions by members as opposed to the issuance of Loyalty Units to members by the Accumulation Partner. At the same time, Aimia incurs an expense equal to the cost of the reward (an airplane ticket in this example).

Now, you might be wondering why would CIBC and Air Canada become partners with Aimia in the first place. For Redemption Partners like Air Canada, the reason is simple - more redemption equals more revenue. In fact, Aimia is Air Canada's largest customers. For Accumulation Partners like CIBC, being part of the coalition loyalty program improves customer acquisition and retention as customers want to earn Loyalty Units. There are also other added benefits such as better understanding of customers through Aimia's data and analytics that leads to more effective marketing strategies.

In 2016, the top 4 Accumulation Partners of Aeroplan are TD, Sainsbury's, CIBC and Air Canada, together accounting for 55% of the Gross Billings. On the other hand, Air Canada is by far the largest Redemption Partner representing 47% of the total rewards costs in 2016. Aeroplan members love redeeming their Loyalty Units for flights on Air Canada because through an exclusive service agreement (the one that's being canceled by Air Canada in 2020), Air Canada has agreed to offer some very attractive special treatments for Aeroplan members.

The most significant ones are (1) Air Canada must reserve 8% of seat capacity for Aeroplan members at a fixed point/mile rate, (2) Aeroplan members are allowed to purchase additional seats based on published fares with a variable discount, and (3) Aeroplan would be charged the most favourable rates compared to any other loyalty program. In return, Aimia has committed to purchase a minimum number of reward travel seats on Air Canada and its affiliates. Aeroplan is required to purchase reward travel seats amounting to approximately $567.5 million each year.

An Overview of Aimia

Aimia has two primary business activities - (1) manages coalition loyalty programs and (2) provides loyalty service and customer data analytics solutions. Aimia has three operating segments and one Corporate segment:

Americas Coalitions segment owns and operates the Aeroplan program in Canada and Canadian non-platform-based loyalty services business.

International Coalitions segment owns and operates Nectar (in the U.K.) and Air Miles Middle East (in UAE, Qatar and Bahrain). This segment also includes data-driven analytics services to retailers and their suppliers.

Global Loyalty Solution segment: Aimia provides clients with end-to-end loyalty solutions such as loyalty strategy, program design, implementation, campaign analytics and rewards fulfillment.

Corporate and Other segment holds stakes in coalition loyalty joint ventures such as Club Premier, a Mexican collation loyalty program and other minority stakes such as Think Big, AirAsia and Tune Group's loyalty program.

Although Aimia's business segments may seem geographically diverse, the Americas Coalition segment generates more than 50% of the consolidated revenue and 80-100% of the EBITDA as EBITDA from other operating segments (i.e. International Coalitions and Global Loyalty Solution) offsets the cost from the Corporate and Other segment. Consider that 90% of the Americas Coalition revenue comes from selling Loyalty Units, it's no surprise that Aimia lost over 70% of its market capitalization when the its biggest coalition partner, Air Canada, decided to break tie with Aimia and start its own loyalty program in-house.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GAPFF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.