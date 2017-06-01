EV Company News For The Month Of May 2017

EV company news - BYD bounces back in China electric car sales, Elon Musk says he is "boring", and BMW supply Dubai police with electric cars.

EV market news - EV market share in California reaches 4.8%. China targets 2m EVs by 2020, and India aims for 100% EVs from 2030. Analysts upgrade their EV forecasts.

Welcome to the May 2017 edition of Electric Vehicle ((NYSE:EV)) company news. In May we had another huge but not too "boring" month, with so much positive news. A quick example was the UBS study forecasting "electric vehicles to cost the same as conventional cars by 2018." More on that later.

Global electric car sales - as of end April 2017

Global electric car sales finished April 2017 with over 68,000 sales for the month, up 36% on April 2016.

China April 2017 electric car sales were 32,351, up 49% on April 2016. EV market share in China is currently at 1.2%.

Current subsidies in China are now being phased out. They were reduced by 20% in 2017, and will be reduced by 40% in 2019 and 100% by 2021. A Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) credit system in China is expected to be introduced around June this year.

Europe performed ok with 17,513 electric car sales sold in April 2017, 6% higher than April 2016. Germany had a stellar month with 3,546 electric car sales, up 132% year on year ((YoY)), with year to date (YTD) sales growing 87%. Europe EV market share is currently at 1.4%.

No results yet for US April electric car sales, so I will update on this next month.

Note: An acknowledgement to Jose Pontes of EV Sales and EV-Volumes for his excellent work compiling all the electric car sales quoted above.

Global EV sales by manufacturer - to end April 2017 and YTD

Source: EVSales

EV market news for May 2017

On May 16, Bloomberg reported, "Glencore says electric car boom is coming faster than expected." Definitely worth a read.

Whilst on that topic, in early 2017 the Economist published an article which is worth reviewing again: "Electric cars are set to arrive far more speedily than anticipated." The chart below highlights some newer EV penetration forecasts.

EV market share is now heading towards 1.5% in 2017, and in my view, likely to reach 5-6% by end 2020, and 20% by 2025. The new BNP forecasts shown in the graph below are almost the same as mine now at ~5% by 2020, and ~20% by 2025.

Battery prices dropping EV market share forecasts rising

Source: The Economist

UBS's latest base case forecasts in the graph below see EV sales in 2020 at ~2m, and 2025 at ~14m. My model forecasts 2020 at 5.4m, and 2025 at 18m. At least the gap is narrowing.

Source

On April 23, The Times of India reported, "Quota system: How China is getting automakers to bring in more electric cars." It gives a good review of the proposed ZEV credit system China is expected to announce very soon (perhaps June).

On April 25, Reuters reported, "China targets 35 million vehicle sales by 2025, new energy vehicles ((NEVs)) to make up one-fifth. Sales of new energy vehicles should reach 2 million by 2020 and account for more than 20 percent of total vehicle production and sales by 2025, the ministry said. That implied annual NEV sales of over 7 million within the next decade." If China were to sell 2m EVs in 2020 out of say 30m total car sales, that would be a 6.67% market share. Very close to my revised global forecast of 6% by 2020.

On April 30, The Times of India reported, "India aiming for all-electric car fleet by 2030, petrol and diesel to be tanked." Power minister Piyush Goyal said while addressing the CII Annual Session 2017: "We are going to introduce electric vehicles in a very big way. We are going to make electric vehicles self-sufficient like UJALA. The idea is that by 2030, not a single petrol or diesel car should be sold in the country." With the "objective of lowering the fuel import bill and running cost of vehicles."

On May 7, TechinAsia ran a similar themed article, "Brief: India aims for a massive shift to electric cars, taking cue from China."

Given India and China are a combined 38% of the global population, and they are heading to full EV, it is certainly very significant news.

On May 8 Ecns.cn reported regarding China EVs: "The authorities have put forward a comprehensive framework to force manufacturers to meet aggressive sales targets for electric vehicles and plugin hybrid electric vehicles of 7 percent in 2020 and 19 percent in 2025." Once this is official, it should certainly accelerate the EV movement. 7% by 2020, would mean a roughly 5-fold increase on 2016 sales (1.45%) within 3.5 years. Wow!

Stanford University economist Tony Seba, in his May 2017 research report "Rethinking Transportation 2020-2030", has stated that all new cars will be electric by 2025, and hence petrol cars will (start to) vanish in 8 years. Seba states, "what the cost curve says is that by 2025 all new vehicles will be electric, all new buses, all new cars, all new tractors, all new vans, anything that moves on wheels will be electric, globally." Seba also forecasts that "by 2030, within 10 years of regulatory approval of autonomous vehicles ((AVs)), 95% of U.S. passenger miles traveled will be served by on-demand autonomous electric vehicles owned by fleets, not individuals, in a new business model we call "transport-as-a-service" ((TaaS))."

On May 19, The UK Telegraph reported on a UBS study: "Electric vehicles to cost the same as conventional cars by 2018, which will send shockwaves through the automobile industry." Professor David Bailey, car industry expert at Aston University, said: "If this really is the moment that the car industry reaches parity then the inflexion point is far earlier than anyone was expecting.""

On May 25, Green Car Reports reported, "California trend: hybrid sales sink, plug-in electric cars soar." The article also noted in Q1 2017 EV sales in California had a penetration rate of 2.7%. Plug-in hybrids made up another 2.1 percent of total California vehicle sales, making a total EV sales market share in California of 4.8%. If we add in hybrids with no plug at 4.4%, total electrified vehicles of all kinds represented 9.2%. I think this will be the future, no point to pay for an engine and all the parts, better to go full battery energy vehicle (BEV).

On May 25, Green Car reports reported, "California utility SCE offers $450 rebate for new and used electric cars." Very nice.

EV Company news for May 2017

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla is currently still the number 1 electric car seller in the US, and also still number 1 globally, with 11% global market share.

In early May, TED talks released an excellent talk with Elon Musk, filmed in April, titled "The future we're building - and boring". They discussed Elon's latest idea "The Boring company", EVs, autonomous driving, Tesla's semi truck, Tesla's solar roof, and SpaceX. The video shows a Tesla video showing the concept wherein electric cars could drop into specific 3D underground tunnels using elevators. The car would travel on an electric car skate at about 130 mph (~200kmph), in a tunnel around 4 x smaller than a conventional tunnel. The idea is to alleviate city congestion. I highly recommend investors view this video. Elon's 3D tunnel network seems like an excellent idea to me.

No other significant news from Tesla this month, except perhaps a Fortune report saying don't expect Model 3 to be as good as Model S.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY)

BMW are currently the number 2 global electric car manufacturer, with 9% global market share.

On May 10, Bloomberg announced, "Dubai's newest police cars are all-electric BMWs."

On May 30, Green Car Reports ran a story, "If BMW i5 is canceled, what does that mean for its electric cars?" Their conclusions based on blogging site rumors was the following:

"An all-electric BMW 3-Series with a range of 200 miles or more would go head to head with the upcoming Tesla Model 3, scheduled to go into production before the end of this year.

Then an all-electric BMW iNext high-end luxury sedan would presumably face off against the current Tesla Model S or its next-generation successor."

BMW Vision Next 100 concept car

Source

Renault-Nissan (OTC:RNSDF) (OTCPK:NSANY)/Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY, OTCPK:MMTOF)

Nissan are currently ranked number 3 for global EV sales, and the Nissan Leaf is the global number 1 selling electric car so far in 2017. Renault are ranked global number 8.

On May 26, Bloomberg reported, "GSR Capital, a Chinese private equity firm with backing from the Hubei provincial government, is nearing a deal to acquire control of a Nissan Motor Co. rechargeable battery unit (Automotive Energy Supply Corp (AESC)) for about $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter."

The Chinese definitely understand that the EV revolution is coming.

BAIC (OTC:BCCMY, HK:1958), SAIC (CH:600104)

As of end April 2017, BAIC are the number one selling electric car manufacturer in China with 16% market share, and global number 4. SAIC are ranked number 3 in China with 7% market share.

BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY, OTCPK:BYDDF, HK:1211)

BYD bounced back in April and were the top selling electric car manufacturer in China with over 6,000 sales for the month. They are currently ranked number 2 in China with 15% market share, and number 5 globally.

On May 4, Electrek announced, "BYD delivers first massive 60-ft all-electric bus in the US: 275 miles range on 547 kWh battery pack. The bus is the first of 13 that BYD will deliver to Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) in Los Angeles County, California, as part of AVTA's "award-winning campaign" to fully electrify its fleet by 2018."

On May 22, 4-traders and ET Net News Agency reported, "Credit Suisse said BYD Company (01211) is planning a spin-off of its power battery business - supply external customers and sell some stake to external investors."

Perhaps CEO Wang is hoping to expand battery sales to current competitors. It also looks like ebus sales collapsed in Q1 2017 to a mere 183 units sold. This would be causing some major revenue declines, considering BYD sold 14,903 ebuses in 2016. BYD has forecast a pick up to 4-5,000 in Q2. Things can't be too bad as on May 10, SinoCast reported "BYD plans to build an electric bus plant in Ecuador." The stock price has risen slightly in May probably due to stronger electric car sales in China.

The BYD massive electric bus

Source

General Motors/Chevrolet (NYSE:GM)

GM/Chevrolet are currently the number 6 global electric car manufacturer.

According to recent reports, the GM Chevy Bolt has been selling very well in California in 2017, where dealers are more interested to show the car - "A total of 2,735 Bolt EVs found buyers in California in the first three months, which represents 88.5 percent of the 3,092 Bolt EVs sold anywhere in the U.S."

On May 26, Green Car Reports ran a very interesting article,"2017 Chevy Bolt EV electric car at 6 months: owner's likes, recommendations." The owner speaks very highly of the Bolt.

Toyota (NYSE:TM)

Toyota are currently ranked number 7 of the global electric car manufacturers sales ranking. The Toyota Prius is currently the world's number 4 top selling electric car. It gives hope that if Toyota can accelerate their EV plans they can one day reach number 1.

Daimler-Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY)

Mercedes are currently the number 9 top selling global electric car manufacturer.

Daimler recently stated: "Daimler invests massively in green powertrain technologies: All Mercedes-Benz model series will be electrified. We will invest 14.5 billion euro in research and development in the next two years alone - more than half of it will again be spent on 'green' technologies. Just for our passenger cars, we are talking about 5.4 billion euro."

On May 22, Bloomberg reported, "Move over Tesla, Europe's building its own battery gigafactories." The article quotes "German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday is scheduled to break ground at a 500 million-euro ($543 million) plant to assemble lithium-ion energy-storage units for Daimler AG, which produces Mercedes-Benz and Maybach luxury cars."

On May 24, Reuters reported, "German prosecutor says is in touch with U.S. authorities on Daimler." The article states: "German prosecutors, who searched Daimler offices this week as part of an investigation into diesel pollution, are talking to U.S. authorities, the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday."

Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAY), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF)

Mercedes are currently the number 10 top selling global electric car manufacturer.

On May 26, Green Car Reports ran an interesting story titled, "German electric-car industry centers in 'Silicon Saxony'." They noted the comparison to Silicon Valley, and that "Volkswagen, Daimler, and BMW now all produce batteries and electric vehicles in the region."

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:GELYY, HK:0175), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY), Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

On April 28, Futurism reported, "Volvo plans to take on Tesla with this all-electric vehicle." The report said, "Volvo plans to launch its first all-electric vehicle by 2019. It will be able to cover roughly 402 kilometers (250 miles) on one full charge. The vehicle is expected to be priced between $35,000 and $40,000. Volvo has said they expect to sell one million EVs by 2025."

Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF), Kia (OTC:KIMTF)

No Hyundai news for May except a fairly poorly written review on the Hyundai Ionic which you can read here.

In April Clean Technica reported, "Kia to introduce all-electric stonic in 2018. Following not that long after the announcement that there will an all-electric and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the Niro, Kia has now announced that there will also be an all-electric version of the Stonic."

Kia Stonic 2018 in testing

Source

Ford (NYSE:F)

On May 18, Electrek reported, "Ford's first all-electric vehicle will have 'over 300 miles of range', be affordable, and mass-produced, says CTO. Earlier this year, the automaker announced that its first all-electric car built to be electric from the ground up will come out in 2020."

On May 22, The Verge reported, "Ford replaces CEO Mark Fields with autonomous driving chief - Jim Hackett." I cannot say I am surprised. Fields was against electric cars, and Ford is way behind GM and other competitors.

Subaru (OTC: OTCPK:FUJHY)

On May 22, Bloomberg Technology reported, "Subaru considers electric versions of its cars in R&D push. The company plans to spend a record $1.2 billion on R&D this year, and looks to produce plug-in hybrid model next year, EV by 2021."

Autonomous Driving/Car Play and IT connectivity

Currently Alphabet Inc (GOOG, GOOGL) and Tesla are leaders in autonomous vehicles. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is doing well with on board entertainment Apple Play, as is Google with Android Auto. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) are a leader in supplying GPU chips for modern cars at various levels of autonomy and safety. All the above should benefit with the switch to EVs and higher tech vehicles.

Other EV companies I am following include Chery Automobile Co Ltd (private), Faraday Future (TW:3035), Fisker (private), Honda (HMC) (OTCPK:HNDAF), Lucid Motors (formerly Atieva) (private), Mahindra (OTC:MAHDY), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), and NextEV (recently changed to Nio).

Conclusion

April 2017 electric car sales posted a solid performance, growing 36% from April 2016. Global electric car sales look likely to pass the magic 1m sales mark in 2017. EV sales market share now exceeds 1% in all major regions US (1%), China (1.2%), and Europe (1.4%).

I would also like to give a brief thank you to Tony Seba for his ground breaking research yet again. He continues to be a leading thought leader, along with Elon Musk.

My highlights for May are summed up in the following 3 quotes:

"China will soon introduce a ZEV system requiring 7% EVs in 2020 and 19% in 2025." Just to reach the 2020 figure will require a 5-fold increase on 2016 sales (1.45%) within 3.5 years.

"Electric vehicles to cost the same as conventional cars by 2018, which will send shockwaves through the automobile industry."

"If this really is the moment that the car industry reaches parity then the inflexion point is far earlier than anyone was expecting."

As usual, all comments are welcome.

