Bitcoin: Russian Regulation And Inflows Could Spur Next Leg Higher

Russia seems to be on the same track to regulate and acknowledge BTC as currency.

By Parke Shall

Russia appears to be the next country that will consider bitcoin a legitimate and legal form of currency. We predict that cash inflows from Russia, should this happen, will continue to drive the price of bitcoin meaningfully higher.

We know the rise in the price of bitcoin has been steady and impressive over the last year, nearly doubling. We also know that a good portion of the cash inflows that have come into the digital currency have come from Japan. This chart from coindesk.com, from early May, shows the Yen as the main currency of choice for buying BTC.

While a year ago the topic was Chinese citizens potentially using bitcoin to skirt capital controls in the country, the narrative of late has come to Japan pushing up the price a bitcoin as the government there recently named bitcoin as an acceptable form of currency. Time reported on Japan making Bitcoin a legal method of payment,

Bitcoin surged to an all-time high above $1,400 on Tuesday, after more than tripling in value over the past year, with its most recent rise attributed to strong demand in Japan, where the digital currency has been deemed a legal means of payment. Cryptocompare, a data website that analyses bitcoin trading across dozens of exchanges globally, said around 50 percent of trading volume over the past 24 hours had been on the bitcoin/Japanese yen exchange rate. "The Japanese have recently warmed their approach towards bitcoin by treating it legally as a form of payment - a ratification and bringing into the regulatory fold," said Charles Hayter, the website's founder.

We wrote in our last article about bitcoin that possible cash inflows from additional countries who decide to view bitcoin the same as Japan may ultimately be responsible for continue to drive the price of the currency higher, potentially pushing it up onto its next leg.

This article, from Coindesk, talks more about Russia's coming potential impact on the digital currency,

Russia's central bank is preparing new legislation focused on bitcoin and other digital currencies. While the plan doesn't yet appear to be set in stone, reports indicate that the Bank of Russia is planning to recognize cryptocurrencies as digital goods, with the relevant tax to be applied. The legislation would also reportedly include language establishing how the government will surveil and regulate the domestic marketplace. What they're saying: According to news sources Bloomberg and RBC, the details came out of a parliamentary hearing at which Olga Skorobogatova, deputy governor of the Bank of Russia, discussed her institution's work on new legislation. Skorobogatova, on 25th May, reportedly said that legislation could be introduced in the Duma - Russia's national legislature - as early as next month.

We have long been saying that government acceptance of bitcoin as a credible form of currency could be a positive. Given the fact that there are only going to be 21 million bitcoin put into production, the more participants that enter the world of bitcoin, the better for those who already own it. Each additional country that joins Japan in considering bitcoin currency from this point forward should help bolster the value for other countries who have already embraced bitcoin.

While risks still exist for this brand-new form of digital currency, we continue to have a positive multiple year long-term outlook for the digital currency. It has dealt well with hacks and other bad news early in its infancy and so we believe it can weather those problems going forward, as the Blockchain is embraced by more and more people globally. While bitcoin is still a "new school" hedge that requires infrastructure to be in place in order to use it, and while we still recommend owning gold in addition to bitcoin as a hedge, we still believe the digital currency is very early in its lifecycle and has significant price appreciation still to come.

With another large country like Russia embracing the digital currency, we believe the rest of the world may start to fall in line and follow suit. In this type of scenario, we can see follow through on our predictions of bitcoin multiplying several times over during the course of the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BITCOIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.