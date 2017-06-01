Dollar General: Why $85 Per Share Looks Attractive

And given that DG stock is trading at 22% below its 52-week high of $96.88 per share, my $85 target still seems conservative.

Shares of discount retailer Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) are rising more than 3% Thursday, after the company reported first quarter fiscal 2017 earnings results that showed that not all retailers are made the same.

The brutal, or, at best, "mixed," results recently delivered by the likes of J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Macy's (NYSE:M) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) have sent the S&P Retail SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) down 5% over the past month and 7.6% year to date. The weak results raised concerns about weak consumers spending and the effect this may have on Dollar General. It would seem these concerns were overdone. More directly, Dollar General's earnings beat Thursday suggests other retailers' problems are their own to deal with.

All told, now is the time to own DG stock, which should now rise towards $85 on the back of the solid Q1 results and upbeat outlook. Based on Wednesday's close of $75.33, the shares are priced at a forward P/E of 16, which is about three points below the S&P 500 index. The forward P/E falls to 15 when factoring fiscal 2018 EPS of $4.93 per share. And that estimate assumes almost 11% year-over-year earnings growth. And given that DG stock is trading at 22% below its 52-week high of $96.88 per share, my $85 target still seems conservative. Let's go through the numbers.

Before the market opened Thursday, Dollar General reported earnings of $1.03 per share and $5.61 billion in revenue, which beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.00 in EPS and revenue of $5.59 billion. The results compare to last year's marks of $1.03 and $5.27 billion in revenue. The flat EPS could be one reason why the DG stock remains discounted, but net revenue rising 6.5%, while same-store sales grew almost 1%, Dollar General is doing more than holding its own against larger rival Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT).

"We continue to execute on our focused strategy and implement our operating initiatives which we believe will improve customer traffic and transactions," CEO Todd Vasos said in a statement.

The rise in same-store sales was driven by improve results in the consumables and apparel categories, which partially offset headwinds in the home and seasonal categories. Looking ahead, for the coming fiscal year, and including the anticipated closing of its acquisition, Dollar General expects EPS in the range of $4.25 to $4.50, while revenues is expected to grow between 5% and 7%. Those aren't breathtaking numbers, but they compared favorably to consensus of $4.45 in EPS and $23.19 billion in fiscal year revenue.

What's more, during the quarter, the company bought back 1.3 million shares. The company has bought back 75.6 million shares aggregating $4.7 billion over the past six years. And with roughly $845 million in more buyback schedule, DG stock should have no problem reaching the $80 target and possibly $90 by the end of the year, delivering 20% returns. And that's excellent value, especially when combined with its steady dividend that yields 1.5%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.