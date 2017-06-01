Dollar General - Share Price Jumps After Double Beat

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reported strong first quarter results that beat estimates, which sent the company's shares soaring. For a retailer that keeps growing the company still looks attractively priced, even after Thursday's price jump.

Dollar General's shares jumped 4.5% in early trading, signifying the market's positive opinion about Dollar General's top and bottom line beat.

Dollar General grossed revenues of $5.6 billion for the first quarter, about $20 million above consensus estimates. This represents a revenue increase of 6.5% versus the prior year's quarter. Dollar General's revenue increase was based on a small comparable store sales increase (up 0.7%) and a significantly higher store count (up about 800 versus the prior year's quarter). The same store sales growth rate wasn't outstandingly high, but a positive comps number is still a big plus in a time when many other retail stocks are reporting declining comps sales.

Dollar General's gross margin dropped slightly to 30.3%, with the drop being attributed to inventory clearance sales as well as a higher portion of consumables sales (which tend to have lower margins in general). At the same time SG&A expenses increased by 30 base points, which is unfortunate, as the double hit of lower gross margins and a higher portion of operating expenses is not positive for operating margins at all: That's why operating earnings dropped by 1.5% despite revenues having increased by a very compelling 6.5%.

Net income was down by 5% (due to a higher tax rate), but Dollar General was able to keep its earnings per share constant at $1.03, due to a significantly lower share count:

DG Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The company's share count has gone down by about 20% over the last five years, and the number continues to shrink: During the most recent quarter the average diluted share count was 275.2 million (thus down by 1.5 million from the previous quarter).

The continuing decline of the company's share count boosts EPS growth (or helps avoid EPS declines such as in the most recent quarter).

In the current quarter the stock buyback pace will likely be lower, due to the fact that Dollar General plans to close its acquisition of 320 small box stores in June. The company should be able to finance a significant amount of stock buybacks in the quarters after that, as the company generates huge cash flows that are much higher than the company's dividend commitment:

DG Free Cash Flow (ttm) data by YCharts

With about $800 million in free cash flows left over after paying the company's dividends, Dollar General is able to pay for significant stock buybacks and / or accretive acquisitions despite opening a lot of new stores (about 1000 planned store openings this year).

DG PE Ratio (ttm) data by YCharts

Dollar General's valuation seems inexpensive, both versus the broad market as well as versus how the company was valued in the past. At 17.2 times trailing earnings shares are about 30% cheaper than the S&P 500 index, and at a forward earnings multiple of 15.5 investors could see an earnings yield of almost 7% next year. For a company that keeps its top line growing at a strong pace and that plans to continue on its growth track for the future, this looks like a rather low valuation.

Takeaway

Dollar General beat on the top as well as on the bottom line, which sent its shares to the highest level since February. Margins were under pressure during the first quarter, but as long as Dollar General is able to keep margins from shrinking further it should be able to generate compelling earnings growth down the road, aided by a strong pace of stock repurchases.

At a relatively inexpensive valuation, this retailer (which so far is not feeling the Amazon heat) looks attractively priced.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.