Market Volatility Bulletin: S&P Twiddles Its Thumbs On Strong Data

Stock index futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) are looking range-bound in the overnight session, with ES futures putting lows in at 2410.50, and highs at 2414.50. Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) futures are trading marginally lower as well.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures are down roughly 0.75% during Asian trading, while crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) for July delivery is trading little changed. After closing the Wednesday session around $48.30, oil futures jumped to over $49 after the API inventory reported a larger than expected draw in stockpiles. The EIA inventory numbers are due out later this morning.

After a small spike to as high as 11.30 during yesterday morning's sharp equity sell-off, the VIX is back inside the 10-handle, currently printing 10.38.

CNBC: Wednesday Close

All of the major US stock indexes closed just slightly down yesterday, after a 12-point S&P sell-off to get the day started. Despite the down day, the Nasdaq solidified a 7-month winning streak, gaining nearly 20% over that stretch. Both energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) lost meaningfully on the day, shedding 0.43% and 0.85% respectively. The largest gainer on the day was the utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) sector, posting a solid jump of 0.50%.

Source: The Balance of Trade

During the month of May, the SPX closed around 1.20% higher, driven by strong months from the technology (NYSEARCA:XLK), utilities , and consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) sectors. Though financials and materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) also lost ground last month, energy was the only sector to do so in a large way, dropping over 3%.

Shout-Out

Today we highlight a Wednesday afternoon piece by SA contributor John Mauldin: The Next Recession May Be A Reset Of All Asset Valuations. In a relatively short article, Mr. Mauldin sets out his reasoning for believing that the next global recession, what he refers to as "the Great reset," will be brought on by bursting bubbles of both government debt, and government promises.

According to the author, history shows us that the next recession is likely to drive the US government deficit to over $2 trillion a year. For reference, it took eight years under President Obama to run up a $10 trillion debt after the 2008 recession.

Source: Mauldin Economics

The author has put together the above chart to show what is likely to happen during the next recession if revenues drop by the same percentages as they did during the last recession.

"The Great Reset" is also likely to bring about a rise in volatility, ending the period of quickly compressed vol we're in now. The author notes that during periods of crisis, many asset correlations reach a value of 1.0.

"I don't believe politicians and central banks will allow that. They will print and try to hold on as long as possible, thwarting any normal recovery, until markets force their hands.

But then, I can think of at least three or four ways that politicians and central bankers could react during the Great Reset. Each of the four ways will bring a different type of volatility and effect on valuations.

Flexibility will be critical to successful investing in the future."

While we don't necessarily agree with Mr. Mauldin's assessment of what will cause the next global financial crisis, we could not agree more that flexibility will be critical to a successful investing and trading future. We highly recommend seeking education in any areas where your knowledge gaps reside, and adding as many tools to your trading or investing toolkit as possible.

Thoughts on Volatility

Despite jumping higher by 7% at times during yesterday's session, spot VIX finished the day little changed, this demonstrates a continuation of the volatility compression we've seen recently.

The chart above shows how little change in the futures term structure of the VIX took place during the month of May. While the front-end of the curve remains essentially identical, we do note a marginal rise over the back-end of the curve. Our take on this movement is that longer-term volatility bears are currently demanding a premium to sell vol. further out over that demanded last month.

In yesterday's bulletin, we highlighted a comment we received last week, regarding VIX term structure and why successfully getting long volatility is not as simple as buying-and-holding a VIX ETP, such as VXX or TVIX. The comment also moved into why the reader felt as though the short side (NASDAQ:XIV) still had merit, even at these depressed levels.

Today we discuss a response to that argument, and feature a comment from reader Eric Peterson:

In Mr. Peterson's view, neither side in volatility offers a meaningful argument at these levels. Interestingly, the issue of the contango currently present in the market may be used as a problem with both sides of a potential trade. For the short-side, the issue of the contango presents a problem because that is the most likely way to profit on the position. Though the VIX has failed in every recent attempt higher, it has also struggled to drop much below the 10-handle, or do so for an extended period of time.

In our view, the short's have the advantage, with the crazy steep contango. But the fact that longs are willing to pay so contango suggests that they see the potential for trouble brewing. The longs got it right back in Feb and they "overpaid" contango; they did so again in mid May. Of course that is not to say that they're going to get it right every time. It's simply a reminder that there is no such thing as a free lunch, and that goes for the short volatility position also.

Of course Contango is also working against you on the long vol side as well. As mentioned yesterday in the "Thoughts on Volatility" segment, the contango works against a long position even if VX futures stay perfectly flat during the trade period.

We appreciate the strong level of commentary coming from different perspectives and skill sets. When we set out to create Market Volatility Bulletin, we were at least as interested in giving you a regular opportunity to share your views as opposed to just doling out our own.

At-the-money organic vol did not move much at the monthly or quarterly expiries; the weekly vol is indeed very low, but the "move" lower had more to do with the fact that what was a seven-day contract is now a six-day contract. If we used the average (we do not) between six and eight-day volatility, implied vol in the weekly row would be reasonably close to what it was yesterday: there's just a lot of "contango" (read down the second column) in the at-the-money series.

$96.50 for quarterly vol (exactly 91 days) is quite low. If traders are supposed to "sell in May and go away", the options market doesn't see it. Break-even on the straddle is less than 100 points for the quarter.

Conclusion

We'll pick up Tracking the Trade next week once my (Adam's) schedule clears up a bit. We're open to suggestions on what you'd like to see tracked. We did get the following suggestion from a reader:

We typically track trades for two weeks. We have no problem with tracking this trade once every week or so for the next quarter. It's typically not the kind of trade we do; but that doesn't at all mean that it's a horrible trade or that it wouldn't be worthwhile to follow.

We'll do it! Starting next week. But we are not likely to follow it daily. And of course, we may generate some modifications.

Thank you for adding your thoughts and ideas: it makes the read better for everyone.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.