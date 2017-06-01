2 Small Biotech Stocks That Could Get A Boost From ASCO Conference

Here are two small biotech stocks that may get a boost from ASCO and also have other potential positive catalysts.

This event runs through June 6 and historically has been a positive catalyst for the oncology sector as dozens of companies in the field present.

Whether a man is a criminal or a public servant is purely a matter of perspective. ―Tom Robbins, Another Roadside Attraction

The huge 53rd annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, known as ASCO, kicks off in Chicago tomorrow and runs through June 6. Dozens of companies will be presenting and I would not be surprised to see some oncology names run up into and during the conference as this seems to happen quite often historically.

Here are two names I think could benefit from their presence at the conference and the possible positive analyst commentary thereafter.

Let's start with TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) which has a heck of a run already in 2017. What caused the stock to leap forward in early March was Phase III trial results for the company's primary drug candidate TG-1011. When combined with Imbruvica from AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), the drug produced a 80% response rate in treatment-experienced high-risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients. This compares for just 47% with Imbruvica alone. A very significant improvement to say the least.

On June 3, the company will make a full presentation of the data and abstract at ASCO. The March results brought a rash of analyst upgrades and upward price target revisions. The median analyst price target on TGTX has jumped to north of $24.00 a share in the past couple of months.

While there is some controversy whether TG-1011 will qualify for accelerated approval, the drug does look like it will be approved sometime in 2018. A recent article speculated TG-1011 could do $1 billion in annual sales by the mid 2020s. Even with the stock's recent runup, TG Therapeutics has a market cap of approximately $800 million. In addition, the company has several other 'shots on goal' as can be seen by the chart above.

Jefferies, which initiated the shares with a buy with a $23 price target late in April, had this to say about TG Therapeutics and the the prospects of TG-1011 being granted accelerated approval:

We note FDA has approved 16 hem/onc drugs (2013-2017) based on single-arm studies with ORR/DOR as primary endpoint (GENUINE was randomized). Further, the 21st Century Cures Act gives FDA legal authority to ease/amend data requirements to speed approvals by considering 'totality of evidence' (e.g., real-world data). These factors and FDA Dr. Pazdur's history of collaboration with industry suggest a higher potential for AA (85 percent probability).

Furthermore "Bottom line, the analyst acknowledges that "FDA precedent exists for accelerated approval," but the company's "promising" clinical trials highlights the company's "under-appreciated shots on goal."

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is presenting a Phase 1b/2 poster and abstract at ASCO for its oncology compound SD-101 which will have more trial visibility in 2017. Dynavax is better known for its multi-year saga with the FDA to get its hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B approved. Despite clearly superior protection (~95% versus ~81%) to the standard of care as well as better compliance traits (it can be delivered in two doses over a month rather than three doses over six months), the company is still trying to get this vaccine candidate over the finish line.

Heplisav-B has as Ad Comm Panel on July 28 and a PDUFA date of August 10. I think the third time around will be the charm and expect Heplisav-B to finally be given the green light by the FDA.

However, SD-101 has the potential to be an important asset in its own right. SD-101 is a Toll-like receptor (TLR9) agonist under development for treating solid tumors and malignancies. It has shown encouraging early results when paired with emerging blockbuster Keytruda from Merck (NYSE:MRK) compared with other combinations of Keytruda. It is these results that will be on display at ASCO.

Provided Heplisav - B is approved in August, the company has several ways it could go to address funding needs. It could do a straight secondary offering which should draw good demand given the potential market of Heplisav-B and the potential value of SD-101. It could also do a large collaboration deal to market and distribute Heplisav-B through an established larger player in the market. This would provide upfront funds to continue to develop SD-101 and provide for a quicker rollout of Heplisav-B than Dynavax could do on its own. Either way, I think Dynavax could get a slight boost from highlighting SD-101 at ASCO.

The ones who are insane enough to think that they can rule the world are always the ones who do.

―Stefan Molyneux

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click on my profile, hit the big, orange "Follow" button, and choose the real-time alerts option.

Thank you and happy hunting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, DVAX, TGTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.