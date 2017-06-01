Xenetic Biosciences Hits A Bit Of A Snag, But Still Highly Promising

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO), a biopharmaceutical company who focuses on the research and development of biologic drugs and novel oncology therapeutics, recently received an update from their partner, Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG). Shire's drug, SHP656, which treats Hemophilia A, did not meet the study's primary objective, but Xenetic's promising PolyXen technology, licensed to Shire, was further validated in this trial. I'll outline to investors the disappointing news from Shire, and why Xenetic's PolyXen technology is still in high demand. Also, I'll detail investors about Xenetic's promising non-partnered pipeline, like their XBIO-101 drug.

Xenetic is a thinly traded, very small biopharmaceutical company of less than ten employees. The company is located in Lexington, MA and is right across the street to one of the leading drug companies in the world, Shire. Located below is the company's internal development plans, along with their partnered programs.

Starting with the company's internal development plans, the company is evaluating their XBIO-101 drug for both endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. XBIO-101 for endometrial cancer is planning to be evaluated in a Phase 2 trial, seen here. Currently, no patients have been recruited to the study, and according to the company's most recent corporate update, they're on track to begin recruiting patients this quarter. There are roughly 200,000 cases of endometrial cancer each year, with women over the age of 60 being the most at risk. Roughly 2.8% of women would be diagnosed with endometrial cancer at some point in their life, and women may experience no symptoms of the condition. Lastly, the market for endometrial cancer is expected to be worth around $21.8 billion by 2018, with a CAGR of 3.9%.

XBIO-101 in triple negative breast cancer is another promising space. Roughly 10-20% of breast cancer diagnoses are considered triple negative. The breast cancer market is expected to be worth around $17.2 billion by 2021, with a CAGR of 7.3%, according to Global Business Intelligence. Xenetic recently filed an IND to the FDA last quarter that would allow the company to proceed with testing the drug on humans. As mentioned previously, Xenetic is a very small company, with minimal data to go by. However, they're a company that every investor should keep a close eye on given their PolyXen technology that I'll get into later, and the company's partnership with drug giant, Shire.

Perhaps the company's most attractive piece of information for investors is the company's PolyXen technology. The reason for Shire's strong interest in this company is because of this technology and its focus on hematology. Shire, after their recent purchase of both Baxalta and Dyax, became the industry's leader in hematology. Shire's portfolio of hematology drugs is also expected to serve as a big reason why Shire will likely meet their $20 billion in revenue by 2020 goal. A copy of one of the company's slides describes the PolyXen technology well, located below. Also, the company's most recent presentation on this technology can be found here, and investors are strongly encouraged to review.

Xenetic's PolyXen technology was validated not only in Shire's recent trial for SHP656, but back in 2015. Xenetic has another lead drug candidate in ErepoXen, which is part of a collaboration with the Serum Institute of India. ErepoXen is a polysialyated form of recombinant erythropoietin, which is a hormone produced by the kidneys to maintain red blood cell production and prevent anemia. This drug candidate utilized the PolyXen technology, which in this trial proved to significantly change the biological half-life of erythropoietin, while maintaining pharmacological activity in humans. An official press release from this news can be found here.

Most recently, Shire released data for their SHP656 drug that treats Hemophilia A. This compound is partnered with Xenetic and uses the PolyXen technology. A link to the press release can be found here. The goal of this study for Shire was once-weekly dosing for the drug. Unfortunately, that criterion wasn't met. At first glance, that would appear to be very disappointing for Xenetic, as the company had certain cash milestones associated with this trial succeeding. PolyXen's biggest benefit, half-life extension, was seen again in this trial, like in 2015 as well. Most importantly, no serious adverse events were reported. Investors should make note of an important excerpt about this trial from Xenetic's CEO:

Including our own studies with a polysialylated erythropoietin ("PSA-EPO", "ErepoXen®") candidate, this is the second instance in which PolyXen has been demonstrated, in a human clinical trial setting, to confer extended half-life to a biotherapeutic, while maintaining pharmacological activity and a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Moving forward, we believe data from Shire's SHP656 program continues to support the broad utility of our proprietary PolyXen technology platform, and we remain focused on building a growing pipeline of partnerships utilizing this proven platform. We truly value our continuing relationship with Shire and look forward to exploring other potential applications of PolyXen within the Shire portfolio.

Even though SHP656 didn't meet the company's objective, there is still a number of different paths that Xenetic and Shire can take. Shire has ten FDA approved hematology products, like Vonvendi, Adynovate, Bebulin among others. Shire's developmental pipeline of hematology products, located below, is also promising and could potentially benefit from the PolyXen technology, which means new milestone agreements potentially. Xenetic had the potential to receive up to $100 million in milestone payments from the partnership for SHP656, so it is exciting to think that Xenetic would be looking to partner with some of the other compounds in Shire's pipeline. Xenetic currently carries a market cap of just under $29 million.

Now that news has been released about Shire's SHP656, it appears that Xenetic is turning their attention to their XBIO-101 compound. Investors should look out for patient recruitment this month and the start of the trial. When it comes to cash for the company they had $4.3 million in cash as of 3/31/17, which does include a $3 million milestone payment in January. A rare luxury for this company that most small cap bios don't have is the PolyXen technology, and the partnership with Shire. The PolyXen technology represents non-dilutive capital for Xenetic potentially. With that said, it's important that the company partner with Shire again to use the technology on their other compounds, which I view as a likely occurrence. However, investors shouldn't count on that happening. The company had $1.2 million in research and development expenses, and $1.6 million in general and administrative expenses totaling $2.8 million. Assuming no more milestone payments for the time being, and the company would have to raise cash mostly likely in the third quarter this year.

As mentioned earlier, this is still an extremely early company, but a company with unique technology and a strong partner in Shire. There's a risk that the PolyXen technology doesn't prove effective in future trials. However, the technology was already proven in two human trials. There's a risk that Shire won't want to continue with their partnership with Xenetic, but also unlikely, as the technology does work and after reading the company's most recent press release, it seems both parties are interested in applying this technology to Shire's other hematology products. Lastly, the company's lead candidate, XBIO-101, could prove ineffective in future trials. Since XBIO-101 is nearly all of the company's internal development pipeline, that would be disastrous.

