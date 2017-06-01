Better Investing: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Jim Sloan contrasts the benefits of Warren Buffett's open mind and the pitfalls of Einstein's closed one in today's SA. Despite the enormous contributions Einstein made to science, in Sloan's telling the man whose name is synonymous with genius forwent some 40 years of potential productivity by closing off a path of inquiry that upset his sense of how the universe was ordered. Who can calculate the loss to the world by the closing of a mind as brilliant as his?

In contrast, he describes Buffett as having done "the hardest thing for human beings to do. He changed."

Read the rest of Sloan's fascinating article to understand how Buffett's intellectual and psychological resilience made him a more successful investor. For my part, I would just say that Sloan's article rings true. The more I learn about Buffett, the more admirable I find him to be - not because of any specific approach to investing but because of the approach to life that girds it. Among the many aphorisms for which the Sage of Omaha is known is "The chains of habit are too light to be felt until they are too heavy to be broken," which underscores precisely the rare investing trait Sloan credits him with, i.e. a willingness to change.

Sloan is also correct, I believe, that the ability to change is the rarest and greatest accomplishment. I think it comes from a commitment to the truth, wherever it may lead. The love of learning evinced in Sloan's article, by Buffett, Charlie Munger and Sloan himself, is therefore quite inspiring.

