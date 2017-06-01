London CEF Activist Update

This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory about 1 month ago.

About one month ago, we The City of London Investment Group ("London") "went activist" on twelve international equity CEFs (13D filings linked). We discussed the events at the time in a series articles (I, II).

A member asked for an update on these CEFs, and if there has been any news since then. This article seeks to address both.

News

It turns out that last week, London has been successful with at least one of the targeted CEFs, the Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) emphasis mine:

April 18, 2017 | The Korea Fund, Inc. [KF] announced on April 18 that its Board authorized a cash tender offer for up to 10% of the fund's issued and outstanding common stock, at a price per share equal to 98% of the NAV per share (to be determined on the date the tender offer expires). The fund expects to announce additional details, including the timing of the tender offer, as soon as practicable. The fund's release also explained that: "The Board has authorized the Tender Offer in an attempt to provide additional support to the Fund's existing discount management program as well as to demonstrate its commitment to continuously review alternative options for narrowing the Fund's discount. In addition, the Board believes that the Tender Offer may help to reduce what appears to be an oversupply in shares of emerging markets closed-end funds, such as the Fund, which appears to have contributed to relatively wide and persistent trading discounts experienced by these funds." The release also noted that: "In connection with the Tender Offer, the Fund will temporarily suspend its share repurchase program as of April 18, 2017 until ten business days after the termination of the Tender Offer."

We don't know when the tender offer will be initiated yet, but the press release says that details will be released as soon as it is practical. A tender offer is less desirable than liquidation, for sure, but it is still better than nothing. One could close the position now, or wait a bit closer to the tender date to take advantage of further compression in discount values. Personally I would not hold through expiration of the tender, as premium/discount values could very well collapse as we saw for the Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:DCA) after the offer expired.

Changes in premium/discount

The following chart shows the premium/discount values of the funds on 3/28 (the day of the 13D filings) and on 4/21.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

We can see that all 12 of the targeted CEFs have undergone discount contraction since the 13D filings. The average discount on 3/28 was -11.34%, and the average discount on 4/21 was -9.86%. As a group, discounts contracted by an average of 1.48%.

However, visual inspection of some of the premium/discount charts indicated that most of the discount contraction occurred in the first few days after the filing, and that since then, discounts had stayed steady or in some cases, even retraced to a wider value. The following premium/discount chart for ABE shows one example of a widening discount since the filing.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The graph below shows z-scores on 3/28 and 4/21. We see that the changes in z-score have been mixed, with some increasing and some decreasing. Note that it is possible for z-scores to decrease even as discounts contract. In those it is primarily because the 52-week average premium/discount values of the CEFs have increased since last month, thus the distance between the current premium/discount and the average premium/discount have been narrowed.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Performance of arbitrage strategy

As noted in the previous articles, an arbitrage strategy was possible by going long the targeted CEFs and going short a corresponding ETF that had roughly the same exposure as the CEF. The ETFs generally had low borrow fees, making this an inexpensive arbitrage trade to execute.

The following chart shows the total return performances of the targeted CEFs between 3/29 and 4/21, along with the long/short differential. Note that the differential does not include the effect of borrow fees.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, YCharts)

One example, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Company Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:ABE), is shown in the chart below along with its short pair, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS).

ABE data by YCharts

Impressively, 12 out of 12 arbitrage trades would have been successful, giving a 100% success rate. The average differential was +3.34%, which is about 72% annualized.

Surprisingly, the average CEF/ETF differential of +3.34% was over twice greater than the average premium/discount contraction of +1.48%. Additionally, there was only a poor correlation between the average CEF/ETF differential and the discount contraction of individual funds, as shown in the chart below. This would appear to suggest that nearly all of the CEFs (those above the red line shown in the chart) actually outperformed their benchmark ETF over this time period, which I find very surprising. Yet, I'm not complaining because it means that the CEF/ETF pairs trade had effectively a "double boost", both from contracting discounts and from CEF outperformance.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, YCharts, CEFConnect)

Outlook

Despite London only being partially successful with 1 out of the 12 CEFs thus far, all of the CEF/ETF arbitrage trades have been in profit. Based on consideration of the data, I have personally closed all of my arbitrage trades (TTF/THD, TWN/ETW, MXE/EWW, KF/EWY, LAQ/ILF). Part of this was due to the CEFs' outperformance, which I don't think will continue, and part of this was due to the fact that many of the discounts have now contracted to about or narrower than -10%, which is the level that London has consistently referred to as being the level at which action should be pursued. If an external market event causes discounts to widen again, I might consider re-entering.

However, I don't think that holding on to the arbitrage trades is a bad strategy either, given that further news may yet transpire should London be successful in pressuring management to initiate tender offers, or even better, liquidations.

Have any of you been following on with these arbitrage plays? What's your outlook?

Targeted CEFs: KF, ABE, (NYSE:TTF), (NYSE:TDF), (NYSE:TWN), IIF, (NYSE:MXE), (NYSE:LDF), KF, (NYSE:GRR), (NYSEMKT:IF), (NYSEMKT:LAQ), (NYSE:GCH), .

