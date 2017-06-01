Merck Wows Investors With Stellar Q1 Performance

Merck is involved in multiple research programs for Keytruda in collaboration with other oncology players.

Regulatory approval of Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy has opened up market opportunity in first line lung cancer segment.

Merck (NYSE:MRK) is one of those very few companies that has not only reported strong financial performance in Q1 2017 but also raised its 2017 revenue and EPS guidance.

And all this was achieved by the company in a quarter where it had to face loss of exclusivities worth $700 million. Clawing back from such a challenging situation requires a pharmaceutical company to have both top-notch products as well as a focused commercial strategy.

Based on its fundamentals, I believe there is significant upside potential in Merck. And Keytruda has become the number one reason for investing in this company. In this article, I will explain why Keytruda can be a solid reason for favoring Merck as an attractive investment opportunity.

In my previous articles, I explained growth opportunity for Keytruda in lung cancer segment as well as in other indications. In this article, I will be mostly giving you a follow-up on the recent developments and their contribution in strengthening Keytruda's market leading position in immuno-oncology space.

Keytruda is fast capturing market share in the first line lung cancer segment

In Q1 2017, Keytruda's global sales reached $584 million, with 40% contributed by lung cancer sales, 30% by melanoma sales, 15% by head and neck cancer sales, and remaining 15% by other indications. Keytruda's ascent in lung cancer market has been nothing short of phenomenal. The drug is already being prescribed for majority of patients defined by the drug's current label.

Keytruda benefitted immensely by becoming the first checkpoint inhibitor to be approved by FDA as a monotherapy for treating newly diagnosed non small cell lung cancer. The label, however, restricted the target population to those with 50% or more tumour portion expressing PD-L1 protein.

And despite the restricted label, according to IMS brand impact new patient data, Keytruda is currently the most prescribed regimen in first line lung cancer segment. Based on early data, the drug is projected to be used by one out of every four first line lung cancer patients.

Increasing adoption of PD-L1 testing in U.S. as well as in international markets has been the key factor driving Keytruda's presence in first line lung cancer segment. In U.S., around 75% to 80% of the eligible patients have opted for this test, while 80% of physicians in Germany and 60% in UK have prescribed these tests for their lung cancer patients.

Expanded label in second line lung cancer segment is also playing a pivotal role in boosting demand for Keytruda

Despite competition from Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo and AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Tagrisso, Keytruda has also managed to capture about 15% of the second line non small cell lung cancer or NSCLC market in U.S. While the initial label restricted use of the therapy for relapsed/refractory NSCLC patients with 50% or more percentage of tumors expressing PD-L1, the new label expanded use of the drug to patients with PD-L1 expression of 1% or higher. The new approval is playing a key role in Merck's strategy of expanding use of Keytruda. Today, Keytruda accounts for around 15% share of the second line lung cancer market in USA.

Keytruda has been approved in combination with chemotherapy for first line NSCLC patients

On May 10, 2017, based on KEYNOTE-021 G data, FDA approved Keytruda in combination with pemetrexed and carboplatin for first line NSCLC patients, including those with little to no PD-L1 expression as well as those suffering with nonsquamous type of the disease. Currently, 25% of the NSCLC patients are treated with ALIMTA or pemetrexed injection. Merck expects physicians prescribing ALIMTA to be the early adopters of its Keytruda combination therapy. Later, the company expects physicians to use Keytruda with other chemotherapy agents in off-label setting.

Merck is also actively seeking reimbursement for Keytruda in many international markets, for first line and second line lung cancer indications.

Keytruda is also approved in multiple other indications besides lung cancer

Keytruda is already approved in around 60 countries outside USA as a treatment option for melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Melanoma is the key indication accounting for a major portion of Keytruda's international market sales.

Recently, on March 14, 2017, FDA also approved Keytruda for difficult-to-treat classical Hodgkin Lymphoma or cHL patients who have witnessed disease progression despite three or more previous therapies. This also includes patients who have already failed to respond to stem cell transplant.

On March 24, 2017, it was announced that Keytruda has secured positive opinion from CHMP for approving the drug in European Union as treatment option for relapsed and refractory cHL.

On May 18, 2017, Keytruda further secured FDA approval as a therapy for relapsed and refractory urothelial carcinoma. Finally, on May 23, 2017, the Keytruda managed to become the first drug to be approved for solid tumors expressing certain biomarkers, here microsatellite instability-high or MSI-H or mismatch repair deficient or dMMR, without considering the location of the tumor.

And then there are several other ongoing research programs exploring Keytruda in combination with other agents, being conducted by Merck with other oncology players.

Merck has also been exploring Keytruda as neoadjuvant therapy in breast cancer patients as well as treatment option for gastric cancer patients.

Then, we have the company working with Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to test Keytruda with epacadostat for five types of solid tumors. Epacadostat is Incyte's investigational oral selective Indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1 or IDO1 enzyme inhibitor. This systemic therapy has demonstrated high tolerance and even evidence of improved response in combination with Keytruda. Hence, though in very early stages of development, this combination therapy may manage to make a robust difference in lives of cancer patients.

Keytruda's high sales prospects cannot be ignored.

After a slew of new regulatory approvals, Keytruda is expected to reach peak sales value as high as $6.56 billion by year 2022. This projection does not even involve contributions from recent approvals in urothelial carcinoma and solid tumor space. With merck continuing to explore Keytruda in multiple other indications, there is significant probability of the actual peak sales number outpacing this already high number. In such a scenario, I continue to believe that investors should be a part of this strong growth story in 2017.

Investors, however, cannot ignore certain company-specific risks

While all is nice and glowing about Keytruda, an overall revenue and margin outperformance by Merck in Q1 2017 cannot guarantee similar performance in future quarters in 2017. This is because in certain quarters, the company may prove unable to offset the impact of multiple patent expiries that Merck's product portfolio has been witnessing.

While Keytruda is providing the acceleration to Merck's financial numbers, it is mainly the company's cardiometabolic, vaccines, and animal health franchises that currently contributes the major bulk of the company's revenues.

In case of Cardiometabolic franchise, it is the strong going diabetes care drug, Januvia. Accounting for 65% on global basis and 70% of DPP-4 market share in USA, this drug contributed more than 15% of Merck's 2016 revenues.

However, the recent rapid introduction of SGLT2 inhibitors such as Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Invokana, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance, and AstraZeneca's Farxiga, may challenge Januvia's overall demand. Understanding the importance of this class of diabetes care drugs, Merck and Pfizer have been exploring another investigational SGLT2 inhibitor, ertugliflozin, either alone or with metformin or Januvia. While FDA has assigned the PDUFA data for the new drug applications for this drug in December 2017, it may prove to be a case of entering the competitive landscape a little too late. Hence, these drugs may not provide significant boost to the company's cardiometabolic franchise revenues.

The next major contributor of Merck's revenues are HPV vaccine, Gardasil and flu vaccine, Pneumovax.

On December 19, 2016, Center for Diseases Control and Prevention or CDC, released a recommendation to administer only two shots of HPV vaccine to girls aged 11 and 12, replacing the previous schedule of three HPV vaccine shots for protection against cancer-causing HPV infection. While Merck benefitted from timing of CDC purchases, increased demand, and one time advantage due to termination of a joint venture with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) related to Gardasil in Q1 2017, it remains to be seen how the changing CDC recommendations will affect demand for the vaccine in remaining quarters of 2017.

These risks can result in uncertainty about Merck's financial performance in 2017. Hence, retail investors should pay attention to these risks before investing in the company in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.