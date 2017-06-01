The Times They Are A-Changin' - The NAND Man Comes To Micron

"The first responsibility of a leader is to define reality."

-Max DePree, "Leadership Is an Art"

"Come writers and critics

Who prophesize with your pen

And keep your eyes wide

The chance won't come again

And don't speak too soon

For the wheel's still in spin

And there's no tellin' who that it's namin'

For the loser now will be later to win

For the times they are a-changin' "

- Bob Dylan, 1964

So here we are, one month into the era of Sanjay Mehrotra at Micron (NASDAQ:MU), and it strikes me that now might be a good time to think about what impact Mr. Mehrotra is likely to have in his new role. Let me declare right up front that I have been a fan of his since his days at SanDisk. He made me some very good money at that company so I will admit to a strong bias in his favor and I very much hope that his past is prologue with Micron. I believe it will be, so the question I will challenge myself with is why? What is about this guy that gives me confidence that (with apologies to F. Scott) there is a boffo second act in this immigrant American's business life?

Any analysis of his potential impact has to start with the fact that he is Micron's fourth CEO in its 31-year history and its first outsider. In retrospect, his hiring is somewhat surprising given the insurlarity of the Micron Board of Directors. There can be no doubt that Mehrotra marks a real departure for the company. Micron, after all, is a creature of Boise, Idaho, a remote outpost in technology's realm, far from the golden hills of Silicon Valley where Sanjay made his name and fortune. After founder Joe Parkinson, Micron CEO's had always come from within, with Steve Appleton and Mark Durcan well seasoned in Micron's business, its hard-nosed culture, and with personal experience on the Fab floor in its process technology.

And not only is Sanjay an outsider, he's a NAND man in a DRAM company. And not just any NAND man either but arguably one of the seminal figures in the semiconductor storage business, building his dream of NAND flash's potential into a SanDisk enterprise worth $16 B upon its sale to Western Digital just two years ago. What's more, Sanjay is a world class NAND flash chip designer, a 70-odd patent holder in the business that is arguably a step-child at Micron - one that had been bolted on to Micron with the Intel Joint Venture agreement in 2006 that formed IM Technologies.

Besides being a NAND man, he is also a brand man, having created and sustained the SanDisk brand as a world-wide powerhouse. This talent, when combined with his relentless focus on higher value added products and services to deliver to customers, marks probably the biggest disjoint between Mehrotra and Durcan and his Micron leadership cadre. With the possible exception of Darren Thomas, Micron's leader for the storage business, no one on the current executive team has had anything like Mehrotra's experience in brand management.

Finally, Sanjay is an entrepreneur, a founder, and a man who clearly sees the nexus between shareholder value and business success in an industry that depends on access to low-cost capital. This man thinks like an owner, and his approach to problem solving will always feature that mentality. He is the furthest thing from a corporate apparatchik that one could find. Any of you that have followed SanDisk through the years remember the clarity and transparency of SanDisk's stockholder's events. While Ernie Maddock has certainly made great strides in improving Micron's stockholder communications, he still has a long way to go to achieve the standard that Judy Bruner (CFO) and Mehrotra set at SanDisk.

So why is the NAND man at Micron? Clearly, Durcan wanted him - the Board had to agree but Durcan's power in the selection process is evident.

Above is a brief corporate video with Durcan and Mehrotra side by side celebrating the transition is well worth your time. In the video Durcan's criteria are plainly outlined here:

"We wanted a proven business leader, someone who had a technical background necessary to drive this complex business, and a true collaborator who could strengthen and grow the industry partnerships and customer relationships that are so vital to our success. […]Sanjay's experience fits all our requirements… There really was no better candidate to be our CEO."

Can there be any doubt that Durcan's last statement was correct? Taking a brief moment to consider each of the criteria in order, let's look a two specific business decisions with in light of the "proven business leader" criteria. The first of these is Mehrotra's success in building its "enterprise" flash initiative into a business approaching $1B in sales in 2016. Mehrotra, who took over as CEO from Eli Harari in Jan of 2011, reacted quickly to the decline of the company's core removable media business by shifting the strategic focus of the company to enterprise SSD's. To build the enterprise business he quickly made five acquisitions, starting with Pliant in May of 2011, and culminating in June 2014 with the acquisition of Fusion-io. All of the acquisitions had one overarching impact on the business and that was to gain share in the enterprise market more quickly and effectively than anyone had thought possible, all the while harvesting gross margins of 40%+ in the business.

The second business decision made by Mehrotra that tells us a lot about the man is the decision to be acquired by Western Digital. As Mehrotra makes clear in this video, he didn't want to sell "his baby" but the premium of almost $24/share that Western was initially offering - $86/share versus the then current SanDisk stock price of $62 was simply too great to turn down. (SanDisk eventually closed at a valuation of $79 after Tsinghua University withdrew their bid for a 15% stake in Western Digital's business). Was there more to the story than the maximizing shareholder value argument? Surely there was, but I take him at face value when he says that the Western Digital acquisition was the best thing that could happen to SNDK shareholders. So far, that the results have been good. Western Digital stock closed today near $92, up 15% in the year since the closing.

Looking now at the "proven collaborator" criteria, Mehrotra's track record is stellar. His JV with Toshiba lasted 16 years, and broke new ground in the scale and depth of their collaboration. At the time of the Western acquisition closing in May of last year, Toshiba and SanDisk jointly owned four large fabs at Yokkaichi, and together produced more NAND product than anyone in the business. (Samsung gained wafer share in 2016 and now leads in this area.) In addition, Mehrotra started his career with Micron's partner Intel, and knows Micron's IM partner very well as an employer, competitor, and now, a partner. Indeed, he has emphasized the power of partnerships through out his career.

Finally, can we have any doubt Mehrotra is the best possible candidate to take Micron's promising NVM business to the next level in market share, revenue, and profits? Under Mehrotra, SanDisk consistently maintained (note - slide 120 in the linked file) gross margins in the 40% + area and was rewarded by the stock market with the highest P/E ratio in the industry. Mehrotra knows NVM technology as well as anyone on earth, and his knowledge of Micron's competitors (now including Western Digital and whomever acquires Toshiba's interest in the Flash Forward JV) is also unmatched. While DRAM is still paying the bills at Micron with 60%+ revenue share, 2018 could well see NVM revenues (including NAND and 3D XPoint) exceed those from DRAM. If this does occur it is likely that NVM (especially with the advent of the "New Memory product that could commercialize in 2019) will permanently take the pole position in terms of revenue and profit contribution going forward.

How does Sanjay frame it? Why did he take the job? Here's Sanjay from that same passing the torch video quoted above:

"Micron is an iconic company in the industry, it has an amazing history, [and…] I believe this company is on the threshold of a major takeoff. When you look at the new trends sweeping the world - big data analysis, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, autonomous driving, and there are many more - all of these applications depend significantly on memory and storage. Micron, I believe, is extremely well positioned with the most comprehensive portfolio of technology and solutions to address these applications. The opportunities for Micron are immense." (emphasis by the author)

This man knows exactly what he is getting into. He knows the competition. He knows the technology. He knows the industry. He knows the customers. He knows what works and what doesn't. When he says Micron is on the threshold of a major takeoff I think investors can take that to the bank.

He closes his statement about why he came to Micron with the following:

"This is a transformative time in the memory industry. There are many new challenges to address, and with them come boundless opportunities for Micron to play an even greater, preeminent role among the world's top technology companies."

So now, how specifically will Sanjay define reality for Micron's stakeholders? What will he do to ensure that Micron attains this "preeminent" role? The Micron Board is on record saying that they are expecting Mehrotra to fine-tune the current strategy. Here's the key paragraph:

"The board is not looking to revise Micron's direction, but rather to ensure we continue to invest in areas of the business that will accelerate Micron's market and technology position," the company said in a press statement. - Electronic Design, April 28, 2017

I'm sure that Mehrotra will tread carefully early on but, Board sentiments aside, he will do exactly what he feels he needs to do and the Board will not be an obstacle to him. So let's stipulate that through the balance of this fiscal year, Mehrotra is likely to be listening and inspecting. All statements aside, he will not hesitate to define reality and push to gain consensus among the management team on that notion of reality. In this case past is prologue, we can guess at his determinations regarding Micron and the subsequent strategy he will choose.

Reality #1 - Micron has not communicated its real value to the market and consequently its PE is way too low. Solution - Increase Micron's P/E multiple from it's current 5 - 6 level to something in the range of 20 over time. SanDisk's P/E multiple was consistently above 20 in his tenure at the company. He will do this by:

Improving Micron's gross margins by inaugurating new, higher value products and solutions. Micron's recent announcement of their Ceph Storage Solution package is a great example of these kinds of initiatives.

He will improve the company's image with investors by making its presentations more transparent and credible.

He will "sell" the company's prospects to the analyst community through the power of his personal charisma and unmatched credibility.

Reality #2 - Micron is still selling far too much of its DRAM and NAND product in relatively low margin applications and use cases. Solution - With the increased share price he has attained with the rise in the P/E multiple, he will use this capital to make acquisitions that help Micron provide more value to customers, thereby increasing gross margins. I would not be surprised to see him look at Pure Storage, for example, to acquire their unmatched storage software in an effort to move upmarket in the NAND business.

Reality #3 - Although Micron has made strides under Durcan to improve its marketing, the company is still too product-centric and consequently lacks sufficient customer focus. Solution - He will spend money in the marketing area to improve the company's credibility with customers. I expect to see marketing expenditures rise 1% as a percentage of revenue by the announcement of the 2020 budget. One has only to go back and view the SanDisk Analyst Conferences of 2014 and 2015, which were presented in video, and which featured a more glossy, high quality approach in in the slide ware and presentations to see the difference with the pre-Sanjay Micron.

Reality #4. Micron does not have enough fab capacity in its high growth areas of NAND, 3D XPoint, and the "new memory" and does not have the balance sheet to invest in fabs alone. Solution - He will partner with Intel to build more IM fabs in order to increase Micron's overall revenue share in the industry. I don't expect this to happen in 2018, but I do expect an announcement in the 2019 timeframe once more data is available on the Chinese effort to enter the industry. Depending on the viability of the Chinese business, Mehrotra may spend more heavily in the XPoint and new memory areas.

Reality #5. Micron is highly vulnerable to IP theft, principally from China, and consequently risks the NAND market to Chinese NAND fabs. Solution -

He will aggressively protect Micron's IP and will lead a powerful lobbying effort with Congress and the executive branch to fight the Chinese efforts to steal IP and in so doing slow them down at the very least.

Finally, we must consider the questions that he will answer that we cannot anticipate the answers to at this time. These are, in rank order of importance,

How will he shape the executive team? Specifically, I will look for decisions in the following areas:

Will he reshape Micron to empower the marketing function and reduce the influence of the product group? At SanDisk Summit Sadana served this function and, in addition to the business development responsibility, had specific "solution" focus on the enterprise offers. Right now at Micron Brian Shirley and Michael Sadler (VP of Corp. Dev.), and Scott Shadley (Senior Business Development Manger) all seem to have a hand in product marketing efforts. I expect Mehrotra to rework this area with a view to simplifying and clarifying the customer-facing organization within Micron. The end result of this will be to ensure that high value solutions are packaged into attractive offers for customers more rapidly and effectively.

Will he replace Darren Thomas GM of the Storage Business Unit? Those of you that follow me know that I consider Thomas an effective but under utilized resource on the executive team. Will Thomas be given more power to build the NAND business or will he be replaced? One solution, for example, to the customer focus/solution nexus would be to empower the BU's by giving them product management responsibility.

Will Ernie Maddock and Sanjay achieve the great working chemistry that Maddock had with Durcan? Will Micron's shareholder communications start to look a lot more like SanDisk's? Right now my guess is "yes" to both questions but it would not amaze me if Mehrotra seeks to hire his own CFO.

How will Mehrotra frame Micron's NVM efforts? From 3D NAND to 3D XPoint to the mysterious "New Memory", will he echo the current messaging, or will he modify it in an effort to change expectations? Mehrotra is on record going back to 2014 at least that ReRAM would be the leading new memory in the NVM space. Will he publicly change that view? Here's Siva Sivaram's (SanDisk's EVP of R&D and now occupying that role at Western Digital) positioning of the current and new memory hierarchy. Note the positioning of ReRAM as considerably less costly and only slightly slower than PCM (Phase Change Memory - a shorthand for 3D XPoint)

Note the differences from Micron's view of the same area. Specifically, will the positioning of Micron's NVM memories shown in this DeBoer slide from the February Analyst Conference survive his inspection?

Related to the above, will he keep Scott DeBoer? Mehrotra, like Durcan, is a technologist with unimpeachable expertise. Will his deep inspection of Micron's R&D efforts result in a major shakeup or will he stay the course with DeBoer? My guess is DeBoer is safe, at least through the introduction of XP Gen 2 and the New Memory. If those technology launches go well DeBoer is golden. If they don't - he's gone.

Finally, how aggressive will he be in gaining bit share in the markets Micron participates in? Related to the answers to questions 2 and 3 above, will he seek to maximize Micron's impact in the XP and new memory space and deemphasize DRAM and NAND expansion? Bottom line, if Micron only has the money (just barely!) to build one new fab in 2018, will that be a NAND fab or will it be for XP and the "New memory"? To be clear, Mehrotra never emphasized bit share at SanDisk. His sole focus was revenue and profit share, not bits. I don't see that changing, so Mehrotra's shaping of Micron's 2018 CapEX budget will tell us a lot about his views of the upside in each technology area.

Let's wrap. Mehrotra has only been on the job in Micron for a month and it is unrealistic to expect him to make any big decisions during Micron's upcoming Q4. Echoing Mr. Dylan above, the wheel is still in spin and it's risky now to predict where it will stop. With the close of the 2017 fiscal year, however, I expect to see answers to the questions above in the organization, personnel, budget, shareholder communications, technology, and CapEx arenas. We hopefully will get a few hints of how he is evaluating Micron's NVM memory efforts (re: Question 2 above) and how he is framing overall corporate strategy in the earnings and analyst concalls during the balance of the fiscal year.

My advice is to stay tuned and listen carefully. Micron is on a very good path right now through the 2018 fiscal year. Sanjay's assessment of Micron in the areas mentioned above will lead to actions that will shape Micron in 2019 and beyond. I have high expectations for Micron's new CEO. I think they will be born out over the course of the next year and I watch for changes in the forward P/E multiple as proof of the case. Now is the time to build or add to your Micron position. This stock will double over the course of the remainder of the decade, possibly by the end of next year. (Not without considerable volatility of course.)

Yes indeed - "the times they are a-changin'"

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, WDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.