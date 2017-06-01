Are You Brave Enough To Short McDonald's At $151?

The strong execution and fancy new plans for Digital, Deliver, and EOTF are interesting, but shares look very stretched to me.

Share buybacks fueled by debt issuance, and re-franchising have goosed earnings, yet underlying operating income in FY 2016 is still down compared to FY2011.

MCD's is firing on nearly as cylinders, notwithstanding relatively weak traffic in the U.S.

Before we delve into McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and my current thoughts on its valuation and future prospects, for perspective, it is clear to me that the overall stock market is very stretch, notably in many pockets of large capitalization dividend land (large cap. value). After the 2009 crash, I distinctly recall discussing with my late, great mentor, W. Rodney Thomas, a former financial advisor for Morgan Stanley in the Wellesley, MA office (I interned for Rodney for two summers in college 1999 & 2000) that the most compelling places to allocate capital then where high yield bonds and large capitalization value. Fast forward to today and I don't have a strong opinion on high yield, per se, but I think there are many large capitalization value stocks that are extremely stretched, almost the polar opposite of Q1 2009. McDonald's is one of these stretched names. Anyway, let me walk you through my current bearish toward MCD.

A) Valuation: As of March 31, 2017, MCD has 815 million shares outstanding. $149.78 x 815 million = $122 billion. With $2 billion of cash on hand and MCD's $27 billion of long term debt, we are looking at an enterprise value (EV) of $147 billion.

Let's look at Wall Street consensus estimates for MCD:

As you can see, MCD is trading at 23.58X FY2017 earnings. At it current price, its $3.76 annual dividend equates to a 2.52% yield. From an EV to FY2017 sales basis, MCD is trading at 6.55X.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Next, let's look at MCD's key historical metrics. Incidentally, cash provided by operations has actually declined noticeably since FY2011. Total debt has doubled since FY 2011, yet its share count is down by 200 million shares. Can you say debt financed buybacks?

Excluding dividends, MCD's stock price from the end of 2011 through yesterday is up 50%.

Yet, YTD, MCD's stock price is up 22% alone. In other words, at the end of 2011, MCD's stock was trading at $100. From 2012 - 2016, its stock added $22 points, but in FY17 alone, its stock has gained $27 points in a five month time period.

I must admit that full year 2016 comparable sales grew at an impressive 3.8% led by all day breakfast. However and notably, though, Q4 2016 comps in the U.S. declined by 1.7% led by weak customer traffic patterns.

Source: MCD Q4 2016 press release

That said, Q1 2017 results were very impressive with a 4% increase in comps including a rebound with positive 1.7% comps in the U.S.

Source: MCD Q1 2017 press release

Let's turn to the Q1 2017 conference call and look to the future (see transcript).

Exhibit A:

Guest count was only up 0.6%

Exhibit B:

International strength, All Day Breakfast in UK and Canada, and strength in Asia.

Exhibit C:

Velocity Growth Plan and Velocity Accelerators (Digital, Delivery, and Experience of the Future)

Exhibit D:

More context on the mobile ordering vision.

Exhibit E:

G&A is down due to restructuring and re-franchising.

Exhibit F:

Comments like these about France scare me. Terrorism is the driver of weaker sales? That is a ridiculous. How about admitting that, generally speaking, the French don't like McDonald's food compared to other countries.

Exhibit G:

Interesting comments about general perception of McDonald's in Germany.

There were three good analysts questions about: the success of $1 coffee (and now $1 drinks), the roll out of the fresh beef Quarter Pounders, and state of the labor markets.

$1 Coffee question

Fresh beef question

State of the labor market

Takeaway

At the moment, McDonald's has a lot of momentum and notwithstanding weak U.S. traffic is firing on nearly all cylinders. Its share buybacks, and re-franchising are having a dramatic impact on its recent earnings growth and they are still rolling out All Day Breakfast in countries, that generally speaking like MCD, such as Canada and the UK. Its fancy "velocity" and "accelerated velocity" with (Digital, Delivery, and Experience of the Future) sound great, but the execution and devil's in the details.

That said, at the end of the day this is McDonald's. It is very convenient and it is relatively inexpensive QSR, but its food is still very unhealthy and generally of low quality. I do eat here on occasion as my kids like the happy meals, mostly for the toys and happy meal box. Besides the breakfast items, I do not care for MCD's food, but that's just me. Despite the positive momentum, I think shares are ahead of themselves and its valuation is too stretched at $147 billion.

We are considering buying the August 2017 $145 puts or January 2018 $145 puts. We are leaning towards the Jan 2018s, but I am waiting for one more up day and the final push through symbolic $150 level, as it might create some additional technical buying that takes shares up to $152 or $153 based purely on momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MCD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.