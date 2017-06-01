AAII Sentiment Survey: Optimism Pulls Back To An Unusually Low Level

Optimism is at an unusually low level for the second time in three weeks.

Optimism among individual investors about the short-term direction of the stock market is at an unusually low level for the second time in three weeks. At the same time, the latest AAII Sentiment Survey shows neutral sentiment being back above 40%. Pessimism is also higher this week.

Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, pulled back by 5.9 percentage points to 26.9%. The drop keeps optimism below its historical average of 38.5% for the 19th time out of the last 20 weeks.

Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, rose 4.4 percentage points to 41.5%. The rise keeps neutral sentiment above its historical average of 31% for the fifth consecutive week and the 10th time in 11 weeks.

Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, rose 1.5 percentage points to 31.5%. The historical average is 30.5%.

Optimism is at an unusually low level, as noted above, and neutral sentiment is at an unusually high level for the second time in three weeks. Unusually low bullish sentiment readings have historically been followed by above-average returns for the S&P 500 index over the following the six- and 12-month periods, though there is no guarantee that this trend will recur in the future.

This week's special question asked AAII members what factors are most influencing their six-month outlook for stocks. Slightly more than half of all respondents (51%) said politics. The overwhelming majority of these respondents specifically referenced President Donald Trump. About 13% of all respondents said earnings were influencing their outlook, while an equal percentage said interest rates and monetary policy. Slightly more than 12% referenced the economy. Approximately, 8% referenced geopolitics. Some respondents listed more than one factor.

Here is a sampling of the responses:

"The Trump political situation."

"Lack of progress in repealing the Affordable Care Act and reforming the tax code."

"Rising interest rates and the lack of other investment options."

"The stock market at present is way overvalued."

"The positive earnings season just completed."

This week's AAII Sentiment Survey results:

Bullish: 26.9%, down 5.9 percentage points

Neutral: 41.5%, up 4.4 percentage points

Bearish: 31.5%, up 1.5 percentage points

Historical averages:

Bullish: 38.5%

Neutral: 31.0%

Bearish: 30.5%

The AAII Sentiment Survey has been conducted weekly since July 1987 and asks AAII members whether they think stock prices will rise, remain essentially flat or fall over the next six months. The survey period runs from Thursday (12:01 a.m.) to Wednesday (11:59 p.m.).

If you want to become an effective manager of your own assets and achieve your financial goals, consider a risk-free 30-day Trial AAII Membership.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.