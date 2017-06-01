Dividend Champions For June 2017

The Dividend Champions spreadsheet and PDF have been updated through 5/31/17 and are available here. Note that all references to Champions mean companies that have paid higher dividends for at least 25 straight years; Contenders have streaks of 10-24 years; Challengers have streaks of 5-9 years. "CCC" refers to the universe of Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.

New Tables Clarify Changes

This month, I turned the hodgepodge of "miscellaneous" changes (other than Deletions) that appeared on the Changes tab into two new tables - one for Streak Corrections and one for Name and/or Symbol Changes - that should make it easier to find significant actions that might otherwise appear to be "mysterious" disappearances or changes the length of streaks of dividend increases. If you go to the Changes tab, you'll see, for example, that Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (was SXL) followed its May 2 merger with (acquisition of) Energy Transfer Partners. L.P. (NYSE:ETP) by adopting the latter's name and symbol. Meanwhile, superfluous additions or minor changes have been eliminated, making the Changes tab much more efficient.

After the CCC universe expanded to a total of 819 companies at the end of April, that figure expanded to 826 companies in May, which featured 11 new Challengers, 4 deletions, and one promotion. The Near Challengers listing also picked up 5 "NEW" notations (in Appendix B on the Notes tab), reducing the number of Near-Challengers from 117 to 112, well below the record of 281 companies in September 2014. After April's action saw the average price of CCC stocks rise by 68¢, that figure dipped by 59¢ in May and the average "age" of the dividend streaks remained at 13.6 years. Meanwhile, the average yield edged up from 2.61% to 2.67%, and the average of the Most Recent Increases moved from 8.30% to 8.23%.

As always, please use the CCC only as a starting point for more in-depth research. Feel free to leave any suggestions in the Comment area below.

Quick Summary

The Summary tab includes a table comparing the composite numbers from the latest update to those from the previous month and the end of the previous year. Below that is a summary of the latest month's activity, in terms of companies added, deleted, or promoted. That is reflected below:

Quick Summary: 5/31/17 Champions Contenders Challengers Total No. of Companies 109 228 489 826 Ave. No. of Years 41.3 15.7 6.4 13.6 Average Price 84.02 75.86 58.82 66.85 Average % Yield 2.39 2.67 2.74 2.67 Ave. MR % Increase 5.70 7.00 9.88 8.23 4/28/17 Champions Contenders Challengers Total No. of Companies 110 227 482 819 Ave. No. of Years 41.2 15.7 6.3 13.6 Average Price 84.78 75.37 59.75 67.44 Average % Yield 2.34 2.63 2.67 2.61 Ave. MR % Increase 5.44 7.12 10.06 8.30 12/30/16 Champions Contenders Challengers Total No. of Companies 108 227 433 768 Ave. No. of Years 41.3 15.6 6.2 13.9 Average Price 82.84 72.43 58.82 66.22 Average % Yield 2.33 2.64 2.67 2.61 Ave. MR % Increase 6.02 7.47 10.02 8.45 MR = Most Recent Additions: American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to Challengers Cabot Corp. (NYSE:CBT) to Challengers First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Challengers Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Challengers Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) to Challengers NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Challengers Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Challengers SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to Challengers TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Challengers United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Challengers Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Challengers Deletions: Commercial Bancshares, Inc. (OTCPK:CMOH) from Challengers Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) from Challengers Valspar Corp. (NYSE:VAL) from Champions Western Refining, Inc. (NYSE:WNR) from Challengers Promotions: Quaker Chemical Corp. (NYSE:KWR) from Challenger to Contender

(Table from author; may include underlying data from FinViz.com)

Every Picture Tells a Story

As a bonus, I'm inserting one of Chuck Carnevale's F.A.S.T. Graphs below, highlighting one of the companies listed above. When the price line is in the green area, it suggests possible undervaluation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.